 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Magnitude 8.2 earthquake has struck just off the Alaskan coast. Tsunami warnings are in effect   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: News  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 6:33 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some info here: https://twitter.com/ByMikeBaker​/status​/1420634071105826816
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Relevant map, at least as of this writing:

Thu Jul 29 06:23:22 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/UQwlRCmRlk

- NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Run, uphill.

Good luck, report back in the morning.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay safe, Alaska farkers!
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First waves are expected in Kodiak at 11:55pm. They say to evacuate to 100ft.  Live radio is being covered on 100.1 FM KMXT.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From NWS Seattle a few minutes ago:

Tsunami wave evaluation continuing. If a wave was generated it will be reaching some buoys in the next few minutes. A tsunami watch warning or advisory HAS NOT been issued for the Washington coast. #wawx

- NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 29, 2021
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wave amplitude forecast model just posted a few minutes ago:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Source
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you see the ocean receding, run uphill like your life depends on it.  Cause it does.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Wave amplitude forecast model just posted a few minutes ago:
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x605]

Source


Well that's good.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tsunami Jazz
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Theeng: If you see the ocean receding, run uphill like your life depends on it.  Cause it does.


THIS
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyway wake me up when this is a foreshock.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strongest earthquake to hit Alaska since 1965.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/NWS_NTWC/status/1​4​20654795505901568
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Event picture
https://twitter.com/NWS_NTWC/status/1​4​20631019124756483/photo/1
 
Smoohy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing so far in Sitka. The fire department will set off the alarms if there's danger.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My watch has been cancelled.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of earth to quake.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Theeng: If you see the ocean receding, run uphill like your life depends on it.  Cause it does.


If you are on the beach when you see this happening, pucker up buttercup cause you wont outrun this from ground zero
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
anti-vaxxers, this is a premium opportunity for surfing USA
 
Pextor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
POP POP!
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prompt green, this is.  It's already over.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tsunami thread! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love all the great Farkers who make threads like this the most informative place on the internet. Thanks as always.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OMG, 7-12 foot waves

Wait... 7-12 inches

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Sorry, disaster enthusiasts.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2021/​0​7/28/gulf-of-alaska-coast-under-tsunam​i-warning-following-strong-earthquake/​
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Death by tsu tsu
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Theeng: If you see the ocean receding, run uphill like your life depends on it.  Cause it does.

If you are on the beach when you see this happening, pucker up buttercup cause you wont outrun this from ground zero


Aren't you a ray of sunshine.
Not sure if username checks out.

The reality of it is that it depends on what's near you.
Flatlands? Find something that floats as you are in a worst case scenario.
But if you are near a structure that's above two floors run for it. Or a cliff of that height.

Some videos of the worst tsunami disaster we ever witnessed had people on the beach recording the withdrawal of the sea and how strange they were finding it, not really knowing what was happening. They definitely had time to run.

Here's a video from 2004:
Before Tsunami hit the Thailand land in 2004
Youtube uYCV1MLU5Us


You can tell by the end things were getting bad.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: OMG, 7-12 foot waves

Wait... 7-12 inches

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x245]

Sorry, disaster enthusiasts.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2021/0​7/28/gulf-of-alaska-coast-under-tsunam​i-warning-following-strong-earthquake/​


Glad the threat is over.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
basically San Diego's going to have some nice waves for surfing?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.