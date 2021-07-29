 Skip to content
(NYPost)   ♫ ♪ Florida man / Florida man / Can do anything a Florida Man can / Can he wrestle a Jag-u-ar? / No ♫ ♪   (nypost.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm... tastes like defective genes...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has a history of men not being able to handle Jaguars.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep your filthy colonial hands off our car, peasant"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell thinks they can successfully tangle with jungle cat?? I wouldn't try that with a bobcat, ffs.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Who the hell thinks they can successfully tangle with jungle cat?? I wouldn't try that with a bobcat, ffs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a good jolt from an I Pace
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Florida has a history of men not being able to handle Jaguars.


I assumed you meant Blake Bortles.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mama mama please!  No more Jag-u-ars!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Dr Jack Badofsky: Who the hell thinks they can successfully tangle with jungle cat?? I wouldn't try that with a bobcat, ffs.

[Fark user image image 227x222]


Lol, mine would be "Oh f*ck, I'm not outrunning that."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he blames it on that biatch Carole Baskins.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: Myk-House of El: Florida has a history of men not being able to handle Jaguars.

I assumed you meant Blake Bortles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The man, who wasn't publicly identified but is in his 20s"

"He was lucky the jaguar didn't latch on, Maloney said, otherwise, "it would have been a very different story."

Every 20-something dude-bro's worst nightmare is a cougar that latches on.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida-man only wrestles cops, gators, and cougars.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come at me Bro


static.clubs.nfl.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Boojum2k: Dr Jack Badofsky: Who the hell thinks they can successfully tangle with jungle cat?? I wouldn't try that with a bobcat, ffs.

[Fark user image image 227x222]

Lol, mine would be "Oh f*ck, I'm not outrunning that."


It's the inability to run away that would lead me to try "Here kitty kitty pspspsps" as a last resort.

Pretty sure it's how my cat plans for me to go out, anyway.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farked around, found out.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can wrestle anything...briefly.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*squeezebox solo*
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: *squeezebox solo*


🎶 Mamma's got a squeeze box, Daddy got the kitty bite🎵
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And how soon before he sues the zoo?
 
jevans47403
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Morons who jump safety barriers and go into animal inclosures at zoo or animal sanctuary to try and pet, get selfies, etc should be publicly  identified in the news for their stupidity.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Dr Jack Badofsky: Boojum2k: Dr Jack Badofsky: Who the hell thinks they can successfully tangle with jungle cat?? I wouldn't try that with a bobcat, ffs.

[Fark user image image 227x222]

Lol, mine would be "Oh f*ck, I'm not outrunning that."

It's the inability to run away that would lead me to try "Here kitty kitty pspspsps" as a last resort.

Pretty sure it's how my cat plans for me to go out, anyway.


You have to be careful about that. Some wildcats look exactly like domestic cats.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That is not a domestic kitty and it does not wish to be close to a hooman. Even though we all want to pet that little floof, we shouldn't.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Boojum2k: Dr Jack Badofsky: Boojum2k: Dr Jack Badofsky: Who the hell thinks they can successfully tangle with jungle cat?? I wouldn't try that with a bobcat, ffs.

[Fark user image image 227x222]

Lol, mine would be "Oh f*ck, I'm not outrunning that."

It's the inability to run away that would lead me to try "Here kitty kitty pspspsps" as a last resort.

Pretty sure it's how my cat plans for me to go out, anyway.

You have to be careful about that. Some wildcats look exactly like domestic cats.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

That is not a domestic kitty and it does not wish to be close to a hooman. Even though we all want to pet that little floof, we shouldn't.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Pipsqueak would love to be a killer wildcat but she hates the outdoors and her most vicious activity is lying in wait and trying to trip me up.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One zoogoer said she saw employees cleaning up a trail of blood after the man was carried out with his arm bandaged, the report said.


And there was much rejoicing

/Yaaaaay
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's obviously untrainable and dangerous, and should be removed from society.  Glad the jaguar's okay, though.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, jagulars are scary ferocious animals. He should have stuck to heffalumps and woozles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
