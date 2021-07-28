 Skip to content
(NPR)   Surely 100,000 people at Lollapalooza will not meet the same COVID fate as 20,000 people at a festival in the Netherlands 3 weeks ago   (npr.org) divider line
alphamike77
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait. Lollapalooza is still a thing?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes they will, and don't call me Shirley.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To gain entry, attendees will have to present their vaccination cards or a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old. That means that anyone with a four-day pass who isn't vaccinated will have to get tested twice. Furthermore, anyone who isn't vaccinated will have to wear a mask.

Boned. All of them.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An upcoming wedding will have the same requirements (vax or COVID test within the last 72 hours, with unvaxed required to wear masks). Even with those conditions I'm not sure it is safe and can't decide whether to go.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I assume there will be Republicans that will assault or even kill people because of the policies.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the dumbest farking idea since... Never mind. Every day a new dumb farking idea happens at this point.
 
Richard Corinthian-Leather [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My problem is people are willing to risk infection for such a rubbish lineup. There are maybe four bands worth seeing the entire festival.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
maxbando
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Honestly? Good.

If it takes 20k of them getting violently ill and dying.... Then that's fine with me. At this point it's a small price to pay.

The other festival they are mentioning had 1 in 10 people get sick. It's like they want to die.

I know people fighting for their lives after getting infected by some of these delta carrying morons in my state and honestly I no longer consider these spreaders to be people or care if they live.
 
maxbando
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

untoldforce: An upcoming wedding will have the same requirements (vax or COVID test within the last 72 hours, with unvaxed required to wear masks). Even with those conditions I'm not sure it is safe and can't decide whether to go.


The fact you are questioning it should tell you that "no" is the correct answer.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

untoldforce: An upcoming wedding will have the same requirements (vax or COVID test within the last 72 hours, with unvaxed required to wear masks). Even with those conditions I'm not sure it is safe and can't decide whether to go.


Only way i'd go to such an event is if someone with neither gets turned away at the door.
 
