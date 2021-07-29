 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Woman convicted of swapping pebbles for gems. Bam-Bam reportedly OK   (local21news.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Woman, London heist, pebbles, gems  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 4:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed that she was able to outrun the giant boulder.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman who secretly swapped seven pebbles for 4.2 million pounds worth of diamonds has been sent to prison

Christ. How big were those pebbles, gypsy lady?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fred, her Dad says so long as his Baby wasn't involved he's going to go get a Bronto Burger or 2........!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh well my Fellow Farkerz I'm out & back to my movie again......!!!!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.