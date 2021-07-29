 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   Dumbass files dumb suit to keep this dumb pandemic humming along   (arstechnica.com)
11
    St. Louis, Missouri, Missouri, mask mandates, St. Louis County, Missouri, Eric Schmitt, St. Louis County, St. Louis City  
526 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 6:30 AM



themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dear republican AGs and congressional reps

Please catch covid and die so we can be rid of you.

Kindest regards, rational human beings
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Plenty of space at Gitmo for bioterrorists...just saying.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"People are tired of being lied to by elites & the ruling class," Attorney General Schmitt, who is also running for US Senate, tweeted on Tuesday evening...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PunGent: Plenty of space at Gitmo for bioterrorists...just saying.


I was thinking more crematories than Gitmo.
 
Pextor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'm a firm believer in the philosophy of a ruling class, especially since I rule."

-Randall Graves

(clerks)
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Dear republican AGs and congressional reps

Please catch covid and die so we can be rid of you.

Kindest regards, rational human beings


as of a certain date we should give all unvaccinated the choice: take a dose of vaccine or a dose of Covid 19. your choice. we're busy, we got things to do. they're holding us all up.

I'd love to go to a damn Deli and order noms without breathing through a Jesse James
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we get a Covid section going on Fark? This place is starting to lose its value in disassociating from the dreariness of reality.

There are countless places on the internet to hear about stupid politicians making stupid claims to appease their stupid constituents. Why does Fark have to be part of that? Keep this place fun for farks sake.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh well as long as I get reelected I don't give a fark who dies.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Death cult. I'm about to walk out the door. Just got called in to work icu today. We're full. Our step down is full. We're overflowing to telemetry. Unfortunately, the floors we had designated as Covid units were dismantled a month ago thinking this was all wrapped up. My son has one year left in high school. We are actively remodeling our house to sell. Once he's gone, we are out of this state forever.
 
