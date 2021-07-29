 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Being American Samoa Teacher of the Year does not guarantee racial discrimination will not befall you. Welcome to Alabama   (al.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Huntsville, Alabama, AirTran Airways, Alabama, Airline, Southwest Airlines, Republic Airlines, Comair, Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka  
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alabama's gonna Alabama.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"American Airlines strives to ensure all customers feel cared for throughout their journey," Trull said. "We're deeply concerned by the allegations shared and are working to investigate the matter further."

Trull then continued, off-mic, "Y'know, just like ALL THE OTHER FARKING TIMES IT HAPPENS. Sheesh - you'd think those people would learn..."
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It also doesn't guarantee you citizenship, which kind of seems like an easy administrative stroke for a pen.
 
baorao
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well yeah, they only recognize the Confederate Samoa teacher of the year.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The prize for being "Teacher of the Year" is a trip to Alabama?

Sounds like she was being punished.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First place is a trip to Alabama. Second place is two trips to Alabama.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Racists in Huntsville? Sag, es ist nicht so!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here is a map of Huntsville.  Can you locate the only neighborhood that's over 75% Black?

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's that big trapezoid up top with tiny parks, no hospitals, no schools, and the only businesses are located along the highway.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She should travel with a box of her delicious Girl Scout cookies. That would gain her the respect she so richly deserves, even though many people do not like coconut.
 
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That racism was likely mixed with a healthy dose of misogyny. Racism almost always is.
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Better Call Saul?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is disgusting. The airline should have been nasty to everyone.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

daffy: That is disgusting. The airline should have been nasty to everyone.


"Consistently". That's the missing word. They should've been consistently nasty - or consistently nice - to everyone. "All or nothing" is a perfectly acceptable way to handle it.
 
