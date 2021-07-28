 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Former cop - now inmate - posted that "violence" is better than "peaceful protest" and bought 37 guns. Possibly in a row   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Police, Law enforcement agency, Thomas Robertson, federal judge, case highlights, Assault rifle, World War II  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So does this make him an ANTIFA and BLM supporter or not? I suspect he thinks they are violent, so he should, but they aren't actually, so he shouldn't.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Try not to buy any more guns on the way through the parking lot!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He farked around and found out.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed he has 37 hands.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He played for all the marbles, all right.  And lost every one he ever had.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: He played for all the marbles, all right.  And lost every one he ever had.


Did he try looking in the lost & found?
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they may nail his son for lying to the FBI. BONUS
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to believe he's so heavily armed but not yet polite.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
String him up.  String them all up.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a retired Army Reservist who later worked for the Rocky Mount Police Department

He really is the worst sort of cliché a cop can be, a wannabe army guy who fantasizes about getting into a civil war and works every day to bring that fantasy to reality.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's my understanding there was at least 6 in a row.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'violence' is better than 'peaceful protest'


Offer void if black and/or left wing.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have learned that if you peacefully protest than you will be arrested... " - The terrorist from TFA

It's a shame he couldn't have learned that from the entire summer of protests that came before his in order to avoid it himself.

Also, he must have a different opinion of what is 'peaceful protest' and what isn't.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat the mantra. Repeat it as many times as necessary until reality cannot affect you.  Take a deep breath.  Deeper still... Now intone your mantra.

There is no such thing as a violent conservative.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 'violence' is better than 'peaceful protest'


Offer void if black and/or left wing.


Offer is void even with only the peaceful protest.

/Conservatives hate those who are "uppity"
 
dready zim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: It's hard to believe he's so heavily armed but not yet polite.


Well now, arms only enforce politeness in people who do not possess them towards those that do.

It's how military dictators 'keep the peace'.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So does this make him an ANTIFA and BLM supporter or not? I suspect he thinks they are violent, so he should, but they aren't actually, so he shouldn't.


Obviously one of those sneaky Bernie-Bros.
 
dready zim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Snapper Carr: 'violence' is better than 'peaceful protest'


Offer void if black and/or left wing.

Offer is void even with only the peaceful protest.

/Conservatives hate those who are "uppity"


Yes. Know your place or, as the young people these days say, stay in your lane.

Means the same thing.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this the suspect?
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One rule for you, one rule for me.
Amazing how fair that is when we each have a rule.
 
LL316
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just remember - Kneeling is bad.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"There is probable cause to believe that Robertson committed a felony -- willfully shipping or transporting firearms and ammunition despite being under felony indictment," Cooper wrote in a ruling, concluding that there was no way to protect the public without keeping Robertson in jail.

Robertson's lawyers argued unsuccessfully should have said:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTH: 'violence' is better than 'peaceful protest'

He's not wrong. Some violence causes immediate change. Most peaceful protest accomplishes nothing.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: And they may nail his son for lying to the FBI. BONUS


I didn't realize that was an option, but they do call it the "penal" system....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One gun for every awkward time he tried to ask Melissa-from-the-motor-pool out.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The decision from Judge Christopher Cooper means Robertson will stay behind bars until his case is resolved, which could take months or even drag into 2022.

His lawyer said Robertson is in solitary confinement, for his own safety

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How does a retired cop from Rocky Mount have $16k to blow on firearms?
 
