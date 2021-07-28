 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Thank you mistress, may I have another dose of vaccine?   (yahoo.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Vaccination, Vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine, BDSM, Goddess Alexandra Snow, common good, sex workers, link  
•       •       •

1001 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 11:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then Bob saw a tweet from Goddess Alexandra Snow, a professional dominatrix and dungeon owner who operates Wicked Eden, a BDSM collective based in Columbus, Ohio. The tweet stated that any submissives who wanted to session with Snow in person would have to show proof of vaccination. Bob had been subscribing to Goddess Snow's OnlyFans and "tributing" her (giving her money) for almost two years, and he got in touch with her to discuss whether or not he should get the vaccine. "It was less about convincing me and more about her confirming to me that it was the right thing to do," he says. He got his final shot three weeks ago. "It [feels] good to know that I'm (hopefully) contributing to others not falling seriously ill," he says. "And of course, it's gratifying to know I've done something that Goddess Snow approves of."
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Louder, Pig!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story made my day. Thanks, subby!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was that Biden said about "trusted members of the communities" doing vaccine out reach? !

This is effective.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they've been pegged for vaccination
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever works.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Doocy / Psaki thing cannot go unmentioned in this thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: a BDSM collective based in Columbus, Ohio


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure you remember the safe word:

berfrois.comView Full Size


/surprise!
//you'll still get vaccinated!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: So they've been pegged for vaccination


Well, that's one problem we got whipped

/normally I'd be going, "WTF boundaries??" with doms requiring specific medical decisions
//but contagious disease is sure in the hell not one of those situations
///good for them
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Then Bob saw a tweet from Goddess Alexandra Snow, a professional dominatrix and dungeon owner who operates Wicked Eden, a BDSM collective based in Columbus, Ohio. The tweet stated that any submissives who wanted to session with Snow in person would have to show proof of vaccination. Bob had been subscribing to Goddess Snow's OnlyFans and "tributing" her (giving her money) for almost two years, and he got in touch with her to discuss whether or not he should get the vaccine. "It was less about convincing me and more about her confirming to me that it was the right thing to do," he says. He got his final shot three weeks ago. "It [feels] good to know that I'm (hopefully) contributing to others not falling seriously ill," he says. "And of course, it's gratifying to know I've done something that Goddess Snow approves of."


He may be a cuck, but he's alright.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad that the Bible Discussion and Study Meeting people are on board.
... Wait, what?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also can't help but think of this:

Where there's a whip, there's a way!
Youtube YdXQJS3Yv0Y
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: thealgorerhythm: So they've been pegged for vaccination

Well, that's one problem we got whipped

/normally I'd be going, "WTF boundaries??" with doms requiring specific medical decisions
//but contagious disease is sure in the hell not one of those situations
///good for them


If you think about it, it is still about boundaries, and ways to get permission to cross those boundaries.

The Domme set a boundry around themself. If you want receive permission to cross that boundry, you're told how to do so safely.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol NSFW virus
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jclaggett: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: thealgorerhythm: So they've been pegged for vaccination

Well, that's one problem we got whipped

/normally I'd be going, "WTF boundaries??" with doms requiring specific medical decisions
//but contagious disease is sure in the hell not one of those situations
///good for them

If you think about it, it is still about boundaries, and ways to get permission to cross those boundaries.

The Domme set a boundry around themself. If you want receive permission to cross that boundry, you're told how to do so safely.


Granted, just it's usually one of the "Danger, whack job ahead" signs when someone gets into trying to dictate your medical decisions.  Emphasis once again: in no way holds for contagious disease, that one's always been a perfectly sane, "Not dealing with that." requirement
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

In the vaccine room, no one can hear you scream...Because  the ball gag muffles it...

/mango face!
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Others, like Goddess Snow, also see it as something of an educational opportunity. "For me, I don't want someone to do what I tell them to, just because I told them to do it. I want them to do it because I'm right," she said, while whipping some poor SOB on the ass with a mop handle.

"I don't want to be responsible for that. So much of BDSM is about bodily autonomy, and I need them to have bodily autonomy while he's wearing a chicken mask and gargling a bottle of cheap hot sauce."."
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again the Kink and queer communities have to lead the way for yall.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Make sure you remember the safe word:

[berfrois.com image 450x208]

/surprise!
//you'll still get vaccinated!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: Summoner101: Make sure you remember the safe word:

[berfrois.com image 450x208]

/surprise!
//you'll still get vaccinated!

[i.imgflip.com image 500x575]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy it. If having a mistress meant being vaccinated, the Washington Football Team would have more than 50% vaccinated.
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, thanks for the Shotzies Boyz......lol

Well Fellow Farkerz I'm out & back to my movie fer now.......
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: This story made my day. Thanks, subby!


Double entendre intended?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be fair, if strip clubs demanded proof of vaccination before entering, a lot more loud dudes with truck nuts would be vaccinated. And more than a couple of the more vocal preachers.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank You Sir May I Have Another
Youtube bIZoVO8ZyyQ
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.