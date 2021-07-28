 Skip to content
 
(Gallup)   The public's job approval of the Supreme Court has dipped below 50 percent, which means absolutely nothing since none of them can be fired. But hey, at least we filled a slot in the queue   (news.gallup.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having a proponent of the handmaiden's tale to enacted as law in the US, degenerative gambler the has engaged in sexual abuse that may be owned by unknown people due to debts and a supporter and funder of the insurrection may have something to do with it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I had to read that four times.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's that time machine when we really need it?

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I had to read that four times.


Beat me by 2. Woosh.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

But has anyone really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm confused
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

But has anyone really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like?


Tangerine
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It used to be the part of your US Government course where the teacher would talk about separation of powers and the special role of the Judiciary as a non-political check and balance but now that would just be laughed out of the room and Stephen Breyer is an arsehole for thinking any different.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny how institutions that flatly refuse to even address the actual grievances of the public tend to lose public confidence and goodwill.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I had to read that four times.


Must have gone through Google Translate.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If 9 justices get a 50% rating, 18 would get 100%.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Supremes need a mandatory retirement age of 70. The risk of  a demented cancer ridden hag incapable of making rational judgments imperils society.
 
jimpoz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people responding to that poll have ever actually read a Supreme Court opinion.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. The next administration better nominate another right wing buffoon or two. That'll fix it.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"[N]one of them can be fired."

That depends on one's definition of fired; they can be impeached.
 
