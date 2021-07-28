 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Jersey cops confiscate 64,000 clams and by 'clams' I don't mean Jersey slang for dollars...yanno clams, bivalve molluscs   (nj.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♫ Take my tears and that's not nearly all
Tainted clams (Ooooh)
Tainted clams ♫
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clam...ps?
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jersey is on the other side of the Atlantic.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Say what?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were the cops happy as clams?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the Way to Cape May
Youtube T7io4Wxxnjc
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
64,000?
How many were there before the departmental clam bake?


/Sewage? Eh, rinse them off they'll be fine.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sex trafficking is getting out of control ever since that cult thing dissolved.
 
