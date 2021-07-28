 Skip to content
 
Infomercial legend Ron Popeil dies at 86
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weird Al reportedly inconsolable.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr. Popeil - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Youtube 9BX56syrmWQ


Let us pray.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He'll be entombed in the Pocket Casket, a collapsible model with s fish hook remover on it, As Seen on TV.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Set It and Forget It in Peace.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ronco commercials are a beloved part of my childhood.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully that Coffin In A Can spray is still good
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can hear the angels now- "Hey good-lookin' with the totally real spray hair, we'll be back to pick you up later."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the very early 90s, a coworker got the food dehydrator and made a bunch of beef jerky and gave us a lot of it. Damn good jerky.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Confabulat: Ronco commercials are a beloved part of my childhood.


I'm happy to hear that I'm not the only one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The man embodied American Capitalism of selling random shiat to bored people. He was amazing at it.

Goodbye Salesman.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TIL he wasn't already dead.

We actually bought a Pocket Fisherman for our grandfather. He didn't use it much, he preferred regular rods and reels.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between that and Dusty Hill dying it's been a rough day for old school.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buttercat: Between that and Dusty Hill dying it's been a rough day for old school.


Yeah, that's a hell of a thing, too. I always wanted to see ZZ Top live, but I never got around to it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buttercat: Between that and Dusty Hill dying it's been a rough day for old school.


Frank Beard is my wife's HS bestie's uncle. I'll have to see if she can get any more info on Dusty.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He found his niche and went with it.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known about Ron Popeil...he was the founder of the Iowa Infomercial Institute.

Iowa Infomercial Institute
Youtube kMrNu31sVzI
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x459]


Since the 80's I have used the term "turnip twaddler" to the confusion of all my friends and famoly
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: buttercat: Between that and Dusty Hill dying it's been a rough day for old school.

Yeah, that's a hell of a thing, too. I always wanted to see ZZ Top live, but I never got around to it.


ZZ Top was the first rock concert I ever went to in college.  Reunion Arena in Dallas.  They were great.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: [i.pinimg.com image 850x605]


Smokeless ashtray
Yep

No pocket fisherman tho( the only Ronco product I ever had)
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't remember
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just not seeing a pocket fisherman...
Where's the catch?

//ba dmm tssh
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna crazy glue my head to the bottom of a biiiiiiiig steel girder!
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is not bait!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Supply is limited" scene from The Simpsons (TV Episode 1992)
Youtube 1WH-r0Tb7tI
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: I wanna crazy glue my head to the bottom of a biiiiiiiig steel girder!


Oh, no! Now how will I make my old vinyl car top look like new?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He and Billy Mays are now selling timeshare BBQs in Hell.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, someone do the end of Return of the Jedi with Ron Popeil and Billy Mays as Yoda.  We'll edit in Vince Offer in the remake.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x459]

Since the 80's I have used the term "turnip twaddler" to the confusion of all my friends and famoly



If the phrase "turnip twaddler" ever ceases to make me smile, please check if I still have a pulse.


TURNIP TWADDLER!!!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he'll be whisper quiet.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Ron Popeil. I spent many a hungover Saturday early afternoon watching your infomercials.

21 hair in a can spray salute
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan drove by & yelled into Mr. Microphone, "Hey Not-So-Good Lookin', I'll be back to pick you up later... pandemic and all, y'know!"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Sec of state? Oh, that's a shame.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: That headline is not bait!
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Im sure alot of mourners will be reeled into the pocket of the funeral.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: Confabulat: Ronco commercials are a beloved part of my childhood.

I'm happy to hear that I'm not the only one.


Yeah, I used to work swing shift and after afternoons and closing the bar he was good for some real laughs while smoking a bedtime doob.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were him, I'd have my body Julienned.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wait, there's less!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: In the very early 90s, a coworker got the food dehydrator and made a bunch of beef jerky and gave us a lot of it. Damn good jerky.


I had the rotisserie. It worked great but was a PIA to clean. $5 Costco chickens put an end to it.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though you wander through the valley of the shadow of death, you will fear no evil, for at your side is your rod and your staff that comfort you.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made an egg scrambler?  Wasn't the fork invented first?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: He made an egg scrambler?  Wasn't the fork invented first?


The Egg Scrambler By Ronco (Commercial, 1978)
Youtube GdonmCgg3lE
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: But wait, there's less!


No Les
No more!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: He made an egg scrambler?  Wasn't the fork invented first?


But Ron made one that would break after 3 easy payments of $24.99 + s/h.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he's partying in Heaven like it's $19.99.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infomercials haven't been the same in years.

RIP infoman
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irwin Mainway inconsolable.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"...Invisible Pedestrian, not for blind kids. All right?"
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old days, when a product called "pocket fisherman" didn't seem...odd.

/but wait!
//wait...
///there is no more
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well (cracks knuckles). Better get to work in time for the funeral.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket fishermen at half mast.
 
