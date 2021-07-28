 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(McSweeney's)   I know, I know. You've been sitting on the couch all day, Cheeto dust thick in the air around you, and have concocted the perfect critique to use on Simone Biles. Before you post your words, though, here's a quick decision tree for you to run through   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
63
    More: Amusing, Timothy McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, McSweeney's, Chris Ware, They Might Be Giants, Jonathan Lethem, Quarterly Concern, Total Loss, Miranda July  
•       •       •

1083 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 28 Jul 2021 at 9:28 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She felt mentally unwell. Full stop.
 
solcofn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
viralviralvideos.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You're allowed to criticize anything and any one you choose, but she is not deserving of it.

She's a Nassar victim and the only one still competing. If this has had an emotional response triggered, that's her business. She's not a robot.

/dnrtfa
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dipsh*t-like typing detected:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Dipsh*t-like typing detected:
[Fark user image 850x438]


What a f*cking twat
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Knew it. Minority woman, young, struggling with something, anything, no matter how much of a rock star she is at other stuff..... RIGHT WING shiatHEADS ASSEMBLE!!!! ATTACK!!!!

fark you, bigot scumbags.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm trying to wrap my head around the expectation to be calm and collected after the IOC tells you they're going to give your performances 3/5ths as many points as some sort of compromise.

The Pope himself would start throwing hands.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: She felt mentally unwell. Full stop.


Pretty good answer

/ props to her for knowing herself and doing what she felt was the right thing. That shows good character.
 
abbarach
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems to be an awful lot of white people upset that their dancing gymnastic (n-word) wasn't willing to put on a show for them.

Good on her.  I can't imagine making the Olympic team, and then having to make the decision if you can continue to compete or not; it can't have been an easy choice.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am actually baffled by the drama.

She had a bad vault and aggravated a minor injury. She could either keep going and risk further injury and likely do poorly OR give an alternate a shot to do better than her.

Seemed to be a reasonable decision. She didn't let anyone down. If anything, playing through would be the selfish move. Now an alternate received a silver medal.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever. How is this news? I just hope she doesn't regret this decision.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LEAVE SIMONE ALONE!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good for her for sitting it out, her mental health is more important.  We'd be aghast if someone competed with a broken limb, why should the brain be any different.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Really, done in one
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not often that I agree with an article wholeheartedly.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can criticize anyone for any reason. It doesn't make any of it valid or worth listening to.

It's absolutely ridiculous to criticize her for knowing her body, not wanting to risk further injury to herself or hurting her teams scores, despite being the best gymnast in the world.

She's already won enough and done enough to know that it's not worth farking up the rest of your career.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Dipsh*t-like typing detected:
[Fark user image 850x438]


Where's Jeremy Clarkson when you need him?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theeng: Good for her for sitting it out, her mental health is more important.


Than this? Isn't her job doing gymnastics? How many shots do you get at making money at gymnastics other than this?

I mean what else does she have going on?

//I'm not being rhetorical, I don't know shiat about sports and am a farking moron
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes I am allowed to criticize her.  And she is allowed to not give a fark about it as I am sure would be the case.
 
Unicorns are jerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Walker: Dipsh*t-like typing detected:
[Fark user image 850x438]

What a f*cking twat


Well, it's Piers Morgan....
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was good evidence that lots of people all over the political spectrum have stupid takes on this whole thing.
 
ThoughtSpy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: I'm trying to wrap my head around the expectation to be calm and collected after the IOC tells you they're going to give your performances 3/5ths as many points as some sort of compromise.

The Pope himself would start throwing hands.



I hate to ask this, because I shouldn't need to .... but is that real? Was that truly said?
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ThoughtSpy: I Like Bread: I'm trying to wrap my head around the expectation to be calm and collected after the IOC tells you they're going to give your performances 3/5ths as many points as some sort of compromise.

The Pope himself would start throwing hands.


I hate to ask this, because I shouldn't need to .... but is that real? Was that truly said?


Yes
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: She felt mentally unwell. Full stop.


She had the "twisties" and wasn't feeling it that day.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/us/sim​o​ne-biles-olympics-gymnastics-physical-​mental-health/index.html

Her proprioception was off.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: LEAVE SIMONE ALONE!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


Please fark off.  And keep farking off until you reach a gate that says "No farking off beyond this point".  Then, I want you to live the impossible dream.  Climb over that gate, and keep farking off forever.  The world will be better off without you in it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Dipsh*t-like typing detected:
[Fark user image 850x438]


As a right-wing blow-hard with my thumb up my anus, I feel I should remind these athletes that it's about money and patriotism and my own feelings; their personal freedoms don't enter in to it.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And I saw ads that included SB (plus other athletes) and were filmed ahead - probably right when she and the others should have been relaxing and prepping for the Olympics.   Aside from everything else, when will the networks learn to leave the athletes alone until after the events are over?

So many athletes are not the attention-whore types, and they just want to get a chance to do their best without distractions.   Remember poor Midori Ito flying into the camera pit during her routine? - she'd been hounded by media and the stress was too much and impacted her ability to skate.
 
hershy799
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interesting that the same people happy that Team USA men's basketball and women's soccer both had losses are biatching about Simone Biles. When did they start loving America again?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope she can get some rest and support. Mental health is no joke.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: mikaloyd: LEAVE SIMONE ALONE!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]

Please fark off.  And keep farking off until you reach a gate that says "No farking off beyond this point".  Then, I want you to live the impossible dream.  Climb over that gate, and keep farking off forever.  The world will be better off without you in it.


Um.that Chris dude was 1000% right about Britney. Perhaps it's you who should fark off.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Dipsh*t-like typing detected:
[Fark user image image 850x438]


It's only been a few days since I've said so, yet I feel like I need to repeat, he's a right c*nt.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ThoughtSpy: I Like Bread: I'm trying to wrap my head around the expectation to be calm and collected after the IOC tells you they're going to give your performances 3/5ths as many points as some sort of compromise.

The Pope himself would start throwing hands.


I hate to ask this, because I shouldn't need to .... but is that real? Was that truly said?


It is 100% true as long as you want to believe it.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God, what I wouldn't give to punch Piers Morgan's face. Repeatedly.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThoughtSpy: I Like Bread: I'm trying to wrap my head around the expectation to be calm and collected after the IOC tells you they're going to give your performances 3/5ths as many points as some sort of compromise.

The Pope himself would start throwing hands.


I hate to ask this, because I shouldn't need to .... but is that real? Was that truly said?


https://www.vox.com/22575301/simone-b​i​les-olympics-scoring-explained-gymnast​ics-yurchenko-double-pike
 
abbarach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Walker: Dipsh*t-like typing detected:
[Fark user image image 850x438]

It's only been a few days since I've said so, yet I feel like I need to repeat, he's a right c*nt.


This right here, from the Captain?  This is a wonderful example of an evergreen tweet/comment.  It's like P*ers M*rgan's only purpose in life is to give sane, reasonable people someone to point at and say "I may be farked up, but at least I'm not THAT farked up!"
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Ragin' Asian: She felt mentally unwell. Full stop.

She had the "twisties" and wasn't feeling it that day.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/us/simo​ne-biles-olympics-gymnastics-physical-​mental-health/index.html

Her proprioception was off.


Thanks for that link.

"When Simone Biles scratched most of the Olympic team final, she said it was not because of a physical injury, but her mental health. This doesn't mean she felt sad, or didn't have her heart in it to compete. It means that her psychological state put her at significant physical risk. If her brain wouldn't play along with what her body knows how to do, she could be seriously injured. "
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The best explanation of her choice I heard was that if you feel uncertain about your performance, you can find yourself flying through the air 20 feet up at 30mph doing a bunch of twists and flips and you forget which way is up and land on your neck.

I farking cringed
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish people would be consistent on whether or not the Olympics is about country, individual achievement, or both.
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: ThoughtSpy: I Like Bread: I'm trying to wrap my head around the expectation to be calm and collected after the IOC tells you they're going to give your performances 3/5ths as many points as some sort of compromise.

The Pope himself would start throwing hands.


I hate to ask this, because I shouldn't need to .... but is that real? Was that truly said?

It is 100% true as long as you want to believe it.


So you don't agree that she's not being given proper difficulty points for her skills?

She should have started at least a 6.4 difficulty point base. They marked her as 6 and 6.1.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Ragin' Asian: She felt mentally unwell. Full stop.

She had the "twisties" and wasn't feeling it that day.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/us/simo​ne-biles-olympics-gymnastics-physical-​mental-health/index.html

Her proprioception was off.


Washington Post did a piece about it too. It can get pretty serious.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports​/​olympics/2021/07/28/twisties-gymnastic​s-simone-biles-tokyo-olympics/
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: God, what I wouldn't give to punch Piers Morgan's face. Repeatedly.


Why do you want COVID?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Conservatives Blast Simone Biles For Robbing Them Of Opportunity To Criticize Her Win

https://www.theonion.com/conservative​s​-blast-simone-biles-for-robbing-them-o​f-op-1847380497

Once again, The Onion is more accurate than any other news source.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The best explanation of her choice I heard was that if you feel uncertain about your performance, you can find yourself flying through the air 20 feet up at 30mph doing a bunch of twists and flips and you forget which way is up and land on your neck.

I farking cringed


Yeah, that's the difference between a gymnast and a runner.  If a runner is off a bit, they just run worse or false start.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: mikaloyd: ThoughtSpy: I Like Bread: I'm trying to wrap my head around the expectation to be calm and collected after the IOC tells you they're going to give your performances 3/5ths as many points as some sort of compromise.

The Pope himself would start throwing hands.


I hate to ask this, because I shouldn't need to .... but is that real? Was that truly said?

It is 100% true as long as you want to believe it.

So you don't agree that she's not being given proper difficulty points for her skills?

She should have started at least a 6.4 difficulty point base. They marked her as 6 and 6.1.


No I think that the 3/5ths thing was unnecessarily racially charged and used to throw this into another arena.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's absolutely goddamn perfect.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You need to be mentally focused to not fall on your head or break bones in elite world class gymnastics. This was a safety issue for her as much as a mental health issue.

This woman is allowed to step back. I don't get why people are so personally offended by this.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd support her in any way I could. The pressure on her is overwhelming.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Theeng: Good for her for sitting it out, her mental health is more important.

Than this? Isn't her job doing gymnastics? How many shots do you get at making money at gymnastics other than this?

I mean what else does she have going on?

//I'm not being rhetorical, I don't know shiat about sports and am a farking moron


She's already a multiple-gold medalist.
Most gymnasts are done with competing by the age of 21. She's already past that point.

Even if she were to retire today, she's got plenty of fame and accomplishment to trade off on as far as endorsements go, not to mention the gymnastics training facility she has started.
Rich parents will pay a lot of money to have their kid trained by a world champion. Especially since her facility will probably be less touchy than Bela Karolyi's camp.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.