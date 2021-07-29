 Skip to content
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the number one suspect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like there weren't as many car flips before USB-C.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have heard New Haven was a rough place but damn.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems as an apropos thread to ask as anywhere: wtf happened to the poltab? Was it really that bad? Because to be honest when I was not TF, that was the place to be.

Now I'm just saying "F*ck everything. Imma go listen to some Huey Lewis and The News -- maybe even a little Kenny Loggins, and nobody can stop me!"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: wtf happened to the poltab?


Yes.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Police confirmed to News 8 the driver of the stolen car was 20 years old. He was caught and suffered minor injuries."

Yes, but what about the injuries from the crash? 🤦🏻♀
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah.  Car bad.  Car dangerous.  We know.

Does anyone have experience with ebikes and have thoughts on what to beware of or look for with them?  I'm looking to replace my 5-10 mile travel with one and would appreciate thoughts.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Found the number one suspect.

[Fark user image image 850x640]


Huh, what a coincidence. I was planning on making corn on the cob this weekend.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Quick and Dirty: wtf happened to the poltab?

Yes.


Fine, and may god have mercy on my soul:


Steps - Tragedy (Video)
Youtube OiwDHHcHPh0


And as the lord is my witness: We're in this sh*t-show together now.  :)
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Does anyone have experience with ebikes and have thoughts on what to beware of or look for with them?  I'm looking to replace my 5-10 mile travel with one and would appreciate thoughts.


They're underpowered motorcycles, so please keep them off the bike paths if you wouldn't mind.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: They're underpowered motorcycles, so please keep them off the bike paths if you wouldn't mind.


There's certainly different varieties.  There's the models with a throttle where you don't pedal.  There's others that are pedal-assist through their electric motor and usually have a peak speed of 15-20mph, from what I'm finding.  My own inclination is towards a pedal-assist ebike.

What kinds of issues have you had with them on paths?
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Yeah, yeah.  Car bad.  Car dangerous.  We know.

Does anyone have experience with ebikes and have thoughts on what to beware of or look for with them?  I'm looking to replace my 5-10 mile travel with one and would appreciate thoughts.


Most importantly you need to be sure your insurance is solid. Your bike will get stolen. And if you have not had previous experience riding a traditional bike over your 10 mile travel route(s) you will have encounters new to you with other vehicles.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Enough of that Shiat, Just ask Mongo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
