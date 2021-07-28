 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Douchebag BMW owner....but I repeat myself   (thedrive.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Break MWindow
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Break My Window


I like this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hillman lives with his mother, who was also listed as a defendant in the lawsuits.

Of course he does.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some asshole with an F-150 with straight pipes that dump out right behind the front wheels pulled that shiat in the neighborhood across the road from ours for about 6 weeks before he was cited for illegal exhaust, removing emission control devices, and two dozen counts of exceeding 115 decibels with a vehicle exhaust after a neighbor installed a camera and sound level meter on his back fence that faces the asshole's neighborhood.  His truck was so loud it rattled the windows on the front of our house.

He was forced to park it until all the shiat he took off was replaced, and it passed inspection.

He still drives like an asshole, but at least his truck is quiet.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have always wanted a 2002

Should have kept the old mans Datsun 510 though. Learned to drive standard @ 7-8 one time when we were pheasant hunting.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alienated: 2002


Watch Bring A Trailer for those.. A decent one that needs some cosmetic TLC can be had for under $30k.. Any less than that and you're looking at basket case full resto ones..
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alienated: 2002


https://bringatrailer.com/listing/197​1​-bmw-2002-51/

Under $20k currently, looks like a decent specimen, too!
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a far candle: What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW?


The prick is inside on the Bimmer.

Driving a brand new X3 loaner right now while my wife's '11 328i convertible gets over $6000 in repairs completed.

I had the hood up and most of the electronics exposed to the elements back in Feb while I was replacing the valve cover, when we had the mega deep freeze in Dallas, and when things warmed up a pipe over the garage burst, and flooded the car's engine compartment.

The ECU and most of the electronics and wiring harness were fried, and after a battle with the homeowners insurance and car insurance, the car insurance covered it under the comprehensive clause, so only $100 out of pocket for us.

And yes, we are both pricks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this calling out a Farker in the headline? Lulz
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: alienated: 2002

https://bringatrailer.com/listing/1971​-bmw-2002-51/

Under $20k currently, looks like a decent specimen, too!


Rust replaced, so not original body.Plus I cannot drive a standard anymore due to knees and I lack the coin. But thanks- its nice .
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh hai guise, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did he remove his turn signals?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction


They lower the car and it farks up the camber on the wheels giving it negative camber. It is stupid and it negatively affects handling and performance.
 
dustman81
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Instead of the $5000, can his neighbors have his BMWs crushed?
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He certainly goes out of his way to reinforce his own reputation as a douchebag. What a clueless twat.
 
inner ted
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction


It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did he remove his turn signals?


How would anyone ever be able to tell?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

inner ted: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more


I know it's camber.

It looks farking stupid
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmm, I work with a bunch of lawyers and hang out with a bunch more at Scouts, I'll have to see if such a suit would be likely to prevail near me, if so there's 2 aholes that have been hooning it every night since April of 2020 that are going to be served papers!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He should be put in jail for this crime alone:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stance is an automotive abomination.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did he remove his turn signals?


They have turn signals?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

inner ted: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more


No it's just stupid
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Salmon: Did he remove his turn signals?

They have turn signals?


Blinker fluid is a consumable part not covered by normal service.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How many times has his BMW collection gotten him laid?

I'm gonna put the over/under at .5 times, unless you count date rape. Then it's probably 5 or 6
 
pheelix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Breaking Bad - Walter White blow up Kens car
Youtube G5LM8xSuKD4
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Oh hai guise, what's going on in this thread?
[Fark user image image 400x598]


Good call, but the jackhole in TFA sounds more like an Icy Hot Stuntaz biatch
 
inner ted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

They lower the car and it farks up the camber on the wheels giving it negative camber. It is stupid and it negatively affects handling and performance.


Ahh
Tell us more about shiat you don't get and need asplained for you

I don't always understand every style trend that comes along , but I recognize style and applaud it even when it's not for me

other examples of sweet style you may not like and your delicate senses may be offended

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How many times has his BMW collection gotten him laid?

I'm gonna put the over/under at .5 times, unless you count date rape. Then it's probably 5 or 6


dude lives with his mom, he's probably styling an aunt or her hairdresser.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have the HOA get a few speed bumps installed around the neighborhood and you won't have to worry about that prick anymore.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

inner ted: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more


Drifting, the white zinfandel of motorsport.

He should get jail time for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And take his license, to get it back he gets a vasectomy.
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: inner ted: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more

I know it's camber.

It looks farking stupid


Aww
more strained senses
will you be ok with other people that have more style than you'll ever comprehend , or do you need a safe space

incoming style - be warned delicate farkers - this one may make you feel funny

stancenation.comView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inner ted: maniacbastard: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

They lower the car and it farks up the camber on the wheels giving it negative camber. It is stupid and it negatively affects handling and performance.

Ahh
Tell us more about shiat you don't get and need asplained for you

I don't always understand every style trend that comes along , but I recognize style and applaud it even when it's not for me

other examples of sweet style you may not like and your delicate senses may be offended

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x467]


I freely admit I know nothing about cars.  Can someone explain how doing that to the wheels doesn't screw up the car or the tires?  I'm genuinely curious.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every time I hear  a car or motorbike with a really loud engine, I say "douchebag".

And I belive it is always true, every time.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: He should be put in jail for this crime alone:

[Fark user image 425x283]

Stance is an automotive abomination.


How the hell do you navigate speed humps in that thing?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People pick the strangest things to white knight on here
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bought an x45e in February because I wanted to have a PHEV but in a car big enough to haul around my wife and child (or more accurately, all the stuff that goes along with having a child).  It's my first "luxury" car (and probably the first luxury car anyone in the family had since my grandfather's Cadillac in the 80s).  It's been a nice car so far.  I have a gasoline option but I don't think it would be inaccurate to say I'm getting about 2500-3000 miles on a single tank of gasoline (don't really drive anywhere except work and stores thanks to Covid so I mostly drive on pure electric).  Before that I drove a Subaru Forester.

/sorry about being a douchebag
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

inner ted: Gubbo: inner ted: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more

I know it's camber.

It looks farking stupid

Aww
more strained senses
will you be ok with other people that have more style than you'll ever comprehend , or do you need a safe space

incoming style - be warned delicate farkers - this one may make you feel funny

[stancenation.com image 630x400]


Do....do you think you're trolling people with this?

Now, find me this being done to a Jag E type or some other beautiful car and I'll get outraged for you
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inner ted: Gubbo: inner ted: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more

I know it's camber.

It looks farking stupid

Aww
more strained senses
will you be ok with other people that have more style than you'll ever comprehend , or do you need a safe space

incoming style - be warned delicate farkers - this one may make you feel funny

[stancenation.com image 630x400]


Were you dropped on your head as a child or something? Grew up under power lines? Couldn't resist those delicious lead paint chips?
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madstand: inner ted: maniacbastard: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

They lower the car and it farks up the camber on the wheels giving it negative camber. It is stupid and it negatively affects handling and performance.

Ahh
Tell us more about shiat you don't get and need asplained for you

I don't always understand every style trend that comes along , but I recognize style and applaud it even when it's not for me

other examples of sweet style you may not like and your delicate senses may be offended

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x467]

I freely admit I know nothing about cars.  Can someone explain how doing that to the wheels doesn't screw up the car or the tires?  I'm genuinely curious.


It does, it ruins every aspect of the suspension geometry and puts stress and wear on the tires in ways they weren't designed for. It's stupid and dangerous but some people thinks it looks cool so they spend large amounts of money to achieve that look. If they keep it at car shows and trailer the vehicle I could give 2 rips, but when they drive it on public roads and endanger others I've got a problem with it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Mad_Radhu: He should be put in jail for this crime alone:

[Fark user image 425x283]

Stance is an automotive abomination.

How the hell do you navigate speed humps in that thing?


I guess you navigate to the roads that don't have any
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Tyler, The Creator - Bitch Suck Dick Featuring Jasper And Taco
Youtube -3-NcRXK-s4

NSFW.

F*CK GLOBAL WARMING. IT'S THE ICE AGE B*TCH!!!
 
Watubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alienated: I have always wanted a 2002

Should have kept the old mans Datsun 510 though. Learned to drive standard @ 7-8 one time when we were pheasant hunting.


When, exactly, did the ability to drive a standard become bragging material?
 
inner ted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: inner ted: Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction

It's called camber and it's usually for style &or drifting

would you like to know more

Drifting, the white zinfandel of motorsport.

He should get jail time for this:
[Fark user image image 425x248]

And take his license, to get it back he gets a vasectomy.


I'd say it's more like the sake of Motorsport
but I'm not just some bitter ignorant hater
& he's cooler than all of us put together
6speedonline.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also the guy's Twitter profile shows himself covering his face with a fan of cash, just as all classy and wealthy people do.  Haven't seen King Douchenozzle von Crunk around these parts in a while.  Mayhaps since the days of Bevets.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What's wrong with the wheels on that car. They seem to point in a broken direction


if my bmw looked like that i would be worried
 
JustLookin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: He should be put in jail for this crime alone:

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Stance is an automotive abomination.


Can someone tell me why it's cool to have your car look like it's broken?
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looking for a pickup on craigslist and impulsively bought this instead. Twin turbo four-wheeled antidepressant. Use my turn signals scrupulously just to fark with other drivers' heads. The question is: Will driving it turn me into a prick or was I already a prick because I got it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
