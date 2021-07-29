 Skip to content
 
(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   One last time: Do not make a deposit into your credit union account then return later to rob the credit union. You might just end up in the pokey   (post-gazette.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave me outta this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, but you'll get a decent interest rate while you do your 10 to 20 years....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Leave me outta this

[Fark user image 285x298]


im2.ezgif.comView Full Size


/missed it by 3 minutes
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've found credit unions don't have much cash in the building. Couldn't handle a $15k check to cash.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [Fark user image 600x337]


What's Colonel Potter have to do with this?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love the life lessons you learn on Fark.  We need to include it in our schools.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: LordOfThePings: Leave me outta this

[Fark user image 285x298]

[im2.ezgif.com image 400x300]

/missed it by 3 minutes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No seriously why would you rob a credit union unless it's one of those regional bank chains masquerading as a credit union?

It's like robbing an orphanage. They're actually NOT the bad guys.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's so easy to catch the dumb ones.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY JUUUUUDGE
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I tried to do that but It ended up just being a withdrawal.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's what it's all about.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: YOU'RE NOT MY JUUUUUDGE


YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So you're saying I should do the robbing, then come back to do the deposit? That's a good idea, as I'll have all that money I stole to deposit, too!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For a second I thought it was the guy who robbed my credit union.  But they found him in a couple of days.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...he ordered the walker using teller to open up the vault

Fark user imageView Full Size


"And make sure there's no funny stuff, Grandma!"
 
othmar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
that is dumbass there
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What made them think this was a good idea?
 
