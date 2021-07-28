 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Las Vegas mortuary owner figures out a novel way to increase business   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

706 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 5:11 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

LasVegasLocally: The owner of La Paloma Funeral Services wants you to know that face masks don't work. https://t.co/jbGexHaxqU


What's his fark handle?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And "your" anti-grammar if you think you spelled "you're" right.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I, along with about 30 coworkers, got laid off last October. In the fallout, I interviewed for a project manager position at a new startup that had secured big contracts with states and hospitals providing PPE and human remains pouches (body bags).

They saw a niche, and they filled it.

I get this guy is just an asshole, but I think it would be effective advertising to market funeral services and cadaver services and hardware to the antivaccine and antimask morons.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also seen:

Cholesterol is healthy, eat as much of it as you want! - McDonald's

Smoking is no more hazardous to your health than regular, unfortified air.  - RJ Reynolds

Mission Accomplished. - George Bush Jr.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shiv people as they leave Circus Circus?
 
COVID19
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i like this guy
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Shiv people as they leave Circus Circus?


Also shiv people as they enter Circus Circus?

/Double the new business!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Breathtaking disregard for life.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Circus Circus...*shudder*
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Though I guess it counts as viral advertising.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Keep it up
Youtube aChRo7PrPQw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh gee.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This like a bat signal for Rudy Giuliani to have an impromptu press conference at La Paloma Funeral Services.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aChRo7Pr​PQw]


In before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your going two loose you're MBA if ewe can't spell write dud.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His tone seems to be more...deadpan.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Shiv people as they leave Circus Circus?


Haven't they suffered enough?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He needs to lose his license, he's supposed to give advice on how to take care of the dead, and is obviously not qualified on advising the living.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I want scientific advice, the guy whose skill set is putting way too much makeup on dead people and then sticking them in a box is certainly the first one I go to.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.