(Some Guy in Nome)   About that Alaska guy who was menaced by a bear for days? Yeah, he may have been embarrassed about crashing his ATV and so made up a better story   (nomenugget.net) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid made up a fantastic tale and stuck to it and nearly got me sued, fired, etc. But he was ten or eleven, not supposedly a grown adult.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just want to know if his MAGA hat is unharmed.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alaska Dumb: A new frontier of stupid.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I said the first story would make a good movie, but this version would make an even better movie.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The real bears were the friends we made along the way.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: My kid made up a fantastic tale and stuck to it and nearly got me sued, fired, etc. But he was ten or eleven, not supposedly a grown adult.


Now I want to know what he said.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As expected. I called BS on it last week.

If a grizzly bear wants to eat you it is going to eat you. And if it starts to, as this one apparently did, it's not going to stop.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 415x739]

The real bears were the friends we made along the way.


Pounded In The Butt By A Bear - A true story
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 415x739]

The real bears were the friends we made along the way.

Pounded In The Butt By A Bear - A true story


The Butt Pounding Bear That Fills the Black Hole of My Soul - by Chuck Tingle
 
Jeff5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So where do I go for a refund on all the farks I gave to begin with?

.

Receipts? I don't got no receipts!

.

I DON'T NEED NO STEENKING RECEIPTS!!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was in elementary school I tried to play sick to stay home.  I ran a thermometer under hot water for a bit.  My cunning plan was foiled when my mom knew I probably wasn't running a 140° temperature.

This guy's story is about as believable.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Menace II ... something Alaska or whatever
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't see the original article, but bears aren't like horror movie villains that lurk in the darkness and infect your dreams with nightmares. They're out for a meal. If they can't get you quick they just wander off.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jmr61: As expected. I called BS on it last week.

If a grizzly bear wants to eat you it is going to eat you. And if it starts to, as this one apparently did, it's not going to stop.


not really. Often the bear will only attack until it thinks you are dead. It will then bury you for later.

https://www.amazon.ca/Bear-Attacks-Th​e​ir-Causes-Avoidance/dp/149302941X/ref=​sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=bear+attacks&​qid=1627513133&sr=8-1
Good book on bear encounters for anyone interested.
Herrero knows bears.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's practically cliche that when a crazy wilderness story comes out a few weeks later it's completely discredited.
 
