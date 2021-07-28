 Skip to content
Bitcoin miners are assholes. Then there's this guy
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he doesn't get free coffee.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: At least he doesn't get free coffee.


He sounds like the kind of jackwagon that asks for a free cup of water.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oldnewsisexciting.jpg

You could build a rig like that 10 years ago.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin may indeed be the way of the future.  It might provide wonderful opportunities for people to really accumulate wealth.  It's possible it will somehow better the plight of the underserved in our world.  But in the meantime, I'd like to meet one of these miners that I don't want to sic rabid muscrats on.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single Church's chicken in Chicago have hookers charging their cell phones, so I'm not mad at this guy.
/That could be a pro-TIP to some visitors to Chicago
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't understand how Bitcoin mining works. Does it involve dwarves?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.


He sells the "rig".  That's how he makes money.  That's what he promotes.
Not much different than those that supplied Gold Miners with Pick Axes and Shovels.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green coins like XRP don't use a ton of energy like bitcoin
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: ColonelCathcart: Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.

He sells the "rig".  That's how he makes money.  That's what he promotes.
Not much different than those that supplied Gold Miners with Pick Axes and Shovels.


Oh, if he sells it, he's just a snake oil salesman.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I still don't understand how Bitcoin mining works. Does it involve dwarves?


As some reposted meme put it, imagine if your computer solved sudoku puzzles for heroin.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Every single Church's chicken in Chicago have hookers charging their cell phones, so I'm not mad at this guy.
/That could be a pro-TIP to some visitors to Chicago


For menu options or entertainment options?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I still don't understand how Bitcoin mining works. Does it involve dwarves?


Digital dwarves.

/and enough electricity to light up the entire farking country
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joepennerlives: Bitcoin may indeed be the way of the future. It might provide wonderful opportunities for people to really accumulate wealth. It's possible it will somehow better the plight of the underserved in our world.


No.

It's deflationary. It's an ecosystem of negative-sum scams rather than wealth creation. It is only capable of 17 transactions per second no matter how much energy is wasted computing proof of work. It is responsible for an entire country's worth of GHG emissions.

Cryptocurrency is a dead end that has no future beyond enriching petty oligarchs who are too poor to seize control of a country or get themselves listed on a stock exchange.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for supporting sex traffickers and pedophiles!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: drjekel_mrhyde: Every single Church's chicken in Chicago have hookers charging their cell phones, so I'm not mad at this guy.
/That could be a pro-TIP to some visitors to Chicago

For menu options or entertainment options?


For both, but I wouldn't recommend eating the fish
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many hours my electricity was out during the big Texas cold snap back in February because of jackholes mining Bitcoin?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I still don't understand how Bitcoin mining works. Does it involve dwarves?


Basically, every 10 minutes or so the system generates a block of data which is secured with an unknown random password. Everybody tries to guess that password by running through all of the possible combinations as quickly as possible, using chips designed specifically for that purpose. The first person to succeed is awarded a prize of 6.25 BTC (gradually decreasing over time) + fees from any user-submitted transactions contained in that block. The newly-solved block is added to the historical chain and everyone moves on to the next one.

The difficulty of cracking the password is adjusted dynamically to ensure that it takes 10 minutes on average for all the world's miners to find a solution. If you double the amount of mining, it gets twice as difficult. When China shuts down all of the miners operating in that country, the challenge becomes easier for everyone else to solve.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I still don't understand how Bitcoin mining works. Does it involve dwarves?


Easiest to probably imagine it as a lottery.  All the miners are competing to guess the random number that "solves" the block currently being formed, which is made up mostly of uncommitted transactions and a hash of the previous block (hence, blockchain).  The only way (currently) known to guess this number is by guess and check.  It's easy to check if your solution is right, but nearly mathematically impossible to work backwards to find the solution.

So all the miners are doing is basically brute forcing a math problem that exists only to benefit the blockchain.
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... are we supposed to feel bad for the corporation that burns coffee and then sells it for too much, because I really can't do that.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: joepennerlives: Bitcoin may indeed be the way of the future. It might provide wonderful opportunities for people to really accumulate wealth. It's possible it will somehow better the plight of the underserved in our world.

No.

It's deflationary. It's an ecosystem of negative-sum scams rather than wealth creation. It is only capable of 17 transactions per second no matter how much energy is wasted computing proof of work. It is responsible for an entire country's worth of GHG emissions.

Cryptocurrency is a dead end that has no future beyond enriching petty oligarchs who are too poor to seize control of a country or get themselves listed on a stock exchange.


While all true, these things do not stop a thing from continuing.    It is irrational, but that doesn't seem to matter anymore.

Is it accelerating an apocalypse?  yup.   Are humans able to organize enough to stop it?  jury is still out.  We seem to take half measures against existential threats.   See also, American democracy.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Thanks for supporting sex traffickers and pedophiles!


These days you're more likely supporting Wall Street hedge fund guys and overseas ransomware gangs. That money might eventually trickle down to the sex traffickers and pedophiles but they're not direct users of the system.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: ColonelCathcart: Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.

He sells the "rig".  That's how he makes money.  That's what he promotes.
Not much different than those that supplied Gold Miners with Pick Axes and Shovels.


^that. The article is an ad.
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lsherm: kdawg7736: At least he doesn't get free coffee.

He sounds like the kind of jackwagon that asks for a free cup of water.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hahahaha. Did the math. He announces that you'll make $9.35 (fluxuating) per month on an $875 rig. It will literally take you almost four years just to pay off the rig, assuming you are only using someone else's electricity.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Alwysadydrmr: I still don't understand how Bitcoin mining works. Does it involve dwarves?

Digital dwarves.

/and enough electricity to light up the entire farking country


Like these guys, except sitting in Starbucks all day long instead of digging holes.

WIND ROSE - Diggy Diggy Hole (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube 34CZjsEI1yU
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"



actually, there are other forms of arbitrage that could work.   While I have to pay PG&E $0.22/KwH at peak times, they only pay me $0.07/KwH for the solar energy I pump up on the grid.   Right now PG&E pockets the difference and there isn't anything I can do about it unless I invest in huge batteries and cut the cord.

I *could* profitably mine bitcoin instead.  I don't, because that would make me a terrible human being.  Energy I don't pump onto the grid has to get generated by devices that are destroying the planet.   Bitcoin people are OK with destroying the planet to turn a quick buck.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Alwysadydrmr: I still don't understand how Bitcoin mining works. Does it involve dwarves?

Basically, every 10 minutes or so the system generates a block of data which is secured with an unknown random password. Everybody tries to guess that password by running through all of the possible combinations as quickly as possible, using chips designed specifically for that purpose. The first person to succeed is awarded a prize of 6.25 BTC (gradually decreasing over time) + fees from any user-submitted transactions contained in that block. The newly-solved block is added to the historical chain and everyone moves on to the next one.

The difficulty of cracking the password is adjusted dynamically to ensure that it takes 10 minutes on average for all the world's miners to find a solution. If you double the amount of mining, it gets twice as difficult. When China shuts down all of the miners operating in that country, the challenge becomes easier for everyone else to solve.


so China shutting off bitcoin, actually saved them money on energy, and made their legally sanctioned operations more valuable.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dbaggins: TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"


actually, there are other forms of arbitrage that could work.   While I have to pay PG&E $0.22/KwH at peak times, they only pay me $0.07/KwH for the solar energy I pump up on the grid.   Right now PG&E pockets the difference and there isn't anything I can do about it unless I invest in huge batteries and cut the cord.

I *could* profitably mine bitcoin instead.  I don't, because that would make me a terrible human being.  Energy I don't pump onto the grid has to get generated by devices that are destroying the planet.   Bitcoin people are OK with destroying the planet to turn a quick buck.


I think it's reasonable to assume that most bitcoin miners don't have their own solar farms.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lsherm: kdawg7736: At least he doesn't get free coffee.

He sounds like the kind of jackwagon that asks for a free cup of water.


mostly i'm just happy 'jackwagon' is being used here.
 
zjoik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Every single Church's chicken in Chicago have hookers charging their cell phones, so I'm not mad at this guy.
/That could be a pro-TIP to some visitors to Chicago


That's depressing
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"


I wonder if I could design a solar rig to power this. I bet selling that would make money.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: valenumr: Thanks for supporting sex traffickers and pedophiles!

These days you're more likely supporting Wall Street hedge fund guys and overseas ransomware gangs. That money might eventually trickle down to the sex traffickers and pedophiles but they're not direct users of the system.


At one time General Motors was the biggest purveyor of porn.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dbaggins: TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"


actually, there are other forms of arbitrage that could work.   While I have to pay PG&E $0.22/KwH at peak times, they only pay me $0.07/KwH for the solar energy I pump up on the grid.   Right now PG&E pockets the difference and there isn't anything I can do about it unless I invest in huge batteries and cut the cord.

I *could* profitably mine bitcoin instead.  I don't, because that would make me a terrible human being.  Energy I don't pump onto the grid has to get generated by devices that are destroying the planet.   Bitcoin people are OK with destroying the planet to turn a quick buck.


That 33 percent payback seems pretty standard. Here I think it is around .34 in and .12 out. We used to have net energy prices, but that died a few years ago.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"

I wonder if I could design a solar rig to power this. I bet selling that would make money.


Well, sure. But a 15kw solar install will probably set you back 20 to 40 grand, and if you want reliability, add another 20k for batteries and inverter. Now do the ROI on a 40 to 60k plus 10 to 15k in hardware rig investment on Bitcoin mining.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To me it looks like Bitcoin is a combination of cancer and a pyramid scheme. I imagine those are truisms and commonplace perceptions.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: valenumr: Thanks for supporting sex traffickers and pedophiles!

These days you're more likely supporting Wall Street hedge fund guys and overseas ransomware gangs. That money might eventually trickle down to the sex traffickers and pedophiles but they're not direct users of the system.


Why not both?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Every single Church's chicken in Chicago have hookers charging their cell phones, so I'm not mad at this guy.
/That could be a pro-TIP to some visitors to Chicago


Hookers at least provide something of worth to their communithy.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dbaggins: TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"


actually, there are other forms of arbitrage that could work.   While I have to pay PG&E $0.22/KwH at peak times, they only pay me $0.07/KwH for the solar energy I pump up on the grid.   Right now PG&E pockets the difference and there isn't anything I can do about it unless I invest in huge batteries and cut the cord.


That 7¢/KwH is about what they pay commercial solar farms for solar power. I'm not sure why tiny individual producers think they deserve more than organizations with full-time staffs monitoring their power generation.

You don't have to cut the cord entirely to install enough battery storage to just time-shift your daily usage. And, relative to the costs of installing multiple days of carry-through storage, the minimum usage fees are pretty tiny - $10/month is a small price to pay to keep what is essentially an infinite battery on perpetually ready stand-by with no effort. A $10,000 outlay gets you, what, 2 days of carry-through power?

I would argue, though, that if you did install a battery, they should be willing to pay you more, since you cam guarantee that the power you sell will be available when you say it is. E.g. once you've got your first kWH of power stored for the day, your battery could bid to sell 1kWH at dispatchable-power rates, fulfill that demand from new solar as it comes in, or sell from your battery if your solar production falls off for some reason. No such automatic system exists for home users to my knowledge, but if it did, I bet it would change the economics a bit.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: To me it looks like Bitcoin is a combination of cancer and a pyramid scheme. I imagine those are truisms and commonplace perceptions.


There is an "ATM" like kiosk at my local liquor store that sells bitcoin, etc etc etc...
I've  never played with it, but just its presents gives me doubt about crypto-currencies.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.


He makes money selling the shiatty rig, apparently
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: dbaggins: TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"


actually, there are other forms of arbitrage that could work.   While I have to pay PG&E $0.22/KwH at peak times, they only pay me $0.07/KwH for the solar energy I pump up on the grid.   Right now PG&E pockets the difference and there isn't anything I can do about it unless I invest in huge batteries and cut the cord.

That 7¢/KwH is about what they pay commercial solar farms for solar power. I'm not sure why tiny individual producers think they deserve more than organizations with full-time staffs monitoring their power generation.

You don't have to cut the cord entirely to install enough battery storage to just time-shift your daily usage. And, relative to the costs of installing multiple days of carry-through storage, the minimum usage fees are pretty tiny - $10/month is a small price to pay to keep what is essentially an infinite battery on perpetually ready stand-by with no effort. A $10,000 outlay gets you, what, 2 days of carry-through power?

I would argue, though, that if you did install a battery, they should be willing to pay you more, since you cam guarantee that the power you sell will be available when you say it is. E.g. once you've got your first kWH of power stored for the day, your battery could bid to sell 1kWH at dispatchable-power rates, fulfill that demand from new solar as it comes in, or sell from your battery if your solar production falls off for some reason. No such automatic system exists for home users to my knowledge, but if it did, I bet it would change the economics a bit.


I found your family picture
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to have a program that generates counterfeit bitcoins?
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: dbaggins: TheReject: I just love his honest presentation; "You won't make money unless you steal someone's electricity"


actually, there are other forms of arbitrage that could work.   While I have to pay PG&E $0.22/KwH at peak times, they only pay me $0.07/KwH for the solar energy I pump up on the grid.   Right now PG&E pockets the difference and there isn't anything I can do about it unless I invest in huge batteries and cut the cord.

That 7¢/KwH is about what they pay commercial solar farms for solar power. I'm not sure why tiny individual producers think they deserve more than organizations with full-time staffs monitoring their power generation.

You don't have to cut the cord entirely to install enough battery storage to just time-shift your daily usage. And, relative to the costs of installing multiple days of carry-through storage, the minimum usage fees are pretty tiny - $10/month is a small price to pay to keep what is essentially an infinite battery on perpetually ready stand-by with no effort. A $10,000 outlay gets you, what, 2 days of carry-through power?

I would argue, though, that if you did install a battery, they should be willing to pay you more, since you cam guarantee that the power you sell will be available when you say it is. E.g. once you've got your first kWH of power stored for the day, your battery could bid to sell 1kWH at dispatchable-power rates, fulfill that demand from new solar as it comes in, or sell from your battery if your solar production falls off for some reason. No such automatic system exists for home users to my knowledge, but if it did, I bet it would change the economics a bit.


You're not getting 2 days with a typical 5kw inverter and 15kwh battery. Maybe with reaaaaly minimal critical loads. You can run an average of 1kw for 15 hours.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Johnson: ColonelCathcart: Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.

He sells the "rig".  That's how he makes money.  That's what he promotes.
Not much different than those that supplied Gold Miners with Pick Axes and Shovels.

Oh, if he sells it, he's just a snake oil salesman.


Not really. He's pretty upfront that it sucks.

Not sure why people buy it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: ColonelCathcart: Johnson: ColonelCathcart: Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.

He sells the "rig".  That's how he makes money.  That's what he promotes.
Not much different than those that supplied Gold Miners with Pick Axes and Shovels.

Oh, if he sells it, he's just a snake oil salesman.

Not really. He's pretty upfront that it sucks.

Not sure why people buy it.


Maybe that's the point.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: ColonelCathcart: Johnson: ColonelCathcart: Social Media "influencer" makes no money, and even loses money.

It's not news, it's obvious.

He sells the "rig".  That's how he makes money.  That's what he promotes.
Not much different than those that supplied Gold Miners with Pick Axes and Shovels.

Oh, if he sells it, he's just a snake oil salesman.

Not really. He's pretty upfront that it sucks.

Not sure why people buy it.


Something something a fool and his money something something sucker born every day
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: joepennerlives: Bitcoin may indeed be the way of the future. It might provide wonderful opportunities for people to really accumulate wealth. It's possible it will somehow better the plight of the underserved in our world.

No.

It's deflationary. It's an ecosystem of negative-sum scams rather than wealth creation. It is only capable of 17 transactions per second no matter how much energy is wasted computing proof of work. It is responsible for an entire country's worth of GHG emissions.

Cryptocurrency is a dead end that has no future beyond enriching petty oligarchs who are too poor to seize control of a country or get themselves listed on a stock exchange.


Hang on, you can also use it to buy slaves and drugs and shiat on the internet, so there's that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thy crotch: Lsherm: kdawg7736: At least he doesn't get free coffee.

He sounds like the kind of jackwagon that asks for a free cup of water.

mostly i'm just happy 'jackwagon' is being used here.


It is my favorite insult because it has yet to be included on an HR "no" list. Since no one is exactly sure where it came from, it's really difficult to prove it's a slur.

Having said that, I'm sure in 20 years people will take offense.
 
