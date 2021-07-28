 Skip to content
(Fark)   It's down to the wire. We're under the gun. We're right up against it, the breaks are beating the boys, so go out there and write one for the Gipper. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Knute Rockne Speech Edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're coming into the home stretch for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology!  That's right, submissions close on July 31, so we're almost out of time! Get us that story before dawn . . . or uh, thereabouts, on August 1st and you could be a part of literary history!  I don't know where I'll be then, Rock, but I'll know about it, and I'll be happy whenever I stagger out of bed, drink my coffee, and check my inbox.  I think that's how that quote goes.  It's something like that, I'm pretty sure.

We're into the last-minute surge of submissions now, and things look pretty good.  Well, except for me, I'm still trying to scrape together time to get my entry done, but here's what we have so far:

We're currently looking at 43 entries with ~160K total words, and if history holds true, we'll probably break 180K to 200K once the final ones come in. That's a pretty good year, so thanks to everyone who's contributed!

Once submissions close, we're going to take a week or two to give all of the readers and editors time to go through all the entries, and then we'll send out notices to everyone who submitted this year, to let them know if they made it in or not.  Stay tuned!
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I dont have any fiction but I have been trying to write a poem about the cold war.

If anyone wants to give me notes this is what I have so far...

"Two Gun Sue, My B-52"

two gun sue,

(she knows just what to do)

reclining on the cotton white top

of an engorged mushroom cloud.

her claret lips parted,

expectant.

shell pink skin

torino red fingertips

graffiti yellow hair

on cold mirrored chrome.

the long body of a woman

and the face

of a little girl.

with breasts that sum up

the purpose of a nation

and hips that encircle

the earth.

she's resting her chin on the heel of her hand

wearing nothing but a thin rose ribbon

wrapped across her chest,

tight over then around her waist

and carried by the painted wind

off of the tip of one

ruby slippered toe.

her lake placid blue eyes

are curious and upturned,

she's high and forward on an arrow shaped projectile.

a travelling sales girl for the blonde apocalypse.

1957

this swept wing wet dream of sex and technology

forty thousand feet over the sea of japan.

modernist performance art

with a loud surprise ending.

another rock and roll export

for mass consumption.

hearts and minds

eyes and ears

arms and legs.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wrote a short story for a sample--I'm applying for writing jobs (although...rethinking it a bit over the past few days...). I might submit it once I've gone back and edited. It shouldn't take much editing, though, since I do grammar-level revisions as I write. Part bioographical, part sci-fi; I stole the style from an author I read once. Very religious.
 
Mukster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The Tale of the Lazy Farker"
There was once a lazy Farker who didn't really want to submit anything thoughtful. Instead, he just popped off the first random thought that popped into his fevered mind when he read the headline...

Here is that short story:


I thought it was "win one for the Zipper"?

BullBearMS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Elmer Bernstein - Notre Dame Victory March
Youtube 8-ICmj7UZAs

Now with the proper accompaniment. Or the real deal if you so choose.

\RALLY
 
