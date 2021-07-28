 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Remington offers $33 million to settle Sandy Hook shooting with so-called crisis actors, right Alex Jones?   (thehill.com) divider line
    GunmakerRemingtonArms Co., United States, Remington Arms Co. LLC, Supreme Court, Jury, Remington Outdoors Co. Inc.  
12 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their "man card" pitch was awful, but that shooter was legit mentally ill.  And he didn't purchase the rifle he used.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Their "man card" pitch was awful, but that shooter was legit mentally ill.  And he didn't purchase the rifle he used.


They couldn't be held liable for the shooting regardless because of federal legislation. Instead, this case was about illegal marketing tactics.

It was a long shot, but it was the only way to go after the gun company. $33 million is not going to bring those kids back, but it's at least a decent offer. If Remington really wanted to make amends, they'd offer the same ~3 million each to the 19 other families that didn't sue.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lsherm:
It was a long shot

Heh...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
weird thought.

Next time there is a school shooting, identify whatever gun was used in the shooting.

Some nice Lincoln Project type people make a lot of ads parody praising the manufacture of the weapon and how proud they must be in how efficient their product was in this task.

relentlessly.

"When it comes to shooting HS students, the Bushmaster 2000 beats the competition hands down."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They put a price on dead children. That's a great look.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel so sorry for Pierce Brosnan playing the part of a gun

nypost.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reddit was very salty. . .if you're looking for crisis actors, gun nuts are the most emotional animated bunch of dimwits in America.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last year, Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in two years.

Imagine being a gun company in gun happy post assault weapons ban rescission 21st century America and having to file for bankruptcy once, let alone twice.  Remington must be run by morons
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Interesting.
Now I'm wondering if some Iraqi/Afghan/Yemeni immigrants will try suing Raytheon or whoever makes the predator drones.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hyjamon: weird thought.

Next time there is a school shooting, identify whatever gun was used in the shooting.

Some nice Lincoln Project type people make a lot of ads parody praising the manufacture of the weapon and how proud they must be in how efficient their product was in this task.

relentlessly.

"When it comes to shooting HS students, the Bushmaster 2000 beats the competition hands down."


cdn.onebauer.mediaView Full Size

AK-47. The very best there is. When you absolutely, positively got to kill every motherfarking student in the room, accept nosubstitutes.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bhcompy: Last year, Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in two years.

Imagine being a gun company in gun happy post assault weapons ban rescission 21st century America and having to file for bankruptcy once, let alone twice.  Remington must be run by morons


They were bought by vulture capitalists a few years ago. This is what they do to companies.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bhcompy: Last year, Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in two years.

Imagine being a gun company in gun happy post assault weapons ban rescission 21st century America and having to file for bankruptcy once, let alone twice.  Remington must be run by morons


That's not fair to say.
Imagine how much money they lost when Obama took people's guns.
 
