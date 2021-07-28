 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Omaha World Herald)   Wearing a mask? That's a BB shootin   (omaha.com) divider line
48
    More: Murica, Phil Anson, Omaha Police Department, reporting of COVID-19 statistics, public of real-time information, vestibule of the Aldi, AP, man, spokesman  
•       •       •

945 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 3:24 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the mask that caused this, it was the micropenis shooting the gun.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be domestic terrorism and should be jailed for 5 years.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I asked him why he would do that and he said, 'You're on the other team,'" said the man, who asked not to be identified.

Oh, sure, now that he's committed a felony over "teamness" now he is embarrassed to be identified.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WTF is so goddam wrong with some people?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've got a 6-pack of your choice that says the reason this guy was carrying a BB gun is because he has prior felonies that preclude him from owning an actual firearm.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I asked him why he would do that and he said, 'You're on the other team,'" said the man, who asked not to be identified.

Oh, sure, now that he's committed a felony over "teamness" now he is embarrassed to be identified.


Stupidest. Civil. War. Evar.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, a BB gun, not a real one?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I was the masked person, I'd be in jail right now. Very few things in life piss me off like being spit on.  Well, unless it was Brie Larson spitting, but that's a whole different subject.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, Anson said.
The two men began scuffling and wrestling, Anson said, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot the man.

Is this some forgotten Olympic event...the shiathead triathalon?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Too bad Aldi doesn't sell Twisted Tea.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First off, how in the hell does someone apprehended by the police for shooting someone, have the ability to "choose to not be identified"?

Second, shooting someone with a pellet gun is only misdemeanor assault?!
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus im embarrassed to be a liberal sometimes.

How long are you going to let these mongoloids kick sand in your face while you sit there rambling about "mask efficacy" when you should be out buying guns and practicing choke holds.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It must be some kind of contest all republicans are involved in....."Who is the worst human in Merica?"
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: WTF is so goddam wrong with some people?


Angry and stupid have been monetized.
 
Headso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I asked him why he would do that and he said, 'You're on the other team,'" said the man, who asked not to be identified.

Oh, sure, now that he's committed a felony over "teamness" now he is embarrassed to be identified.


The victim doesn't want to be identified.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: First off, how in the hell does someone apprehended by the police for shooting someone, have the ability to "choose to not be identified"?

Second, shooting someone with a pellet gun is only misdemeanor assault?!


Back in the 80's there was this great sitcom with ladies of a certain generation...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: First off, how in the hell does someone apprehended by the police for shooting someone, have the ability to "choose to not be identified"?

Second, shooting someone with a pellet gun is only misdemeanor assault?!


The man who didn't want to be identified is the man who got shot.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SHOOT THE MEN WITH THE MASKS!!1!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

solokumba: This should be domestic terrorism and should be jailed for 5 years.


This.  The shooter was attacking society for its behavior in an attempt to change it.  That's terrorism.
 
blasterz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm riding my motorcycle out that way next week visiting friends. Tempted to keep my helmet on any time I'm in public so no one sees the mask; there's no way in hell I'm going unmasked (vaxed or not) among those plague rats.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: WTF is so goddam wrong with some people?


Team sports
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: SHOOT THE MEN WITH THE MASKS!!1!

[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


To be fair...Black Bart is a well-known anti-vaxxer.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"I asked him why he would do that and he said, 'You're on the other team,'" said the man, who asked not to be identified.

This is it right here. No matter WHAT so-called conservatives pretend to believe or hold dear, this is really how they see everything - their team vs everyone else. They don't give a shiat about America, they only care about the America populated by so-called "conservatives". As far as they're concerned, the "natural" state things are supposed to be is rest of us existing simply to be ruled and abused by them at their whim.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a younger fella spit at me for wearing a mask last week, by the time I recovered from pure amazement (I was sort of stunned for a moment just trying to comprehend what had just happened), he had high-tailed it out of there.

Was surprisingly disturbing, I wanted to get back into the car and go hunt the dude down but luckily I was more interested at that point in getting my beer and having one (or many).

Pretty trippy though, these guys that engage in this type of behavior must have big balls because you'd have to be prepared to get your ass kicked.  My guy was a pinner, and if I was a few more beers in I would have chosen to find and confront... they're probably the same kind of losers that would pull a knife or worse though, so I'm sure my day would have been changed.
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems to be the same kind of people ALDI time.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: If I was the masked person, I'd be in jail right now. Very few things in life piss me off like being spit on.  Well, unless it was Brie Larson spitting, but that's a whole different subject.


They spit on you, you fly through their space ship as a personal photon torpedo. It's the Captain Marvel way.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: SHOOT THE MEN WITH THE MASKS!!1!

[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

To be fair...Black Bart is a well-known anti-vaxxer.


You'll shoot your eye out with that vaccine.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: zombietheclown: First off, how in the hell does someone apprehended by the police for shooting someone, have the ability to "choose to not be identified"?

Second, shooting someone with a pellet gun is only misdemeanor assault?!

The man who didn't want to be identified is the man who got shot.


Ah, seemed odd that they didn't mention the name of the shooter, but that makes sense about the victim.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blasterz: Tempted to keep my helmet on any time I'm in public so no one sees the mask


I've spent weeks masked in deepest derpistan. Nobody has commented, shot me a look, or frankly shown the slightest sign of giving a shiat. Then again, I've never been in an Aldi...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy should come to Florida where a bb gun to the neck earns you a 9mm to your head!
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iusedtoworkhere: It seems to be the same kind of people ALDI time.


I thought Aldi clientele was similar to that of Dollar General's, only with opposite political views.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

solokumba: This should be domestic terrorism and should be jailed for 5 years.


20.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Kenneth Vogt, 23, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault and for terroristic threat after the Tuesday incident, according to the Omaha Police Department. He is currently incarcerated at a Douglas County correctional facility.

Vogt's 45-year-old victim, an Omaha construction worker who asked not to be named, was hit on the lip, chin, neck and chest.

The worst of his minor injuries, he told MailOnline, were the scrapes on his knuckles from pinning the man's gun to the asphalt in the parking lot during a struggle. "

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-9835259/Man-Omaha-Aldi-store-spits-​mask-wearing-man-SHOOTS-BB-gun.html
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jesus im embarrassed to be a liberal sometimes.

How long are you going to let these mongoloids kick sand in your face while you sit there rambling about "mask efficacy" when you should be out buying guns and practicing choke holds.


Easy there, Goku. You'll get your chance to be a big man the next time you're at Walmart.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Jesus im embarrassed to be a liberal sometimes.

How long are you going to let these mongoloids kick sand in your face while you sit there rambling about "mask efficacy" when you should be out buying guns and practicing choke holds.

Easy there, Goku. You'll get your chance to be a big man the next time you're at Walmart.


I know, your mom will be waiting for me in one of the plus size dressing rooms.
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I've got a 6-pack of your choice that says the reason this guy was carrying a BB gun is because he has prior felonies that preclude him from owning an actual firearm.


In some states, bb guns are considered firearms...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

guestguy: The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, Anson said.
The two men began scuffling and wrestling, Anson said, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot the man.

Is this some forgotten Olympic event...the shiathead triathalon?


I'd watch that.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: First off, how in the hell does someone apprehended by the police for shooting someone, have the ability to "choose to not be identified"?

Second, shooting someone with a pellet gun is only misdemeanor assault?!


My impression was the victim chose not to be identified, but I just skimmed TFA.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: WTF is so goddam wrong with some people?


A cult masquerading as a political party called "Republicans"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jesus im embarrassed to be a liberal sometimes.

How long are you going to let these mongoloids kick sand in your face while you sit there rambling about "mask efficacy" when you should be out buying guns and practicing choke holds.


I'm not going to shoot someone for spitting at me.

Have guns, don't carry.
I don't piss myself every time I'm out in public.

/Very liberal
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I'm wearing a mask, it's because it's either required or recommended for health reasons. Not because I'm on a team.

Religious psychos have no business dictating anything, their opinions are based on fantasy and propaganda and mental illness.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

guestguy: The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, Anson said.
The two men began scuffling and wrestling, Anson said, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot the man.

Is this some forgotten Olympic event...the shiathead triathalon?


It's what happens every day in He-Man Heaven
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am fully vaccinated. The last week or so I've started wearing a mask in indoor public areas again because the CDC announcement yesterday should have been no surprise. It's a genuine PITA, but it's the smart, thoughtful thing to do.

I get a few odd looks from some people, but no attacks yet. I'm sort of scary looking so I don't expect anyone to spit on me for it, but the person who does might want to have more than a bb pistol for protection. I'm done with these people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dothemath: Jesus im embarrassed to be a liberal sometimes.

How long are you going to let these mongoloids kick sand in your face while you sit there rambling about "mask efficacy" when you should be out buying guns and practicing choke holds.

I'm not going to shoot someone for spitting at me.

Have guns, don't carry.
I don't piss myself every time I'm out in public.

/Very liberal


Cool but when Lockdown 2: Pandemic Boogaloo happens people are going to start banning redneck sister farkers from their homes and businesses and then shiats gonna get wild.

You think those whiny pussies are annoying now? Just wait.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Headso: Unobtanium: "I asked him why he would do that and he said, 'You're on the other team,'" said the man, who asked not to be identified.

Oh, sure, now that he's committed a felony over "teamness" now he is embarrassed to be identified.

The victim doesn't want to be identified.


The Pulitzer-class reporter couldn't be bothered to get the information on the alleged perpetrator, apparently.

/Who What When Where Why How - it's not that difficult!
//High school journalism
///I guess a lot has changed in 50 years
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zombietheclown: First off, how in the hell does someone apprehended by the police for shooting someone, have the ability to "choose to not be identified"?

Second, shooting someone with a pellet gun is only misdemeanor assault?!


First off, reading comprehension must be for dummies because it was the victim that chose not to be identified.

Second, yep.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
"I asked him why he would do that and he said, 'You're on the other team,'" said the man, who asked not to be identified.

This is it right here. No matter WHAT so-called conservatives pretend to believe or hold dear, this is really how they see everything - their team vs everyone else. They don't give a shiat about America, they only care about the America populated by so-called "conservatives". As far as they're concerned, the "natural" state things are supposed to be is rest of us existing simply to be ruled and abused by them at their whim.


Thank you.

I've realized this sentiment some time ago and it shows the lack of critical thinking that Republican leaders are exploiting right now.

- If they're for it, we're against it -

No matter what it is. No logic can be applied. It's not even principled, they just pull the information from the propaganda machine's feed and regurgitate it.

It's why the GOP is having to finally 'okay the vaccine' now, because they have to or their constituents won't.

But now it's escalating. This guy thought it was what the GOP would want him to do... because it's only a LITTLE MORE stiggin' it than previously approved. This will be the new level going-forward if the GOP doesn't immediately update the propaganda machine with some sort of denouncement of it.

The dumbest civil war ever, but it may still work if there isn't enough effort put forth to stop it.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.