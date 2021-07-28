 Skip to content
(AP News)   ♫ This is the pandemic that doesn't end / So put your masks back on, my friends / Some morons rejected the vaccine not knowing what it was / And they're keeping us from herd immunity forever just because ♫   (apnews.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cameo - Word Up (Official Video)
Youtube MZjAantupsA


Mask up
Everybody say
That when you go inside you got to put it on your face

Mask up
It's the code word
You know that when you hear it a great welcome is assured

/ tip of the hat, Cameo
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Herd Immunity has never been reached for any disease without inoculations.
Covid herd immunity will never be reached.
 
johndalek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Burma shave
 
TomDooley
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When the super rich start losing money and profit off of Health Care we will finally have single payer health care to subsidize their losses.
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm increasingly in favor of using the full force of the law to keep the plague rats in their homes, even if we have to board up their doors and windows to do so.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So how long before insurers start seeking the ability to decline coverage for unvaccinated people who contract COVID?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anfrind: I'm increasingly in favor of using the full force of the law to keep the plague rats in their homes, even if we have to board up their doors and windows to do so.


Who's gonna enforce it? Lotta cops nationwide are refusing to enforce the bare minimum stuff like mask wearing because foxnews told them it violates their constitutional rights.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: So how long before insurers start seeking the ability to decline coverage for unvaccinated people who contract COVID?


I was just wondering if that's what it will take to get more people vaccinated.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

anfrind: I'm increasingly in favor of using the full force of the law to keep the plague rats in their homes, even if we have to board up their doors and windows to do so.


But it's okay to let infected people into the country and spread them around? If it's serious then be serious about it.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anfrind: I'm increasingly in favor of using the full force of the law to keep the plague rats in their homes, even if we have to board up their doors and windows to do so.


Make a mask in public mandatory.  Failure to comply with the law should result in an outlaw status.

Remember, this is not the same as merely being wanted by police.  Outlaws aren't allowed to participate in society.  They also aren't subject to legal protections like not being shot with a crossbow bolt full of vaccine
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some of you people need help, some sick fantasies going on here I can only imagine are the tip of the iceberg.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And here I am wondering when it is time for a booster.
 
