Canada: Member of the Commonwealth, but thanks to mixing vaccines without evidence of safety of efficacy, not member of the Commonhealth
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We gave up on the UK making sense or acting rationally years ago.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been studies. From within the UK even. Whatever. EU still loves us.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't cross the streams.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: There have been studies. From within the UK even. Whatever. EU still loves us.


And what's not love!?

/ ancestral Canuckistani
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss flying into London.

/more of a Gatwick guy myself
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our plunging infection rate (except for some yokels) is a sign of efficacy. Still to be seen whether people will become shambling mutants.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I miss flying into London.

/more of a Gatwick guy myself


As a guy who lives near Gatwick, I'm happy to enjoy the continued lack of air travel.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the UK was at the forefront of "wingin it" vaccine strategy with clearly mixed results.

The "Just one shot, worry about two later" method could have been disastrous.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quebec is offering people third doses to get around countries that don't accept mixed doses.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are just jelly that we now speak the 'standard' english.

/well except for those hosers in Newfoundland
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a problem. My next travel is to Europe.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "No reason has been given for the exclusion."
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Our plunging infection rate (except for some yokels) is a sign of efficacy. Still to be seen whether people will become shambling mutants.


In my rural local health authority in BC, less than half of people aged 18-49 have got their first shot. Fall is going to be fun.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: FTA: "No reason has been given for the exclusion."


"They're sticky, and smell of syrup" doesn't count as a valid reason?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The degree of cross reactivity between vaccines has not been established.  Antibody secreting cells that depend on antigen are woefully specific.  Even the two mRNA vaccines have remarkably different strategies.  Pfizer presents far fewer spike proteins than ModeRNA, and gets higher titers because of it whereas ModeRNA presents an abundance of antigen and gets slightly lower titers but a significantly broader antibody spectrum.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

reveal101: bingethinker: Our plunging infection rate (except for some yokels) is a sign of efficacy. Still to be seen whether people will become shambling mutants.

In my rural local health authority in BC, less than half of people aged 18-49 have got their first shot. Fall is going to be fun.


Here's Nova Scotia as of last night:

Fark user imageView Full Size

85% is the eligible percentage of the population required to be vaccinated to hit 75% of everyone. It's really easy to get a shot around here.. there are walk in clinics everywhere and they're doing popup clinics in all the rural areas.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

guestguy: kpaxoid: FTA: "No reason has been given for the exclusion."

"They're sticky, and smell of syrup" doesn't count as a valid reason?


"They apologize too much which we find awkward."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: kpaxoid: FTA: "No reason has been given for the exclusion."

"They're sticky, and smell of syrup" doesn't count as a valid reason?


Don't forget "their beady eyes and flappin' heads so full of lies"!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, this was a major concern for my betrothed and I. We want to travel when Vax rates go up and corona goes down world wide. Canadians are already having trouble traveling because of the Vax mixing/ extended time between doses policies. We had serious discussions about what we would do if offered a non matching second dose. But we lucked out 2 moderna for me 2 Pfizer for him.
My Az/Pfizer friends were not so lucky, I hope my province follows Quebec's lead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, like the UK is doing so great. Let's check what the Financial Times has to say on that:

https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-chart/?a​reas=usa&areas=gbr&areas=can&areasRegi​onal=usny&areasRegional=usla&areasRegi​onal=usnv&areasRegional=usar&areasRegi​onal=usks&areasRegional=usmo&cumulativ​e=0&logScale=1&per100K=1&startDate=202​0-09-01&values=deaths
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The degree of cross reactivity between vaccines has not been established.  Antibody secreting cells that depend on antigen are woefully specific.  Even the two mRNA vaccines have remarkably different strategies.  Pfizer presents far fewer spike proteins than ModeRNA, and gets higher titers because of it whereas ModeRNA presents an abundance of antigen and gets slightly lower titers but a significantly broader antibody spectrum.


Umm. This was an article in Nature back in May: Mix-and-match COVID vaccines trigger potent immune response
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: guestguy: kpaxoid: FTA: "No reason has been given for the exclusion."

"They're sticky, and smell of syrup" doesn't count as a valid reason?

Don't forget "their beady eyes and flappin' heads so full of lies"!


I'm guessing we didn't grease enough Tory palms. Maybe Australia did, but hey, they have problems of their own. Times are tough all over, except for Cheech & Chong's cannabis dealers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: backhand.slap.of.reason: The degree of cross reactivity between vaccines has not been established.  Antibody secreting cells that depend on antigen are woefully specific.  Even the two mRNA vaccines have remarkably different strategies.  Pfizer presents far fewer spike proteins than ModeRNA, and gets higher titers because of it whereas ModeRNA presents an abundance of antigen and gets slightly lower titers but a significantly broader antibody spectrum.

Umm. This was an article in Nature back in May: Mix-and-match COVID vaccines trigger potent immune response


Facts! That's what I want Ma'am. Jest the faks.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The degree of cross reactivity between vaccines has not been established.  Antibody secreting cells that depend on antigen are woefully specific.  Even the two mRNA vaccines have remarkably different strategies.  Pfizer presents far fewer spike proteins than ModeRNA, and gets higher titers because of it whereas ModeRNA presents an abundance of antigen and gets slightly lower titers but a significantly broader antibody spectrum.


Thank you for this because on an earlier thread I was lambasted for saying, I was seriously considering turning down a non matching second dose of mRNA. They kept saying "first Dose you can get is best"  and "it's like the difference between Pepsi and coke" but there's just zero evidence that it works (although logically it should)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sno man: There have been studies. From within the UK even. Whatever. EU still loves us.


That's a good point and I think Canada should join the EC, but we already have treaties and stuff.
 
mudesi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure guys...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: backhand.slap.of.reason: The degree of cross reactivity between vaccines has not been established.  Antibody secreting cells that depend on antigen are woefully specific.  Even the two mRNA vaccines have remarkably different strategies.  Pfizer presents far fewer spike proteins than ModeRNA, and gets higher titers because of it whereas ModeRNA presents an abundance of antigen and gets slightly lower titers but a significantly broader antibody spectrum.

Umm. This was an article in Nature back in May: Mix-and-match COVID vaccines trigger potent immune response


Umm, read your own article, that study was on the interaction between AZ and Pfizer.

And the expert calls it "a brave new world" of vaccine research.

And definitely didn't study the interaction of different mRNA vaccines.
 
mjg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Waiting on the c19 spike in Alberta and Albertastan Saskatchewan. Between the knuckle-draggers Kenney/Moe, they'll care more for start of CFL football than the people they work for.
/losers
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's rich, coming from the UK.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's really easy to get a shot around here.. there are walk in clinics everywhere and they're doing popup clinics in all the rural areas.


I was pleasantly surprised yesterday when picking up a prescription at the local Shoppers; the pharmacist was asking each person if they were vaccinated as part of her process.

I told her that I'd gladly take a 3rd shot if they're offering (they are not).
 
strutin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
just being petty...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: FTA: "No reason has been given for the exclusion."


Yeah right Doug. Don't you have some more Greenbelt to pave, or something? This is an obvious result of what we were told would happen if we mixed vaccines. The reason was explained for months.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mudesi: Yeah, sure guys...
[Fark user image 425x334][Fark user image 425x334]


March 2020? Don't forget to show us smallpox stats from 1890 too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got 2 shots of Moderna.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: backhand.slap.of.reason: The degree of cross reactivity between vaccines has not been established.  Antibody secreting cells that depend on antigen are woefully specific.  Even the two mRNA vaccines have remarkably different strategies.  Pfizer presents far fewer spike proteins than ModeRNA, and gets higher titers because of it whereas ModeRNA presents an abundance of antigen and gets slightly lower titers but a significantly broader antibody spectrum.

Umm. This was an article in Nature back in May: Mix-and-match COVID vaccines trigger potent immune response


"Potent immune response" is not really the same as, "Now we know it works." Countries have their own regulatory systems to confirm all that stuff. Unregulated-regulator shiatshows like the FDA caue enough rpoblems letting bizarre pharma companies and supplement producer put ads on tv and on the internet, farking up the ret of the world's orderly, scientific health systems. So they can't be blamed for waiting to confirm something in Nature.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mjg: Waiting on the c19 spike in Alberta and Albertastan Saskatchewan. Between the knuckle-draggers Kenney/Moe, they'll care more for start of CFL football than the people they work for.
/losers


AB with 4.4M people has 1173 active cases rn vs. ON with 1395 in 14.6M.. (Just 218 fewer cases with 30% of the population.) AB pinky swears Stampede has only caused 70 something cases... we'll see what their number is this time next week.
As for "/100k" last 7 day average numbers SK 25, AB 18, ON 7.
I think a case can be made that that spike is already happening.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: backhand.slap.of.reason: The degree of cross reactivity between vaccines has not been established.  Antibody secreting cells that depend on antigen are woefully specific.  Even the two mRNA vaccines have remarkably different strategies.  Pfizer presents far fewer spike proteins than ModeRNA, and gets higher titers because of it whereas ModeRNA presents an abundance of antigen and gets slightly lower titers but a significantly broader antibody spectrum.

Thank you for this because on an earlier thread I was lambasted for saying, I was seriously considering turning down a non matching second dose of mRNA. They kept saying "first Dose you can get is best"  and "it's like the difference between Pepsi and coke" but there's just zero evidence that it works (although logically it should)


First dose you can get IS the best dose, IF you're in the middle of an outbreak where your chance of catching the virus are higher. Even if the immune response ends up being slightly muted compared the double-same dose, you're still better off than if you only had the one dose. However, if you live in a place than has low infection rates and don't do a whole lot 'risky' activities and have the option to do things like work from home, limiting your potential exposure, then waiting is fine. But now you have to wonder about waiting too long - is your concern that you want to follow the studies? Because if it's that, then stretching out the time between doses beyond 4 weeks (for mRNA) has ALSO not been demonstrated in the larger studies, but, like mixing, is considered probably fine, and potentially beneficial.

Additionally, your statement that there is 'no evidence', is simply not true. There are multiple studies (Germany, Spain and the UK) demonstrating that mixing is fine. In addition to the article I posted earlier, this was also published in Nature at the beginning of July: Mix-and-match COVID vaccines: the case is growing, but questions remain

And the big question is whether the mixing is actually better than double mRNA, or merely 'just as good' or 'almost as good'. Mixing vaccines is not an unusual practice - in places where polio is endemic, they mix oral (attenuated, aka live, vaccine) and shots (inactive, aka dead virus, vaccine).
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: FTA: "No reason has been given for the exclusion."


Okay on further reflection -

It's more likely that the UK is using the vaccine excuse to economically sanction Canada becaue we didn't just fall in line and join Trump and Boris in their mass murdering idiocy. And, probably, for Canada making trade deal with the EU without first giving England the best trade deal in the universe.
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

goodncold: They are just jelly that we now speak the 'standard' english.

/well except for those hosers in Newfoundland


Nobody says "hosers" anymore. Definitely not standard.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [trimmed for clarity] Canada making trade deal with the EU without first giving England the best trade deal in the universe.


We would have loved to. We could not. They were not allowed to make any trade deals on their own until after they were actually out of the EU. And then they really didn't have anyone especially qualified to negotiate trade deals of their own, having let the balance of the EU do all the international deals for a full generation.
 
Group W
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cut the head off one Queen Victoria statue and suddenly Westminster gets all tetchy.
 
