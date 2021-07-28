 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   England and Scotland end quarantine for vaccinated people coming from the US or EU. Visitors from France still required to quarantine, mostly just due to that grudge they've had since 1066 or so   (mynews13.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Europe, United Kingdom, European Union, England, British government, London Heathrow Airport, European Medicines Agency, United States  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 3:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This surprises me given what's going on in the US with The uptick of covid cases right now.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Battle of Hasting was a French (for certain definitions of French) victory
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Finally...I like to shop for my kilts in person.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, when you have a war that lasts a century, people were born and died knowing only being at war, it can leave a collective memory.

/Everything about the relationship between England and France is weird.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought they were making the French quarantine because of the smell.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I thought they were making the French quarantine because of the smell.


*sniff*

"What smells like fromage?"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: Yellow Beard: I thought they were making the French quarantine because of the smell.

*sniff*

"What smells like fromage?"


Is fromage French for cigarette smoke and BO?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And yet Canada is shut out. Silly English K-nig-hits.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: guestguy: Yellow Beard: I thought they were making the French quarantine because of the smell.

*sniff*

"What smells like fromage?"

Is fromage French for cigarette smoke and BO?


Er...oui?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pff, the French can come to England when the Queen regains her rightful holdings in Aquitaine and Normandy.
 
dougermouse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
France funded more than a few Scottish wars with the English, and stuff like the kilt, the highland fling and even some Scottish "cuisine" has direct French influence.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend at work here, since we both hate the English, we were bound to be friends.

Remember most European royalty loved what the kings of France were doing and mimicked it at some level.
Except the whole "losing your head" part.

/Andy Murray is from the UK when he wins, but is Scottish when he loses.
//I must be a full time loser by that metric.
///Adjusts the onion on my sporran
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Pff, the French can come to England when the Queen regains her rightful holdings in Aquitaine and Normandy.


Spain looks at Gibraltar and sighs.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wasn't able to discover, in a thorough 3-minute search, what proof they require of vaccination. I've heard they don't take the paper vaccine cards as proof.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: NobleHam: Pff, the French can come to England when the Queen regains her rightful holdings in Aquitaine and Normandy.

Spain looks at Gibraltar and sighs.


Spain looks across the sea at Ceuta and Melilla and decides it would be better to keep its trap shut about Gibraltar.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.