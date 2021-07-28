 Skip to content
 
(ABC News) Visitors unimpressed with London's mound. No word if the hedges need trimming
21
    London, Marble Arch Mound, Dutch architecture firm MVRDV, living building, Westminster Council, Oxford Street  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really tried to make that a tourist attraction?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tulips on the mound!

Mow The Lawn
Youtube _9JZWpZS6-g
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I lived in Moundsville WV for a while because of a job there. Named after the countries largest Indian burial mound. The mound did have a tourist center. The mound was smaller than that UK site looks.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Brazil not amused.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We'll continue to adapt and improve London's newest outdoor attraction and resolve any teething problems as they emerge

I assume this is British for "growing pains."  Then again it is Britain.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

People didn't care for the Eiffel Tower when it was built either. Give it time and maybe someday people won't be able to picture London without a scaffold with turf on it.
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not impressed
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I'd rather stay inside and vacuum the carpet.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If it was a replica of Bilbo's place it would be worth it
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Artificial Mound is the name of my all synthesizer band since we kicked out Almond Joy
Designed by Dutch architecture firm MVRDV, the mound is a 25-meter (80-foot) hill made from turf-covered scaffolding
But of course. Michael Caine looks on in displeasure
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
London hill has let us down
Let us down
My fair lady
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don't
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In a city with over 2000 years of history to draw on why would they create something this contrived? Aside form the obvious stuff like the many palaces, forts, squares, and other historical monuments they can also turn otherwise mundane locations into tourist attractions by just mentioning some vaguely insignificant historical connection like "In 1399 Henry IV took a dump on this site on his way to Coventry to kill and eat swans" or "On this site in 1555 Queen Mary of England unhinged her jaw and devoured a lamb whole". Literally almost every place you go there has had some famous or historical figure at least walk past.

Stuff like the Marble Arch Mound is something one expects in North America when a desperate town or city frantically looks to create any type of attraction for visitors. No place in the British Isles or Europe (at least the civilized parts) needs to do this. It just seems sad and desperate.
 
