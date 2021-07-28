 Skip to content
(Forbes) Your pet rabbit may be of European descent.
    Rabbit, pet rabbits, Domestic rabbit, European Rabbit, types of rabbits, Domestication, Nawa Sugiyama, Animal Frontiers  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that explains the accent.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it tasted continental.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lack of diversity in the rabbit kingdom....damn.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha yeh. I've been hating on these Forbes bastards ever since they tried to start foisting off their candylandish astronomical pablum on an unsuspecting, semi-educated public, cuz I know where they came from and what they stand for. Screw this company man, they're part of the problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So it can't carry a coconut when migrating?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is one foul beast.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: I thought it tasted continental.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As someone who has had several pet rabbits, the reason they are European is very simple. European Rabbits are social (like dogs), American Rabgbits are solitary (like cats)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grokca: I thought it tasted continental.


"A rabbit in the pot may be quite continental. But diamonds are a girl's best friend...."
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Random info, but if you have a pet rabbit and a garden, use the poop as fertilizer. It is probably the best organic fertilizer you're going to get at home.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

He's Romanian.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's easy to tell, you just have to look at the bones.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grokca: I thought it tasted continental.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like all things in life we can blame the Dutch. The Flemish Giant would not exist otherwise. So docile and tasty
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are they descendents of the rabbit of caerbannog? If, so, I may have soiled my underarmour.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Ha yeh. I've been hating on these Forbes bastards ever since they tried to start foisting off their candylandish astronomical pablum on an unsuspecting, semi-educated public, cuz I know where they came from and what they stand for. Screw this company man, they're part of the problem.

[Fark user image image 300x128]


But they pay us to push their clickbait.

Fark is powerless to stop it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
