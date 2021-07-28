 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The word 'Floribama' should utterly terrify you
65
    Strange, shot  
•       •       •

65 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's been there for years. Do y'all NOT listen to Jimmy Buffett tunes?  Heck, he's mentioned it a few times, beyond just Bama Breeze.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
S-E-C Speed!
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floribama

FlorAbama

Yes, it's a bar on the state line.
Yes, it's what you would imagine.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral conflagration

Unchecked and out of control

Oncoming human tragic devastation

That could've been prevented
Anyway
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Florala! Come for the fishing, stay for the inbreeding!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's been there for years. Do y'all NOT listen to Jimmy Buffett tunes?  Heck, he's mentioned it a few times, beyond just Bama Breeze.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 388x257]


This place was a favorite hangout of former Raiders QB Kenny "The Snake" Stabler.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This bad news...

...for Floribama.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks, Floribama.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
nitpick: Floribama usually refers to the FL panhandle, not the entirety of the 2 states.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ralanprod: Floribama

FlorAbama

Yes, it's a bar on the state line.
Yes, it's what you would imagine.


I imagine a strip joint frequented by financially distressed, not Nazis, on bikes and lifted 1995 Ford F150s.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's kinda funny, once the vaccine came out and virus rates started decreasing, my mom planned an almost month-long vacation to Florida. She cancelled it a little over a week ago, and my family in Florida instead planned a vacation to NJ with no plan to return to Florida any time soon. (they're all fully vaccinated and pro-mask)
 
The5thElement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next Flora amazing mullet toss is April 22-24, 2022. Start making your plans to attend.

http://www.florabama.com/mullet-toss
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Florida: "Somebody run to Sherwin-Williams!  We need more shades of red right now!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, that's it! Feed me! FEED ME TO OWN THE LIBS!!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Next Flora amazing mullet toss is April 22-24, 2022. Start making your plans to attend.

http://www.florabama.com/mullet-toss


Next Florabama mullet toss. Damn auto correct.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Florida: "Somebody run to Sherwin-Williams!  We need more shades of red right now!"
[Fark user image image 425x367]


I hope I'm not the only one who read "fussy pink" incorrectly at first glance...
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's been there for years. Do y'all NOT listen to Jimmy Buffett tunes?  Heck, he's mentioned it a few times, beyond just Bama Breeze.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 388x257]


Thought this link was going to be about the Mullet Toss at the FloraBama before I remembered it was Spring Break kinda thing.

I have attended it...twice.  And yes, it is terrifying.
 
covfefe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, why don't stupid people just generally perform a rational analysis of the risk versus reward of their behavior, instead of riding their ATVs drunkenly in the street to buy beef jerky at the 7/11 on their way to Kid Rock concerts?
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side - in a year or so when Delta is finished ravishing and culling the plague rats out of Florida, the estate sales are going to be off the farkin chain. Boats, cars, gators, exotic birds, it's going to be like a season of bargain shopping for Miami Vice plot devices.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Two states full of garbage human beings. What a surprise. Kick em out of the union.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks Florobama!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that supposed to be insulting to Floridians or Alabamans?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Florida: "Somebody run to Sherwin-Williams!  We need more shades of red right now!"
[Fark user image image 425x367]

I hope I'm not the only one who read "fussy pink" incorrectly at first glance...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Thanks Florobama!


That's Flor Hussein Obama
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

It's much worse than we thought.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Floribama in my water?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.redd.it image 800x1120]
It's much worse than we thought.


Going by Jersey Shore, the cast of Floribama Shore would be from Georgia.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Next Florabama mullet toss is April 22-24, 2022. Start making your plans to attend.

http://www.florabama.com/mullet-toss


Where does one buy training mullets?
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't that what the panhandle was already called?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

schnee: [Fark user image 850x478]


That is one of the hardest to read graphs I have ever seen
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Is that supposed to be insulting to Floridians or Alabamans?


Yes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Viral conflagration

Unchecked and out of control

Oncoming human tragic devastation

That could've been prevented
Anyway


Burma Shave?
 
covfefe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Is that supposed to be insulting to Floridians or Alabamans?


No, we actually like you.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: farkingismybusiness: [i.redd.it image 800x1120]
It's much worse than we thought.

Going by Jersey Shore, the cast of Floribama Shore would be from Georgia.


I want to see Jersey Shore: Cape May edition where all of the girls are awkward, pale descendants of German families in weirdly named Philly suburbs, and despite never have been fat for a single day in their lives, have that inexplicable loose skin thing like the master race lacks a dermis layer.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't make me go back. You just can't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 850x564]


As much as I try to be nice, daaaaaaang.  That was brutal, lol.
This is a really good callback.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

schnee: [Fark user image image 850x478]


I have a feeling many of those peaks will be updated by the end of August.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tonto's Expanding Headband: hubiestubert: It's been there for years. Do y'all NOT listen to Jimmy Buffett tunes?  Heck, he's mentioned it a few times, beyond just Bama Breeze.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 388x257]

Thought this link was going to be about the Mullet Toss at the FloraBama before I remembered it was Spring Break kinda thing.

I have attended it...twice.  And yes, it is terrifying.


Do they toss the fish or guys with really bad hair dos?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: The5thElement: Next Florabama mullet toss is April 22-24, 2022. Start making your plans to attend.

http://www.florabama.com/mullet-toss

Where does one buy training mullets?


For the truly dedicated, a good place to start is the Seattle Public Market.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Tonto's Expanding Headband: hubiestubert: It's been there for years. Do y'all NOT listen to Jimmy Buffett tunes?  Heck, he's mentioned it a few times, beyond just Bama Breeze.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 388x257]

Thought this link was going to be about the Mullet Toss at the FloraBama before I remembered it was Spring Break kinda thing.

I have attended it...twice.  And yes, it is terrifying.

Do they toss the fish or guys with really bad hair dos?


Bad hairdo tossing is limited to trouts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I must politely disagree stubby the word to be scared of is degloved.
/
Thank you for sharing that Jimmy Fallon.
//
Do not Google image search deglove
///
😱
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe start offering a free bag of meth with every vaccine injection?

/sorry to those of you with anti-vaxx family members
//maybe they will get a free cremation in some walmart parking lot
 
jackandwater
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: jackandwater: Tonto's Expanding Headband: hubiestubert: It's been there for years. Do y'all NOT listen to Jimmy Buffett tunes?  Heck, he's mentioned it a few times, beyond just Bama Breeze.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 388x257]

Thought this link was going to be about the Mullet Toss at the FloraBama before I remembered it was Spring Break kinda thing.

I have attended it...twice.  And yes, it is terrifying.

Do they toss the fish or guys with really bad hair dos?

Bad hairdo tossing is limited to trouts.


Thanks for speaking that.  No, I did not RTFA.  Or are you pulling my leg?  If so, careful, bad knee.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I propose giving AL and FL to the Chinese to settle our debt. Hell, let's throw in MS, too.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: You can't make me go back. You just can't.

[Fark user image 794x1051]


In the army was stationed with a guy from there. He was a good person and electronics tech.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


