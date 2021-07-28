|
Fark NotNewsletter: Dad's out of town - let's party
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-07-28 11:55:39 AM
Hello, Farkers. Drew is off riding his bike across Iowa this week, so there's no NotNewsletter message from him today. You can check out Drew's Instagram feed to watch his progress if you need your Drew fix. And just to remind you, there won't be a Fark News Livestream this week, but it's expected to return in August.
That's your Drew update; now let's talk about me! A lot of people think I'm Drew, but I'm pretty sure I'm not. They think it's him writing the Fark NotNewsletter every week and maintaining Fark's Twitter and Facebook accounts, but it's actually just your friendly little DisseminationMonkey tossing out these banana peels. Sections written by Drew and others are labelled as such, saying things like "a message from Drew Curtis" or "brought to you by ox45tallboy." I bring this up not to claim credit, but so you know who to blame when you open the NotNewsletter and search for your name and it's not there. I'm the monkey you need to spank for being naughty, or reward with bananas for being nice. Sure, it's a stereotype that monkeys like bananas, but I actually do quite enjoy them.
On that note, if you ever want to get Drew's attention in a NotNewsletter discussion thread - or any other thread - try putting his name in your comment and bolding it. That might work, or he might be in the middle of doing Drew stuff and not be able to respond. You can also email him at Drew at Fark. Put Fark in the subject line too for good measure. And maybe some phallic emojis.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
MythDragon explained what the backstory was when a woman was caught on video arguing with an American Airlines manager
NewportBarGuy had a question about the theft of an $8,000 puppy
Ass_Master_Flash summed up a very strange article
TheSwizz worked out the Canadian to U.S. exchange rate
Martian_Astronomer beautifully expressed the trouble with sacred undergarments for Mormon women
The Pope of Manwich Village anticipated upcoming events with a couple whose gender reveal party started a deadly wildfire
Jingle Strangle wanted to see a better sports event jumbotron marriage proposal
MythDragon told us how to go to hell
scottydoesntknow let us know why it's a bad idea to write a bad review about a roofer
Resident Muslim considered the possibility of a cure for stupidity
Smart:
abbarach gave an example of why you should be polite to people who're just doing their jobs
Auntie Cheesus told a story about selling jokes to Jackie Mason
phalamir offered advice on proposing to someone, but I want to know more about the imaginary proposal at the end
weddingsinger had a great way of explaining why a one percent mortality rate is a big deal
Geotpf showed what the emergency authorization process for the COVID-19 vaccines actually means
Benevolent Misanthrope reminded us that public shaming isn't just for the internet
Smoking GNU was all like, "We told you so"
luna1580 argued for ending the Olympics for good
Politics Funny:
Pocket Ninja had a suggestion for doctors caring for patients who ask to be vaccinated after it's too late
DoBeDoBeDo saw a sign that someone should've warned people that there would be a shooting
The Googles Do Nothing found humor in Trump supporters' failed attempt to hang a "Trump won" banner at a Tampa Bay Rays game
capt.snicklefritz reacted to Matt Gaetz taking offense at toddlers supposedly talking like British people after watching "Peppa Pig"
xanadian told us what Florida Republican Party chair Joe Gruters said about sexual harassment allegations against him
Politics Smart:
leeto2 talked about running out of patience for people with certain points of view
FlashHarry compared problems the two major U.S. political parties are trying to address
Professor_Doctor considered the Janus-faced Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Dr. Nick Riviera noticed how the phrase "as a businessman" is often used
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed unexpected tragedy striking the Duluth Harbor North Pier Light
MillionDollarMo was pretty sure this is a photo from Tatooine
Wrongo showed that the Trump family is staying together
zeon rounded up some castaways
Yammering_Splat_Vector enjoyed a meal with Janis
Kick The Chair helped Trump with some rebranding
Wrongo created a new option for mental health care
Wrongo saw the coming apocalypse
Wrongo discovered that the dumbest conspiracy theory is actually true
RedZoneTuba did not trust this slatted fireplace
Fartist Friday: New services that nobody has ever asked for
Resident Muslim showed that smelly feet can create opportunity
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To celebrate National Refreshment Day, we'll create odes to our favorite refreshments. Write a poem dedicated to whatever wets your whistle and slates your thirst.
Farktography: Mementos and Memorabilia
beerrun showed off a scattered grin
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, and I did finally receive my drill bit - after I had already bought another and drilled the hole. On the Quiz itself, TheMothership came out on top with 981, followed by dionysusaur in second with 972 and Wizzywig in third with 908. Leper Canuck made fourth with 899. and whosits_112 made fifth with 872.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about which critters have been regularly invading soccer pitches in New Zealand lately. Only 23% of quiztakers knew that sea lions have decided they want to play and don't want to go through tryouts. Of the choices, sea lions for some reason don't like the North Atlantic ocean, while the others are found all over there. It's probably something to do with their excellent sense of smell and the location of New Jersey.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the Pickleburgh Pickle Festival and its move this year to the Andy Warhol bridge. 68% of quiztakers knew that both Andy Warhol and Roberto Clemente had bridges named after them in Pittsburgh, PA. Warhol was born there but became famous in New York City, while Roberto Clemente was born in Puerto Rico but became famous in Pittsburgh while playing for MLB's Pirates.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Richard Donner's first major movie. Only 45% of quiztakers knew that he directed the original version of "The Omen" back in 1976, before hitting it big with such films as "Superman"., "The Goonies", and "Lethal Weapon". I always wonder what a director thinks of people wanting to remake their earlier films. Is it a compliment, or does some young upstart think he can do it better?
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the newest LEGO Ideas set. 92% of quiztakers knew that $79.99 will get you the set of Jerry's apartment from "Seinfeld". The set includes 5 minifigs, with the four main characters as well as Wayne Knight's Newman being represented. Which I assume will also be reused in the upcoming "Basic Instinct" interrogation scene set.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
