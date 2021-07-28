 Skip to content
(Guardian)   This says a lot about how popular nudity, wild boars and model railways are in Germany (PNSFW for male human and plastic figurine nudity)   (theguardian.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Pig, Domestic pig, pursuit of a wild boar, Wild boar, Adele Landauer, Suidae, photograph of a naked man, wild boar  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Back in the 80s I was amazed at the variety of "army men" that you could get at the hobby shops, and it took a bit to realize that they were all a part of the amazing model train culture in the country. I mean, a lot of guys used the models for their own wargaming--it was the very early 80s after all--but they were sold in hobby shops in the model train section, along with houses, terrain, trees, and all sorts of mats of all sorts of textures to lay out on your tables. The guys at the shop weren't all the surprised by the kids, but they must have thought that Americans were just crazy about model trains.

As detailed as some American shops can be, they take a back seat to what you can get in Europe. Seriously, these folks go ALL in.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Something something imitation boar meat.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There was way less leather and poop than I was expecting...
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Search "Noch Lovers in Action" NSFW
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2 out of 3 aint bad

plus german nazis
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Iss meine shorts!
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My opinion is that she doesn't really have any reason to complain. She did not create the scene nor choose the poses and action. Yes the rights to the image should belong to her, but that company isn't selling the image.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Needs more dirndl
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"String of Puppies" all over again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rogers_​v​._Koons

Fark people, and businesses who rip of photographers.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: "A woman whose photograph of a naked man in pursuit of a wild boar at a Berlin lakeside went viral has said she might take legal action against a company that has immortalised the spectacle for model railway enthusiasts."

That is a sentence I did not think I would read in my entire life. Having now read it I wonder what comes next.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is she hot?

I really can't form an opinion without this information.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: "String of Puppies" all over again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rogers_v​._Koons

Fark people, and businesses who rip of photographers.


That's the US. The German courts will have to deal with this one.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: FTFA: "A woman whose photograph of a naked man in pursuit of a wild boar at a Berlin lakeside went viral has said she might take legal action against a company that has immortalised the spectacle for model railway enthusiasts."

That is a sentence I did not think I would read in my entire life. Having now read it I wonder what comes next.


She sues, and is awarded 100 Deutshmarks for all 13 figures that were sold.

/How many model train enthusiasts in Germany?
//How many want to add the figure to their layout?
///What's German for the "Streisand Effect"?
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: FTFA: "A woman whose photograph of a naked man in pursuit of a wild boar at a Berlin lakeside went viral has said she might take legal action against a company that has immortalised the spectacle for model railway enthusiasts."

That is a sentence I did not think I would read in my entire life. Having now read it I wonder what comes next.


You get invited into the basement to play with the model trains, eat imitation crab meat and then...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Back in the 80s I was amazed at the variety of "army men" that you could get at the hobby shops, and it took a bit to realize that they were all a part of the amazing model train culture in the country. I mean, a lot of guys used the models for their own wargaming--it was the very early 80s after all--but they were sold in hobby shops in the model train section, along with houses, terrain, trees, and all sorts of mats of all sorts of textures to lay out on your tables. The guys at the shop weren't all the surprised by the kids, but they must have thought that Americans were just crazy about model trains.

As detailed as some American shops can be, they take a back seat to what you can get in Europe. Seriously, these folks go ALL in.


They, especially the British, popularized wargaming and really keep it going.  Even having international tournaments in France and the Low Countries on anniversaries of significant battles.  Americans have tried to catch up, but the lower population density really hurts the hobby.  When I moved to New Mexico, I gave up on it altogether because my armies were sitting unused in bankers boxes.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
German model trains are wunderbar
 
Eutychus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the late 70s I had a school exchange partner in Germany whose model railway seemed devoted more to the accompanying miniature figures and more particularly the ones painted to be naked. I think he hoped that at HO scale his parents wouldn't notice.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Slypork: You get invited into the basement


I'll be blunt. I shall always decline any invitation into a basement or cellar.

/read enough stories with that trope to know better
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Actor and charisma coach"

So she's unemployed then?
 
