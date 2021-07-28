 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   New record set at the Tokyo Olympics. That's right, the Delta variant took home the gold with 3,177 new cases   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AS

FORETOLD.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just wanted it more than the other variants.
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, and?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a farming disaster.

Japan got the real shiat end of the stick on this one.

They're going to have a huge surge.
Olympic hosts lose money but they will lose more because they didn't have the fans coming to pump the economy.


What an unmitigated disaster.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...there is no evidence of the disease being transmitted from Olympics participants to the general public.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cases present a scary number.  However the real concern is over hospitalizations and deaths and we won't know that toll until probably after the Olympics are over
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That gymnast from Croatia will have to settle for silver in the Super Spreader event.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But hey at least the Olympics committee didn't lose a billion dollars that's the important thing
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Woo......was getting worried.....its been like...2 hours since we had one of these.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pinner: Yeah, and?


Exactly. Tokyo's (metro) population is roughly the same as California, both at roughly 37 million people.

Yet, CA reported twice that number of cases.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tracking COVID-19 in California - Coronavirus COVID-19 Response
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As of Wednesday, 26.3% of the Japanese population has been fully vaccinated. The percentage of the elderly who are fully vaccinated is 70%, or 24.8 million people.

That might explain some of it.
 
Pinner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Pinner: Yeah, and?

Exactly. Tokyo's (metro) population is roughly the same as California, both at roughly 37 million people.

Yet, CA reported twice that number of cases.

[Fark user image 402x222]

Tracking COVID-19 in California - Coronavirus COVID-19 Response


Well... it's a liiiitle more tightly packed...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The rise in cases is probably delta variant + people not being vaxxed + people going to see events outdoors without any precautions... so its the plague rats fault.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course Tokyo has 14 million people.

Dallas, Texas has 1.3 million people.

If Tokyo had the same infection rate as Dallas they'd have 15,000 cases a day
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: That gymnast from Croatia will have to settle for silver in the Super Spreader event.


The gymnasts had their event early this time. Don't worry, I guarantee you they're competing in a different kind of super spreading event now, and everyone wins that competition.

/The average is twice a day every day based on the rate of rubbers being used
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: If Tokyo had the same infection rate as Dallas they'd have 15,000 cases a day


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Of course Tokyo has 14 million people.

Dallas, Texas has 1.3 million people.

If Tokyo had the same infection rate as Dallas they'd have 15,000 cases a day


But no one cares about Texas right now. Or ever. I forget which.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Olympics were such a horribly bad idea. I hate this world. I hate the greedy f*cks who run it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinner: Mikey1969: Pinner: Yeah, and?

Exactly. Tokyo's (metro) population is roughly the same as California, both at roughly 37 million people.

Yet, CA reported twice that number of cases.

[Fark user image 402x222]

Tracking COVID-19 in California - Coronavirus COVID-19 Response

Well... it's a liiiitle more tightly packed...
[Fark user image 508x459]


26%? Yet I keep hearing how "bad" the US is. We have twice that, 50%.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This old Japanese woman trying to put out the torch with a squirt gun had it right. The whole thing should have been called off. Most people in Tokyo didn't want it to happen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll bet no one predicted this would happen.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: [Fark user image 596x419]


Yeah, God forbid someone actually compares apples to apples. California has the same population as the Tokyo metro area.

Geniuses like you would compare Tokyo to a pack of hotdogs rather than risk comparing it to a comparable situation, if the reality accidentally hurts your feelings.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Homersimpsonsofar.jpg
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pinner: Mikey1969: Pinner: Yeah, and?

Exactly. Tokyo's (metro) population is roughly the same as California, both at roughly 37 million people.

Yet, CA reported twice that number of cases.

[Fark user image 402x222]

Tracking COVID-19 in California - Coronavirus COVID-19 Response

Well... it's a liiiitle more tightly packed...
[Fark user image 508x459]


OK, you may have something there... :-)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark around and go to the Olympics during a pandemic, find out with a hospital visit for a pandemic viral infection.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

erik-k: Mad_Radhu: That gymnast from Croatia will have to settle for silver in the Super Spreader event.

The gymnasts had their event early this time. Don't worry, I guarantee you they're competing in a different kind of super spreading event now, and everyone wins that competition.

/The average is twice a day every day based on the rate of rubbers being used


Probably not as much as the other athletes would like.  They have to leave the Olympic village within 48 hours of their last event.  If the gymnasts are in the all around or individual events, they probably have their game faces on and the competition regime going which usually doesn't involve a lot of stamina sapping activities.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: roofmonkey: [Fark user image 596x419]

Yeah, God forbid someone actually compares apples to apples. California has the same population as the Tokyo metro area.

Geniuses like you would compare Tokyo to a pack of hotdogs rather than risk comparing it to a comparable situation, if the reality accidentally hurts your feelings.


Obsessing over California and comparing foreign events to California is totally logical and and a sensible comparison. Said every pro-Trump e-mail forward ever. Keep going, buddy.
 
