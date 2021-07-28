 Skip to content
(Victoria Times Colonist)   Vancouver Island Christmas tree farm destroyed by wildfire. Owner inconsolable, heading for a Nanaimo bar   (timescolonist.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In other news, buttonhook factories have closed.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he has seven more days of ramadan to decide where all the eggs are hidden.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the joke, but Nanaimo is a fantastic SCUBA destination.  That whole sunshine coast is.

/ Got nuthin'
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun headline
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this in a Hallmark Christmas movie?

Well, it should be...
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: ... Nanaimo is a fantastic SCUBA destination. That whole sunshine coast is.


Nanaimo is not on the sunshine coast.

Nanaimo is on Vancouver Island; the Sunshine Coast is a portion of the mainland that is only accessible by ferry because the government is too cheap to build a road.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Rent Party: ... Nanaimo is a fantastic SCUBA destination. That whole sunshine coast is.

Nanaimo is not on the sunshine coast.

Nanaimo is on Vancouver Island; the Sunshine Coast is a portion of the mainland that is only accessible by ferry because the government is too cheap to build a road.


That's great.  Changes nothing I said.

Do you even dive, bro?
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Nanaimo bar may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


also what a Nanaimo bar may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: I don't get the joke, but Nanaimo is a fantastic SCUBA destination.  That whole sunshine coast is.

/ Got nuthin'


look up Nanaimo Bar, that'll help.

And then look up, where is Nanaimo.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, as a master of the simulacrum, I'm sure he'll be fine
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually when Santa feels a burning sensation in his wood, he needs to go see a doctor, not a fire fighter.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wasn't this in a Hallmark Christmas movie?

Well, it should be...


Well, that's where he went last winter, when he busted down his stall.  Amazing a pony could do that much tree damage
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a great headline.... if I understood it
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farm owner Mike Gogo said "It was so hot and so dry down there that the mufflers from trucks were starting fires."... Gogo believes the fire could have been sparked by sun reflecting off a broken bottle or piece of glass.

Mike Gogo sounds like he has a lot of theories about how the fire started that don't involve Mike Gogo committing insurance fraud.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: That would be a great headline.... if I understood it


It makes more sense in its original metric.
 
timnlay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our province is in so much trouble and another heat wave is coming. I'm not one to wish for rain but....   Please, let it rain, let it rain, dear gawd let it rain.

/ We are a rain forest not a desert
// Can someone wake mother nature?
 
FritzCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't had a Nanaimo Bar since my Canadian ex-wife kicked me out...
First really positive thought about her in a long time...Thanks!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

strutin: What a Nanaimo bar may look like:


Nanaimo Bars are the official dessert of the Canadian Dental Association.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nanaimo bars are delicious.
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Farm owner Mike Gogo said "It was so hot and so dry down there that the mufflers from trucks were starting fires."... Gogo believes the fire could have been sparked by sun reflecting off a broken bottle or piece of glass.

Mike Gogo sounds like he has a lot of theories about how the fire started that don't involve Mike Gogo committing insurance fraud.


Doubtful. The area is in the longest drought they've ever recorded, 40 days of. Which people living in desert biomes might laugh at, but it's a "temperate rainforest" area, or otherwise known as "jungle". It's supposed to be damp.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Rent Party: ... Nanaimo is a fantastic SCUBA destination. That whole sunshine coast is.

Nanaimo is not on the sunshine coast.

Nanaimo is on Vancouver Island; the Sunshine Coast is a portion of the mainland that is only accessible by ferry because the government is too cheap to build a road.


It would be cheaper to build a bridge to it, and given that it would be a several kilometers long bridge, that's saying something.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So next Christmas is going to look like this?

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: WalkingSedgwick: Rent Party: ... Nanaimo is a fantastic SCUBA destination. That whole sunshine coast is.

Nanaimo is not on the sunshine coast.

Nanaimo is on Vancouver Island; the Sunshine Coast is a portion of the mainland that is only accessible by ferry because the government is too cheap to build a road.

It would be cheaper to build a bridge to it, and given that it would be a several kilometers long bridge, that's saying something.


And one day they will.
And people will complain that it has become too accessible and that the e TRA people are ruining things.
 
