(ABC7 Los Angeles)   IE can expect 'half dollar size hail' and flash flooding, the National Weather Service says, in further evidence of why most decent browsers banned flash long ago   (abc7.com) divider line
26
961 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 8:37 PM (1 hour ago)



26 Comments
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday, July 25, 2021 5:13PM

The flash flood warning is expected to remain in effect until 7:30 p.m.


Thanks for the early warning, subby!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So as not to confuse people, they should stress that it's the Kennedy half.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big is the hail in Bitcoin?

/old people and their silly money denominations
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: So as not to confuse people, they should stress that it's the Kennedy half.


Bobby or JFK?
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Ireland going to know what half-dollar size hail is like?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when Drew goes biking in Iowa, we get 3-day old articles about thunderstorms that Iowa would laugh off.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is 'IE'?
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, BTW.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday's old news
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can't remember the last time I had a Kennedy half dollar, or a Eisenhower dollar...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?


Inland Empire is the two large desert counties extending east of Los Angeles to Arizona and north of San Diego to Nevada.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?


Fark is full of aging nerds who began careers in web design or development in the late 90's and early 00's. IE is Internet Explorer, a turd that kept us employed by being a buggy pos while simultaneously making us want to kill ourselves. Those days are mostly over thanks to standards.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?


The 909.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chopper 7000? Good lord.

One of my favorite NYC news strories, which you kind of had to be around for the time, was when "Chopper 4 4 " crashed. For whatever reason all the local news started hyping up their news copters and every other commercial was how their channel had some edge in helicopter technology than everyone else.


Until Chopper 4 crashed. News Copter 7 was on the scene, and just followed it on in to the roof of some dudes brownstone.

Everyone was OK, which sucked for Chopper 4, because Channel 7 replayed it endlessly for weeks.
 
Hzchewtoy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh. It rained until 9 am then just stayed hot.

I prefer Valley of the Dirt People to The 909.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?


I had never heard of it either until I moved to a corner of it 15 years ago.

/Chino FTW
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But they DID have storms and flash flood warnings in the IE today. The statement also hit Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How many dishwashers wide?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*yams
 
Toxophil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never thought I would miss Rialto, Redlands, Loma Linda, or Fontana, but here in Fog City we just about never have thunderstorms. And I like thunderstorms.

Also everybody I didn't like from there is dead now, so it's not as awful as it was.

/ still don't really miss them
// lived there when Motown ruled the airwaves, so there's some good memberberries
/// as simple as do, re mi...
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?

Fark is full of aging nerds who began careers in web design or development in the late 90's and early 00's. IE is Internet Explorer, a turd that kept us employed by being a buggy pos while simultaneously making us want to kill ourselves. Those days are mostly over thanks to standards.


Won't disagree, but IE did run Flash spectacularly.

queenmobs.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?


A David Lynch movie that was kind of boring.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?


A Law and order spin off based in Ireland
 
emonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ironically, IE displayed that link just fine.  That's kinda unusual now.
 
go140point6
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Churchy LaFemme: WTF is 'IE'?

The 909.


Also known as the valley of the dirt people
 
