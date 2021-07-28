 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   One unvaccinated SoCal resident still not convinced about vaccine safety, and would like to share his concerns when and if he ever gets out of the ICU   (abc7.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not worth the time, energy, money and earth's resources.

Let him lapse.

/ so tired of the willfully stupid
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull the plug like your startin' a lawn mower.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so bad for the doctors and nurses who have to treat someone so hard headed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange county? Orange county.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idea:  Triple health insurance premiums for anti-vaxxers.  Can't win hearts and minds?  Hit them in the wallet.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't write article about this.


Let him deal with it in anonymity before he spreads his misinformation.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: [Fark user image image 750x367]


If I had artistic skills I'd modify that photo so he didn't have the derpy moron smile. He'd have the "it's worth it to hurt myself to see the look on your face" shiat eating grin. It's just a tad too innocent as is to capture the essence of these degenerate cretins.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, The Onion is satire.

Wait, this isn't an Onion headline?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Orange county? Orange county.


Why the everliving fark do they call it "the Southland"?  Like greater LA is adjacent to Alabama or something?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Pull the plug like your startin' a lawn mower.


Neglect - The L.S.S. (Life Support System) [LIHC X NYHC]
Youtube JotUhhrRy1E

Pull the plug.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna be one expensive lesson. Can't fix stupid.
 
snochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: UltimaCS: Orange county? Orange county.

Why the everliving fark do they call it "the Southland"?  Like greater LA is adjacent to Alabama or something?


It's just like NYS having Upstate, Western NY, Capitol region, etc. Just an area.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull the plug.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boy, I am so glad that the media is amplifying this guy's idiot opinion.

also, why do people who look like this guy still refuse to vaccinate?

I guess we'll never know.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirby Delauter: That's gonna be one expensive lesson. Can't fix stupid.


Stupid costs all of us
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people literally go to their death screaming at how the virus was just a fake intended to embarrass the dear leader.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Pull the plug like your startin' a lawn mower.


Just so everyone knows, if you have a girl that's into anal beads, that is NOT how you remove them.  You must, and I can't stress this enough, pull them slowly, one by one.

I won't get until the details, but you do not want to pull those suckers out quickly.

/learn something every day.
//sometimes the hard way
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: It's just like NYS having Upstate, Western NY, Capitol region, etc. Just an area.


Well...except those area's are all very culturally different. Upstate = Alabama, Western = Mid-west, Capital = DC, North Country = Rural Canada, Southern Tier = Rust Belt, Westchester = SoCal, Long Island = Florida, NYC is one of the few that's a world unto itself.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirby Delauter: That's gonna be one expensive lesson. Can't fix stupid.


Love your Fark handle, btw. Truly the Best Op-Ed of All Time
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: dothemath: Pull the plug like your startin' a lawn mower.

Just so everyone knows, if you have a girl that's into anal beads, that is NOT how you remove them.  You must, and I can't stress this enough, pull them slowly, one by one.

I won't get until the details, but you do not want to pull those suckers out quickly.

/learn something every day.
//sometimes the hard way

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: These people literally go to their death screaming at how the virus was just a fake intended to embarrass the dear leader.


A Dear Leader that actually wants to take credit for developing the vaccine against the "fake". Something went seripusly wrong over at MAGA-a-rama, and they forgot all about Warp Speed and how the Orange Beast boasted he'd do it in 10 days.
 
neversleptonce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He passed the loyalty test.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos.  I admire his dedication and willingness to die for what he believes in.  May he be a role model for all unvaxxed everywhere.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi guys!

Is this the thread where self righteous arseholes wish death on people?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: FrancoFile: UltimaCS: Orange county? Orange county.

Why the everliving fark do they call it "the Southland"?  Like greater LA is adjacent to Alabama or something?

It's just like NYS having Upstate, Western NY, Capitol region, etc. Just an area.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 188x268]


Has anybody actually seen that movie?  One of the weirdest movies I've ever seen.  Not good weird, not bad weird-just weird weird.  Weird for weirdness sake.  Definitely one of those movies where a studio gave too much money and too little oversight to "an artiste".
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: Hi guys!

Is this the thread where self righteous arseholes wish death on people?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: Hi guys!

Is this the thread where self righteous arseholes wish death on people?


It's the one where normal fed up people stopped caring if willfully ignorant people cause their own death.

/Not me though.
//Totally a self righteous arsehole.
///I welcome and celebrate every bad thing that happens to these people, whether they deserve it or not.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: Hi guys!

Is this the thread where self righteous arseholes wish death on people?


That depends. Have you got vaccinated yet? Your response will gauge my interest in your level of concern.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he thinks arming everyone to the teeth with firearms and letting them run amok rootin', tootin' n shootin' is safe though.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: dothemath: Pull the plug like your startin' a lawn mower.

Just so everyone knows, if you have a girl that's into anal beads, that is NOT how you remove them.  You must, and I can't stress this enough, pull them slowly, one by one.

I won't get until the details, but you do not want to pull those suckers out quickly.

/learn something every day.
//sometimes the hard way


Hope you placed a tarp down beforehand.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: Hi guys!

Is this the thread where self righteous arseholes wish death on people?


Why should we? This particular person appears to be working towards it quite well without our help.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But thank goodness the "liberal" media is still asking these assholes what they think. Super-valuable information, I'm sure you'll agree.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Hi guys!

Is this the thread where self righteous arseholes wish death on people?


No, now it's the one where self-righteous assholes scold us for not demonstrating performative sympathy for stupid people who refuse to follow reasonable medical advice.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Idea:  Triple health insurance premiums for anti-vaxxers.  Can't win hearts and minds?  Hit them in the wallet.


Yes. They do that with smoking.

Even forgoing an annual preventative exam such as a physical, they'll heavily penalize me. Which is kind of harsh because lately exams are scheduling 8 months out, and that's if you've managed to get on a doc's patient list.
 
patrick767
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh boy, it's another Trump voter anti-vaxxer safari.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dothemath: Pull the plug like your startin' a lawn mower.

Just so everyone knows, if you have a girl that's into anal beads, that is NOT how you remove them.  You must, and I can't stress this enough, pull them slowly, one by one.

I won't get until the details, but you do not want to pull those suckers out quickly.

/learn something every day.
//sometimes the hard way


Did the dude who wrote Fight Club write a book about that very thing?
 
mutt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Idea:  Triple health insurance premiums for anti-vaxxers.  Can't win hearts and minds?  Hit them in the wallet.


Three times zero is still zero.  I don't have insurance.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Orange County is the Florida of California.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a waste of a bed.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I feel so bad for the doctors and nurses who have to treat someone so hard headed.


If one of them unplugged all of their ventilators to clear space for people who were immunocompromised, I would love to be on that jury.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Orange county? Orange county.


Trump won Orange County by 113 votes .. He was most likely one of the idiots who voted orange ..
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: These people literally go to their death screaming at how the virus was just a fake intended to embarrass the dear leader.


Well, they aren't able to do much screaming by the end.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is the guy a medical doctor or scientist?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Is the guy a medical doctor or scientist?


Facebook certified!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Folks,it's not The Onion.
 
