(ABC7Amarillo)   The Texas Rangers are investigating the case of a man found dead in jail. I'm pretty sure I saw this episode, it ended up with Walker roundhouse kicking someone   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joey Gallo wanted for questioning.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Touched By A Ranger"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that high and inside pitch was going to get someone.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure EVERY episode involved Walker round-house kicking someone.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lost_in_Korea: Pretty sure EVERY episode involved Walker round-house kicking someone.


The part that always amazed me was he could kick people in the face with a cowboy boot on, and it never left a mark.

Sloppy makeup...
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull the lever!
Late Night 'Walker Lever! (Kick the Pigeon!) 3/10/05
Youtube X9fLBAcYmnI
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
walker told me I have aids
Youtube K2_SvX4PEbU
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Touched By A Ranger"


"Jimmie Walker, Texas Ranger"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't have the context
Walker, Texas Ranger Lever - Late Night with Conan O' Brien - Episode 1
Youtube yrCDbvxlSMk
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dsmith42: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K2_SvX4P​EbU]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Walker lever in gif form!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Isn't the whole roundhouse kick like the myth that Luke Said 'I am your father?'
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That article included way too many factual details and paragraphs to read. Ain't nobody got time fo' dat /s
It was the Nutriloaf
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BKITU: Joey Gallo wanted for questioning.


He just struck out with a runner in scoring position.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They've immediately called the deceased up to round out their starting rotation
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Isn't the whole roundhouse kick like the myth that Luke Said 'I am your father?'


NSFW Language but lots of kicks...mostly flying sidekicks but some roundhouses
Chuck Norris Kicks Everything
Youtube E6UTz_Doic8
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Isn't the whole roundhouse kick like the myth that Luke Said 'I am your father?'


Here's one that was directed by Zach Snyder
"Like That": A Chuck Norris Double-Roundhouse Kick
Youtube JxzyAK3iMBo
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Isn't the whole roundhouse kick like the myth that Luke Said 'I am your father?'


Here's the inspiration for the opening scene of WW84
Walker Texas Ranger Fight Scene - Season One(Two)
Youtube 4vqyLBDBOk4
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am Anla'Shok'd! Shok'd, I say!
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Joshudan: TrashcanMan: Isn't the whole roundhouse kick like the myth that Luke Said 'I am your father?'

NSFW Language but lots of kicks...mostly flying sidekicks but some roundhouses
[YouTube video: Chuck Norris Kicks Everything]


Ha...I watched that whole clip.  Dude kicks people in the back a lot.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
tasteofcinema.comView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Joshudan: TrashcanMan: Isn't the whole roundhouse kick like the myth that Luke Said 'I am your father?'

NSFW Language but lots of kicks...mostly flying sidekicks but some roundhouses
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/E6UTz_Do​ic8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


since I'm big into Taskmaster episodes now....going to call this a disqualification based on it not being...Walker, Texas Ranger clips.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Clearly the prisoner died of having two first names.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pilikia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A jumping, spinning back kick is not a "roundhouse" kick. Nor is a jumping, spinning hook kick. I can't recall Norris doing many roundhouse kicks on that show. They're pretty boring from a cinematic perspective.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pilikia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Joshudan: TrashcanMan: Isn't the whole roundhouse kick like the myth that Luke Said 'I am your father?'

Here's the inspiration for the opening scene of WW84
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4vqyLBDB​Ok4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Okay, I take it back. That scene starts with a low roundhouse kick to the ribs. But it was never the money shot kick.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like watching old reruns of Walker because I can tell just how much and where Dallas has gentrified in 25 years.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just contributing to the boot-to-the-face club.

images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: Just contributing to the boot-to-the-face club.

[images.static-bluray.com image 728x409]


Point of order...Billy Jack was barefoot in that scene.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Friend_Computer: Just contributing to the boot-to-the-face club.

[images.static-bluray.com image 728x409]

Point of order...Billy Jack was barefoot in that scene.


Got me.  Metaphorical boot to the face.  And proof Billy Jack was more badass than Walker.  He didn't need no stinkin' footwear.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pilikia: A jumping, spinning back kick is not a "roundhouse" kick. Nor is a jumping, spinning hook kick. I can't recall Norris doing many roundhouse kicks on that show. They're pretty boring from a cinematic perspective.


That's what I'm sayin!
 
