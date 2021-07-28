 Skip to content
 
(ABC7Amarillo)   Police say there is no danger to the public after Monday afternoon explosion in Amarillo, other than the fact of being in Amarillo   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, at least it's not Dumbass.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the danger to the public is during the explosion.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a nuclear weapons manufacturing facility in Amarillo.

https://pantex.energy.gov/about
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're still yellow
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's Fine - The News
Youtube caXeAMseve0
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Components of explosives"? Biatch the explosions say they were full explosives.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No danger to the public, as long as you are the right -sort- of public
amarillo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: There is a nuclear weapons manufacturing facility in Amarillo.

https://pantex.energy.gov/about


Things I didn't want to know
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until winter. Or the tarantula migration. Or a haboob
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: "Components of explosives"? Biatch the explosions say they were full explosives.


Well post-explosion they were just components again. Very small, widely scattered components.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: They're still yellow


Extra points for knowing that, guy
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: There is a nuclear weapons manufacturing facility in Amarillo.

https://pantex.energy.gov/about


Came to say that. I could split hairs and say it's more "assembly" than "manufacturing." But, yeah, nukes.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to see if it was at Pantex, see that's bee covered. No danger unless LAPD somehow gets involved.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those little bastards make a helluva mess when you hit them with your car.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wanted to see an armadillo in Amarillo while drinking amaretto..
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So locals are freaked out over a little explosion? What's da matter Amarillos... you yellow?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SINCE WHEN DO WE BELIEVE THE POLICE ACAB AMIRIGHT
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SINCE WHEN DO WE BELIEVE THE POLICE ACAB AMIRIGHT


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: NotThatGuyAgain: SINCE WHEN DO WE BELIEVE THE POLICE ACAB AMIRIGHT

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 308x163]


He's got a point. It's extremely difficult to believe that someone in Shiatcreek, TX would manage to blow up their house via a poorly designed meth lab or homemade bomb.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: I always wanted to see an armadillo in Amarillo while drinking amaretto..


Then move on to San Antonio and check the basement of the Alamo for a cask of Amontillado.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: guestguy: I always wanted to see an armadillo in Amarillo while drinking amaretto..

Then move on to San Antonio and check the basement of the Alamo for a cask of Amontillado.


I'm not falling for that...not again.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is the Big Texan okay?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any random explosion in Amarillo has a 70% chance of causing an improvement...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Something blowing up in Texas is a pretty boring day unless it's next to a school, then it's just interesting. Not unusual, but interesting.
 
