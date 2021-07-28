 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Waterpark Day, so find a few friends and enjoy some water sports   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
    Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Indoor waterpark, Cond Nast Publications, Kalahari Resorts, National Waterpark Day, Waterpark, largest indoor park, Swimming pool  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought a kid to the playground and it rained on me, so I'm counting that as a waterpark.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Naegleria Fowleri everybody!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine subby's advice for National Lemon Day.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aka "National Disease Vector with a Lazy River" day
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hard no! They are just giant petri dishes for all kinds of cotangents.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Frowns upon learning water sports is not what he thought it was.
 
pawliewalnutz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kinky!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Kinky!
[Fark user image 595x358]


Looks like the middle one is plugged
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Altman: [Fark user image 300x169]


Das ist Verrückt
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: That's a hard no! They are just giant petri dishes for all kinds of cotangents.


There is nothing tangential about a perpendicular urine stream.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm here for the lemon party.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Slypork: Boo_Guy: Kinky!
[Fark user image 595x358]

Looks like the middle one is plugged


It's just a little shy, give it a minute and don't stare.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Summer 1986, somewhere in Virginia.  What appears to be a new waterpark that recently opened, and its during the week.  Us, on vacation from WNY more ornless had this glorious place to ourselves.  Lifeguards sisnt care, you could use mats, rubes, or not on just about any ride, slide or lazy river type thing that existed there.  And once you learned how to go down the slide (on hands and feet, bathing suit just off the surface), you would haul ass down th thing.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
4.images.southparkstudios.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm confused, according to some documentaries I've seen, water sports means something completely different.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not sure on the origin of this national day, but it seems a little commercial.
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lifeguard pees in pool
Youtube xslZrRNmw5U


/no thanks
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
