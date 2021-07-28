 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Trashcan Sinatras, Jesus & Mary Chain, and Soccer Mommy. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #240. Starts @1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
29
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonjour you beautiful lot (and ultraluzer) Temp sub here, startin' the shenanigans...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hullooo everyone.
Going to grab a bite to eat & be back shortly.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Covering for a coworker this afternoon. Here's hoping work doesn't get too busy.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and a PROGRAMMING ALERT:

Due to possible Radion lingering in the airwaves, we might be playing pastFORWARD Rewind Roulette today. We may hear Curve, some hot Italo Disco, or Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Your guess is as good as mine.

Either way, get your dancing shoes on and break out those awesomesauce moves...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh and a PROGRAMMING ALERT:

Due to possible Radion lingering in the airwaves, we might be playing pastFORWARD Rewind Roulette today. We may hear Curve, some hot Italo Disco, or Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Your guess is as good as mine.

Either way, get your dancing shoes on and break out those awesomesauce moves...


As the token hippie and resident shoeless shoegaze fan, I will be dancing barefoot per usual. And I have Patti Smith backing me up on that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Today's show attire from the Colours Of Ostrava show in 2019
It's a fan made shirt which a friend sent to me as a gift along with a fan made blu ray of the show that is good enough to be a commercial release.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lioness7 was that this show
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:
As the token hippie and resident shoeless shoegaze fan, I will be dancing barefoot per usual. And I have Patti Smith backing me up on that.

I'm also going semi-anti-goth today - too hot for shoes, let alone buckle boots. But my toenail polish is black, that counts for something!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire from the Colours Of Ostrava show in 2019
It's a fan made shirt which a friend sent to me as a gift along with a fan made blu ray of the show that is good enough to be a commercial release.
[Fark user image 850x1133]


That shirt is awesome! Holy carp - you've got some great friends.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh and a PROGRAMMING ALERT:

Due to possible Radion lingering in the airwaves, we might be playing pastFORWARD Rewind Roulette today. We may hear Curve, some hot Italo Disco, or Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Your guess is as good as mine.

Either way, get your dancing shoes on and break out those awesomesauce moves...


bring on the random jukebox! need a good dance
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh and a PROGRAMMING ALERT:

Due to possible Radion lingering in the airwaves, we might be playing pastFORWARD Rewind Roulette today. We may hear Curve, some hot Italo Disco, or Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Your guess is as good as mine.

Either way, get your dancing shoes on and break out those awesomesauce moves...


Yes, but the important question is: What day is it?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Oh and a PROGRAMMING ALERT:

Due to possible Radion lingering in the airwaves, we might be playing pastFORWARD Rewind Roulette today. We may hear Curve, some hot Italo Disco, or Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Your guess is as good as mine.

Either way, get your dancing shoes on and break out those awesomesauce moves...

Yes, but the important question is: What day is it?


It's today-day of course.
Unless it's still yesterday-day.
In which case, this could be interesting
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Oh and a PROGRAMMING ALERT:

Due to possible Radion lingering in the airwaves, we might be playing pastFORWARD Rewind Roulette today. We may hear Curve, some hot Italo Disco, or Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Your guess is as good as mine.

Either way, get your dancing shoes on and break out those awesomesauce moves...

Yes, but the important question is: What day is it?


Don't ask me. Turns out it's tomorrow that I'm covering for my coworker, not today. I'm obviously still not oriented to date. But I do have a perfect score on the Glasgow Coma Scale, so I have that going for me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is fark being a bit lumpy today?.
Seems to be in & out like a butcher's knife for me
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: Is fark being a bit lumpy today?.
Seems to be in & out like a butcher's knife for me


yarp, especially with pics
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got plans later tonight, wearing a tux today...

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: Is fark being a bit lumpy today?.
Seems to be in & out like a butcher's knife for me


The Radion seems to be spreading...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy shiat! Soft Cell just announced a new album and tour coming soon.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Is fark being a bit lumpy today?.
Seems to be in & out like a butcher's knife for me

The Radion seems to be spreading...


When in doubt, check https://beerspill.fark.com/

Wed Jul 28 12:00:38 EDT 2021: Images in comments may be broken due to problems at DigitalOcean's end, see https://status.digitalocean.com/incid​e​nts/b7ztpglm7c9x for info on "Spaces API Availability in NYC3"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Holy shiat! Soft Cell just announced a new album and tour coming soon.


Whoa!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Got plans later tonight, wearing a tux today...

[media1.popsugar-assets.com image 850x1266]


Hi Thor.
About time for a new movie isn't it?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Holy shiat! Soft Cell just announced a new album and tour coming soon.

Whoa!


Looks like a UK only tour... for now.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Holy shiat! Soft Cell just announced a new album and tour coming soon.


fark yeah. Almond and Ball riding again
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: djslowdive: Holy shiat! Soft Cell just announced a new album and tour coming soon.

Whoa!

Looks like a UK only tour... for now.


Hopefully that changes. Marc Almond is fantastic live (caught the Open All Night 

NeoMoxie: Pista: djslowdive: Holy shiat! Soft Cell just announced a new album and tour coming soon.

Whoa!

Looks like a UK only tour... for now.


Hopefully that changes. Saw Marc Almond on the Open All Night tour and it was fantastic
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
oh fark you silly thing
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Got plans later tonight, wearing a tux today...

[media1.popsugar-assets.com image 850x1266]


Get a haircut, hippie.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djslowdive: oh fark you silly thing


It's Twofer Radion Farking Wednesday!

Marc is an amazing singer - seen him only once live and was blown away.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hello everyone, good whatever it is.

Got my disco dancing shoes as it's probably Tuesday today but I'm tired a bit so I'd love some slow-full-goth-mode. Can it be arranged somehow?...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Today's show attire from the Colours Of Ostrava show in 2019
It's a fan made shirt which a friend sent to me as a gift along with a fan made blu ray of the show that is good enough to be a commercial release.
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Lioness7 was that this show


Oh yes... The t-shirt is awesome and the recordings maybe even better. And the show was stellar, with friends so close even if quite far in space. We used to mess not only with time but also with space, ha!
The show was also special because it was the last one I attended.
 
