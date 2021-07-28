 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, officially kicking off the War to End All Wars. Good thing we got that out of our system and never had any since then   (history.com) divider line
    World War I, Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, World War II, Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Foreign Office, German Empire, Sarajevo, Austria-Hungary  
118 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 12:35 PM



Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Followed by...

ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember learning much about WWI and related history in American schools? I feel like it was glossed over with brief mentions of franz ferdinand (the archduke who got taken out), mustard gas, wilson's failure to join the League of Nations, and pointy hats.

For a good time read Paris 1919: Six Months That Changed the World by Margaret McMillan, especially if you like geography. The treaty to end all treaties.
Also interesting, but not nearly as much, is 1913: The Year Before the Storm by Florian Illies. More about European culture, art, and society pre-WWI.

/1913 and 1919... I guess I'm not that into military history
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BeotchPudding
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And one of the results was a two-state solution for Israel & Palestine promised by England, who then decided FARK-it.

Both Jewish and Palestinian expectations for an independent state in historical Palestine can be traced to World War I, as the United Kingdom attempted to shore up support against the Ottoman Empire and the Central Powers. The Hussein-McMahon correspondence of 1915-16 promised British support for Arab independence in exchange for Arab support against the Ottoman Empire.

https://www.britannica.com/topic/two-​s​tate-solution
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We had a little in HS but I took a bunch of war history electives in College.
 
mudesi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe the stupidest war in human history.  To this day nobody knows why it was fought.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's a general to do, when the Gov't gives you trillions of bucks and trillions of young bucks to deal with?

/ gotta give ' em sumthin' to do.
// Besides paint rocks white
/// And salute the flag 16 times in a day
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/Obligatory
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Does anyone remember learning much about WWI and related history in American schools? I feel like it was glossed over with brief mentions of franz ferdinand (the archduke who got taken out), mustard gas, wilson's failure to join the League of Nations, and pointy hats.


Like once every other year since the 4th or so grade, but I'm from Long Island and the public schools are supposedly really good compared to most of the country.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It wasn't glossed over, but we didn't get hugely in-depth on it either.  They talked about the importance of the various treaties in creating a domino effect.  How this was a truly industrial war and that new technologies like the machine gun, airplane, and submarine came into play.  And there was some on the Treaty of Versailles, Wilson's 14 Points, and Lodge v. Wilson on the League of Nations.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Marmaduke & Ferdinand

yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I had a great high school history teacher my senior year, and I imagine he was in the "one year to retirement, don't give a fark about complaints" mode.  So "Modern World History" turned out to be almost entirely on WWI (and looking back, he didn't pull many punches.  Typically HS history in the US is propaganda, see "one year to retirement").

He also spent a great deal of time singing the praises of Marshal Tito.  This seemed bizarre (see "one year") as the man was a communist dictator and this was 1986, possibly the height of the Reagan era*.  But about 5 years later I learned exactly what he was talking about and how extremely right he was.

The other semester was on the Constitution and we had to know it far better than what the area man imagines it to be.  Must have had some other 'civics', but all I remember of that course was the Constitution.

/* He also made a big deal of that "60 minutes" broadcast where they pointed out that Reagan was insane, or had lost his marbles so other way (Alzheimer's)
// He insisted that proved freedom of the press about as much as possible
/// of course "60 minutes" showed America that fake news could generate huge ratings, and most of their techniques ("Briebarting" should really be named after 60 minutes) were well known by then
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mudesi: Maybe the stupidest war in human history.  To this day nobody knows why it was fought.


It was fought because the Germans feared that Russia would soon be too powerful to defeat, and because both Russia and Austria-Hungary believed that their "national honor" required a firm stance in support of their interests in the Balkans, having both felt cheated in previous years.

It was also fought because Germany thought that it had to invade and defeat France in order to defeat Russia and that to invade and defeat France, it had to invade Belgium, which the British Empire had pledged to defend (and which it was in the national interest of Britain to defend). There were many other contributing factors, particularly the rivalry between Germany and Britain, Russian domestic politics, its belief that its security required the Dardenelles and that it had a holy mission to liberate Constantinople, and the fact that the Serbian government did not maintain a monopoly over the use of force from Serbian territory. Finally, the Kaiser of Germany was at least a Donald Trump-level narcissistic blowhard.

The fact that many of these things were stupid reasons mattered as little as the fact that Franz Ferdinand was relatively pro-Slav, largely because he despised Hungarians.

You kind of had to feel bad for Britain and France (especially Britain) who got dragged in to a war that arose from stupid decisions of others.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

He was underrated
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
