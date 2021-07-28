 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Ecuador revokes WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's citizenship, citing improper paperwork, unpaid fines, being a bad roommate in general   (aljazeera.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they got the final bill for the renovation and fumigation for his 'room' at the embassy. After all that time, they must have had to scrape that thing down to the floorboards, and rip out all the drywall just to get the sheer funk out of it. Not to mention sheen of...liquids...out. Not to mention either stripping down every piece of furniture down to bare wood to treat it all over again, and burn all the bedding.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"On the date [Assange] was cited, he was deprived of his liberty and with a health crisis inside the deprivation of liberty centre where he was being held,"

I get this guy is a lawyer, but is he charging by the word?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just hope the cat was able to find a nice forever home. Assange can GFH.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember someone saying he was riding a skateboard naked smearing poop on the walls so I understand.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure, let's just go eat some guinea pigs

I said Keto diet, not Quito diet!
 
