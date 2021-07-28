 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Allowing a pyromaniac nine year old roam a supermarket unsupervised. What could possibly go wrong?   (dailypost.ng) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All nine year old kids are pyromaniacs, the girls grow out of it, mostly.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh, what country is this?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Uh, what country is this?


"Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria, in the middle of the country."

I'll let you figure out where Nigeria is on your own.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: toddalmighty: Uh, what country is this?

"Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria, in the middle of the country."

I'll let you figure out where Nigeria is on your own.


please
 
pueblonative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Christ the firestarter reboot went gritty.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: All nine year old kids are pyromaniacs, the girls grow out of it, mostly.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, I've played this game before.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*tryna remember what all i lit on fire at age nine*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Blame the parents for not raising him right.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
a 9yo Nigerian girl is the equivalent of a 32yo American man, you're not going to like what i think she deserves.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to be a pyromanic as a nine year old.


I still am, but I used to too.
 
