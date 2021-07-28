 Skip to content
(CNN)   This is how it's done   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think installing a HEPA air filter in your Subaru will stop Covid. At least that's what I've heard.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's Vermont.  That's like asking a nerd if they studied for the test.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.


Don't forget to tip your waitress at least 20%
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't feel any fear going out."

Yeah, well, neither do the anti-vaxxers.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Vermont so much.  Shelburne Museum, Higher Ground for shows, Four Corners for sandwiches, the farmer's market.  There's so much more.  My cottage is in New York, twenty minutes from Alburgh and as soon as I cross the bridge I destress.  I'll buy a farm there someday.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will probably end about as well as the Texas democrats getting on the airplane
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines:

deadline.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alright, so one last thing. Before we take you in for surgery and put you under, I'd like you to write down your preferred plan of action for this procedure. We want to tailor this operation to follow your personal preferences as closely as possible. Thanks!"
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I don't feel any fear going out.'

Exactly what the unvaccinated people are saying too.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The sweaty Lindy Hoppers stood in a circle clapping to a hard-driving beat -- switching partners andlaughing on the ballroom floor of The Champlain Club in Vermont's largest city."

I think I'd rather get the 'Rona
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.


In the case of moderna or pfizer. It's not like they snapped their fingers and made this thing appear. That technology has been in development for decades.

But whatever, if you can't trust the research of a waitress, who can you trust?

/I'm fully vaccinated, and I've only died 4 times since then.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they share a border with New Hampshire, so enjoy the next wave!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.


Angela should look at the evidence in front of here eyes. >80% of her fellow Vermonters have been vaccinated with no ill effects.

How long does she think she should wait, and what will convince her it's safe to be vaccinated?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.


She spent a lot of time studying this when she was smoking out by the dumpster.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I don't think installing a HEPA air filter in your Subaru will stop Covid. At least that's what I've heard.


The virus is destroyed with enough patchouli oil or from Phish music played above a certain volume.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

Except the vaccine was done like a week after the virus genome was mapped. Then it took almost a year of tests to make sure it was safe.

But eh its not like a waitress who never finished high school would understand that.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

Yeah, she's an anti-vaxxer. When someone prefaces with "I'm not a ____," that usually means they are a ____.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.


I think she's more comfortable with, and trusting of, her Facebook experts. Surely this will work out well for her.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VT has a total population of 624K, so 83.7% with at least one shot is ~522.3K

NY has ~12 million with at least one shot

/apples
//oranges
///logistics
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.

Angela should look at the evidence in front of here eyes. >80% of her fellow Vermonters have been vaccinated with no ill effects.

How long does she think she should wait, and what will convince her it's safe to be vaccinated?


She probably assumes that she hasn't been vaccinated and has been fine.  Giving no credit to the >80% of the people in her state that are protecting her from getting it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My home state being awesome again.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.


I could almost forgive this if the same people who thought this would wear a damn mask. But the group that thinks the vax is sus is usually the same group that won't mask up. Stupid kills, but not nearly fast enough, and usually the wrong people. 😖
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

Yeah, she's an anti-vaxxer. When someone prefaces with "I'm not a ____," that usually means they are a ____.


Racist Butt agrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.

Don't forget to tip your waitress at least 20%


If she provides her tax returns for the last three years, I'll consider it and take action accordingly.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Destructor: /I'm fully vaccinated, and I've only died 4 times since then.


Did you luck out and get this side effect?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peki: UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.

I could almost forgive this if the same people who thought this would wear a damn mask. But the group that thinks the vax is sus is usually the same group that won't mask up. Stupid kills, but not nearly fast enough, and usually the wrong people. 😖


The key is to encourage them to believe the conspiracy theory going around that vaccinated people are shedding proteins that cause infertility and death in the unvaccinated, and the only way to combat that is to wear a mask and socially distance.

I know that sounds like some snarky crap I just made up, but sadly, there's plenty of Q-loving idiots who are spouting that very thing....
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: Peki: UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.

I could almost forgive this if the same people who thought this would wear a damn mask. But the group that thinks the vax is sus is usually the same group that won't mask up. Stupid kills, but not nearly fast enough, and usually the wrong people. 😖

The key is to encourage them to believe the conspiracy theory going around that vaccinated people are shedding proteins that cause infertility and death in the unvaccinated, and the only way to combat that is to wear a mask and socially distance.

I know that sounds like some snarky crap I just made up, but sadly, there's plenty of Q-loving idiots who are spouting that very thing....


Consider it done the next time I have the opportunity.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I don't think installing a HEPA air filter in your Subaru will stop Covid. At least that's what I've heard.


Some people still believe wrapping untested, unfitted, random scraps of cloth around their faces will stop covid.  At least HEPA filters are made to some sort of standard.

/Please get vaccinated if you haven't already.  Do something that has actually been proven to work.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.

Don't forget to tip your waitress at least 20%


Naaaaaaa.
33.50 percent.
 
beany
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

Yeah, she's an anti-vaxxer. When someone prefaces with "I'm not a ____," that usually means they are a ____.


"Some of my best friends are vaccines."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: Another waitress, Angela Marshall, 46, said she is not an anti-vaxxer but has not received the vaccine because she doesn't believe enough time was spent researching it.

The problem is the highly educated and intelligent doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who have spent most of their lives developing and studying everything related to this virus have not consulted enough farking waitresses.


My idiot stepdaughter will not get vaccinated. She's breastfeeding and afraid the vaccine will poison her 1 year old child.  It's actually making my blood boil just typing it out.
I refuse to spend time around her, or even acknowledge her presence until she's vaccinated. She lives in Alabama, so not surprising.
On Monday, I told everyone in my office "you have two weeks to get your first COVID shot.  Complete the vaccine series, or get fired. Your choice". I'm tired of the nonsense.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lindy Hoppers is going to sue CNN for being described in the national news as sweaty.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: On Monday, I told everyone in my office "you have two weeks to get your first COVID shot.  Complete the vaccine series, or get fired. Your choice". I'm tired of the nonsense.


Is that legal to do before FDA approval?
 
