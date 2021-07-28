 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   To pull off a multi-million dollar jewel heist you need a demolitions expert, a couple of guys who are good with guns, two highly skilled drivers, a gymnast who can evade laser security dev..... What's that? One guy with a knife will do?   (theguardian.com)
35
    Unlikely, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jewellery, French police, Paris, Htel Ritz Paris, Theft, Robbery, Gemstone  
1007 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 1:14 PM



ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
trbimg.comView Full Size


/approves
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man made his getaway on an electric scooter...

content.ytmnd.comView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A variation on this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you really "pull off" the heist if you got caught?
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you've successfully fenced the merchandise and waited out the statute of limitations, you've pulled off nothing.

Getting caught with the goods the next day doesn't count.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French police's BRB anti-robbery unit is overseeing the investigation into the latest armed robbery and was questioning the two suspects...

lol, brb chiennes
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two suspects, who were travelling on a coach, were arrested in a motorway lay-by in Moselle in eastern France on Wednesday morning.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Unless you've successfully fenced the merchandise and waited out the statute of limitations, you've pulled off nothing.

Getting caught with the goods the next day doesn't count.


This. In fact most awesome heist movies would be foiled by this.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: [trbimg.com image 425x375]

/approves


Is that the guy that keeps showing up in my recommended youtube videos that I never watch?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
distracted by Jean-Claude Van Damme at the nearby opticians

He was making a spectacle of himself.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers said a "substantial part" of the jewels stolen in the heist had been recovered.

What I'm hearing is that there's a dumpster or storm drain out there hiding a couple hundred thousand dollars in jewelry.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Everything is Awful: ox45tallboy: [trbimg.com image 425x375]

/approves

Is that the guy that keeps showing up in my recommended youtube videos that I never watch?


He's the least bullshiat 'ex-con tells it how it is in prison' youtuber out there, but that is a field rife with bullshiat piled so high you could go swimming in it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person with a knife can get almost anything done, if it's the right situation and they just don't GAF
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You son of a biatch, I'm in.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think what the headline meant to say is that what you need is a knife, and a distraction.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: distracted by Jean-Claude Van Damme at the nearby opticians

He was making a spectacle of himself.


...get out.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: You son of a biatch, I'm in.


Found Van Damme's Fark handle.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Did you really "pull off" the heist if you got caught?


Depends if they got the jewels back.  I once represented a jewel thief (on a different matter) who had gotten caught, but not until after he passed the jewels. I think he would consider that to be a success because the person who was supposed to get them got them. As far as I know, they were never found.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Did you really "pull off" the heist if you got caught?


The heist part, yes.

The "avoid getting caught after the heist" part, no.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caper Crew Trope is the name of my hair metal Calypso cover band
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WyDave: A variation on this:
[Fark user image 425x259]


I installed smart locks in the house like a year ago, because my wife insists on locking the doors and i hate having to carry keys around.

I'm installing the side door one, and she is,
"Did you get a good one?"
"No. I got the cheapest one i could find that did what i wanted it to"
"Why?"
"Because this door is out of sight, and has a big farking window next to it that will cost me more to replace than a lock would"

If you want to rob me the code is 80085 for the doors. Don't break my window please.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We'll do a Lionheart Lookie-loo with a Crocodile Dundee.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, Ocean's Eleven?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You idiot! Van Damme was the lookout!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: One person with a knife can get almost anything done, if it's the right situation and they just don't GAF


When your merchandise is marked up 10,000% and insured at that rate do you really care if you are robbed?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Everything is Awful: ox45tallboy: [trbimg.com image 425x375]

/approves

Is that the guy that keeps showing up in my recommended youtube videos that I never watch?


Yeah, prolific jewel thief Larry Lawton.

He comes across as really genuine in his videos, but he's not that good of a speaker IMHO. Some people feel that makes him even more genuine. His prison stories are kind of amusing sometimes. And he really does seem to be trying to convince people to not get into crime in the first place.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skyotter: distracted by Jean-Claude Van Damme at the nearby opticians

He was making a spectacle of himself.


They didn't see him coming.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: The two suspects, who were travelling on a coach, were arrested in a motorway lay-by in Moselle in eastern France on Wednesday morning.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x467]


archive.shine.cnView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was just a simple robbery.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since Van Damme is basically retired I wonder if he could be hired for all kinds of distraction purposes.
"Ok Jean Claude, you go to this side of the Winn-Dixie and do your signature split move which gets everyone gawking while I cram the entire butcher inventory into my Zubaz cargo pants"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: One person with a knife can get almost anything done, if it's the right situation and they just don't GAF

When your merchandise is marked up 10,000% and insured at that rate do you really care if you are robbed?


Even if you do care, risk your life for some merchandise?  No, not if you're sane.  I mean maybe if it's some post-apocalyptic type shiat and you need the supplies to live or something.  Otherwise, fark no

/exceptions also made for, "This guy is gonna kill me no matter what" situations
//otherwise it's a stupid farking time to be a hero
///three
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I ever decide on becoming a criminal I'm definitely moving to Europe. Crime there seems, well, EASY to do and I hear prisons are not really that bad. I'll be a SUPER-villain, though, not one of these guys who wants to get away on a "coach", whatever that means.
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seriously? No Catherine Zeta-Jones pics?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  

patrick767: Seriously? No Catherine Zeta-Jones pics?



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Whoa oh oh.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
