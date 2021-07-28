 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   When you just gotta have your WaWa   (nj.com) divider line
9
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
farkin shoebies, amirite?

/Don't underestimate the draw of the (South) Jersey Shore.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oil Tanker was my ex's nickname.
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why drive 80 miles to a shore Wawa?  There were lots of Wawa's along the way.  You can't take a whiz in South Jersey without getting a Wawa wet.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"State Police tried to stop the truck, but Wescott fled on to Route 40, authorities said. Troopers pursued the oil tanker for a short distance before calling it off."

Did I read that right? Did I just have a stroke? The state police called off pursuit of a stolen tanker full of flammable liquid?

I smell toast.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: Oil Tanker was my ex's nickname.


Kinky?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fissile: Why drive 80 miles to a shore Wawa?  There were lots of Wawa's along the way.  You can't take a whiz in South Jersey without getting a Wawa wet.


Also this.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She drove a double clutch semi for 80 miles? If it weren't for all the property damage and possible injuries, I'd say I'm impressed.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I might be tempted steal their coffee truck.  The only thing holding me back is knowing people will constantly tell me I should have stolen a Sheetz, Tim Hortons, or Dunkin truck at every red light.
 
