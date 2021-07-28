 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Hey California, enjoying that air conditioning? WELL, TOO DAMN BAD   (usatoday.com) divider line
32
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

907 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 9:35 AM



32 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Been lucky enough to not have yet been affected by rolling blackouts in my area, plus living on a hill near the ocean I almost always have a nice breeze.
/meh
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
California. Not even once.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's pretty normal for hot days here. Set your thermostat to 78F if you're home, and up to 85F if you're away from the house. Turn off all unnecessary appliances, lights, etc. We've been doing it for a couple years now.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The cloud of smug is trapping the heat.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: California. Not even once.


Yup.

make me some tea: That's pretty normal for hot days here. Set your thermostat to 78F if you're home, and up to 85F if you're away from the house. Turn off all unnecessary appliances, lights, etc. We've been doing it for a couple years now.


Life in the world's fifth largest economy sounds a lot like life in some third world shiat hole.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: California. Not even once.


*shrug* it's awesome here even with the cost of living and (depending where you are) traffic.
/I have a friend who is moving near Portland, ME for work.  He just closed in a beautiful house out there.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Life in the world's fifth largest economy sounds a lot like life in some third world shiat hole.


Sounds like Texas.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Set your thermostat to 78F if you're home


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Greg Abbott is taking notes and smiling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: California. Not even once.

*shrug* it's awesome here even with the cost of living and (depending where you are) traffic.
/I have a friend who is moving near Portland, ME for work.  He just closed in a beautiful house out there.


I'm sure it's a lovely state. I have no desire to set foot it in due to the whole earthquake/fire/mudslide business. Also I hate people and you state has far too many of them.

Portland has a population of a little over 60,000, and that is still far too many people for me.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
AC is for cowards.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When Hurricane Ike hit I went 19 days with no power in Houston.
 
fargin a
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that California hasn't banned air conditioning yet.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: AC is for cowards.


That's nice dear. Run along and let the adults talk.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fargin a: I'm surprised that California hasn't banned air conditioning yet.


Far-right propagandists and their brainless victims say a lot of stupid things about California. You make have become part of that.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll just climb in my Tesla, crank up the AC, put it on Bioweapon Defense Mode, and leaved it plugged into the wall outlet.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: California. Not even once.

*shrug* it's awesome here even with the cost of living and (depending where you are) traffic.
/I have a friend who is moving near Portland, ME for work.  He just closed in a beautiful house out there.

I'm sure it's a lovely state. I have no desire to set foot it in due to the whole earthquake/fire/mudslide business. Also I hate people and you state has far too many of them.

Portland has a population of a little over 60,000, and that is still far too many people for me.


Yeah he will work in Portland I guess he's about 30 minutes outside of Portland where he bought. A couple acres with a beautiful house for a fraction of what it would cost here and nearest neighbor is several football fields away.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fargin a: I'm surprised that California hasn't banned air conditioning yet.


Yes, because any state that tries to reduce mass murders with guns must also hate air conditioning.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: AC is for cowards.


Your posts never get old. +1 funny.
 
AnyName
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fargin a: I'm surprised that California hasn't banned air conditioning yet.


They just banned gaming PCs so it's probably coming soon.

https://www.iheart.com/content/2021-0​7​-27-high-end-gaming-computers-banned-i​n-6-states-due-to-california-energy-bi​ll/
 
adamatari
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Turns out the climate change that means you need AC more often also creates fires and droughts that mean the grid is less stable so running your AC is now iffy. Maybe we should do something about the climate change. Ironically California is one of the few states that has really tried, though efforts like mandating zero emissions vehicles were smacked down by the feds at the behest of industry (remember that EV1?).
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fargin a: I'm surprised that California hasn't banned air conditioning yet.


I fully expect the state to eventually require the installation of AC units that let the system operator turn them off or at least raise the temperature at critical times. They can't keep the power on now and it's only going to get worse, so measures like that are going to be necessary to prevent total collapse.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: California. Not even once.

*shrug* it's awesome here even with the cost of living and (depending where you are) traffic.
/I have a friend who is moving near Portland, ME for work.  He just closed in a beautiful house out there.

I'm sure it's a lovely state. I have no desire to set foot it in due to the whole earthquake/fire/mudslide business. Also I hate people and you state has far too many of them.

Portland has a population of a little over 60,000, and that is still far too many people for me.

Yeah he will work in Portland I guess he's about 30 minutes outside of Portland where he bought. A couple acres with a beautiful house for a fraction of what it would cost here and nearest neighbor is several football fields away.


My nearest neighbor is well over a mile away, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Land is dirt cheap compared to many other places, so I made sure I surrounded myself with forest to keep the barbarians other people away.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Life in the world's fifth largest economy sounds a lot like life in some third world shiat hole.


Nah you're thinking Texas where the power grid burns down from a weather event and is down for weeks, killing hundreds of people.

California's grid is definitely due for a major upgrade, thanks to a lack of investment in aging infrastructure by the power monopoly, combined with 1.2C warming of the Earth's atmosphere. That's finally in the works.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AnyName: fargin a: I'm surprised that California hasn't banned air conditioning yet.

They just banned gaming PCs so it's probably coming soon.

https://www.iheart.com/content/2021-07​-27-high-end-gaming-computers-banned-i​n-6-states-due-to-california-energy-bi​ll/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: California. Not even once.

*shrug* it's awesome here even with the cost of living and (depending where you are) traffic.
/I have a friend who is moving near Portland, ME for work.  He just closed in a beautiful house out there.

I'm sure it's a lovely state. I have no desire to set foot it in due to the whole earthquake/fire/mudslide business. Also I hate people and you state has far too many of them.

Portland has a population of a little over 60,000, and that is still far too many people for me.

Yeah he will work in Portland I guess he's about 30 minutes outside of Portland where he bought. A couple acres with a beautiful house for a fraction of what it would cost here and nearest neighbor is several football fields away.

My nearest neighbor is well over a mile away, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Land is dirt cheap compared to many other places, so I made sure I surrounded myself with forest to keep the barbarians other people away.


Yep that is definitely one of the things that is impossible for me here.  Sounds great though.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
\

/DNRTFA
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the bright side, our forests must be pretty resilient if there is still stuff to burn.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  

make me some tea: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Life in the world's fifth largest economy sounds a lot like life in some third world shiat hole.

Nah you're thinking Texas where the power grid burns down from a weather event and is down for weeks, killing hundreds of people.

California's grid is definitely due for a major upgrade, thanks to a lack of investment in aging infrastructure by the power monopoly, combined with 1.2C warming of the Earth's atmosphere. That's finally in the works.


Texas sounds equally terrible, but at least they aren't banging the drum for more reliance on government and then proving incompetence every time they turn around. 

PS. Lots of people died in that last heat wave out in Cali and your "wind-related" blackouts are a national primetime joke. California, the state so nice they cut your pow-
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: When Hurricane Ike hit I went 19 days with no power in Houston.


I went 12 days in Florida without after a hurricane. It's amazing how smelly your house gets after that amount of time what with the humidity building up and having no where to go.

Lucky for me, though, once the power came back on the air conditioner circulated the air quickly and the odor (kind of a musty smell) vanished.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: johnny_vegas: NuclearPenguins: California. Not even once.

*shrug* it's awesome here even with the cost of living and (depending where you are) traffic.
/I have a friend who is moving near Portland, ME for work.  He just closed in a beautiful house out there.

I'm sure it's a lovely state. I have no desire to set foot it in due to the whole earthquake/fire/mudslide business. Also I hate people and you state has far too many of them.

Portland has a population of a little over 60,000, and that is still far too many people for me.

Yeah he will work in Portland I guess he's about 30 minutes outside of Portland where he bought. A couple acres with a beautiful house for a fraction of what it would cost here and nearest neighbor is several football fields away.

My nearest neighbor is well over a mile away, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Land is dirt cheap compared to many other places, so I made sure I surrounded myself with forest to keep the barbarians other people away.

Yep that is definitely one of the things that is impossible for me here.  Sounds great though.


Some people love other people and big cities and whatnot. That just isn't for me at all, but I don't begrudge others who may like that kind of lifestyle. For myself, I would never pay to live somewhere that I had to share a wall or ceiling with someone else.

Besides, what is the point of owning a home theater if I can't turn the audio up to 11?
 
