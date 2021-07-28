 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Mother of a 7-month-boy truly understands how important bonding time is with her baby. She enjoys playing peek-a-boo with him, singing lullaby songs to him, taking him to a break-in
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh my God.

That woman has TWO middle names, printed in the news!  How many damn people did she kill???
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's truly heart-warming to see people embrace Take Your Child to Work Day.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look, Nathan Jr. accepts her for who she is, AND I THINK YOU BETTER HAD, TOO!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In her defense, I've been told finding reliable child care is both difficult and expensive.

The sobbing mugshot is a nice touch.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the baby's father wasn't available to babysit.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: I'm guessing the baby's father wasn't available to babysit.


He should be available in about 6 to 8 years.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey at least she didn't abandon the baby at home!!

......what's wrong with this place
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: I'm guessing the baby's father wasn't available to babysit.


No. Otherwise how she going to get child support?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How we're going to criticize her when there isn't free daycare for people
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel


Yeah.  And?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A break in is no place for an infant. You want a pre schooler that can squeeze thru small windows and such and can understand how to open a door from the inside. Maybe a smart toddler could do it. But definitely not a place for an infant.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I went to grad school with a woman with a serious pill addiction. I'm not actually sure what kind of pills (given that it was grad school, I would suspect ritalin over opiates), but I do know she stole a bunch of money from her roommates, and was finally arrested for breaking into random peoples' homes and rifling through their medicine cabinets looking for more pills. Like, someone found her literally crouching in their bathroom.

She left the grad program, but I don't think she was actually kicked out; I think she left because everyone knew what she'd done and she was too ashamed to come back. It was sad.
 
