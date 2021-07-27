 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   The Aurora police had a hard-to-kick habit of killing and beating civilians, so a "police accountability" law was passed that required police officers to stop their colleagues when it happened. And here's Exhibit 1 on how it seems to be working   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops will adapt.

"He fell down the stairs"
"He was coming right at us"
"We both saw the knife"

Laws that require cops to be honest about what happened might as well be written on farts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thumb Lives Matter.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect was actually saying "your killing me bro".  Cop was a grammar nazi.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Cops will adapt.

"He fell down the stairs"
"He was coming right at us"
"We both saw the knife"

Laws that require cops to be honest about what happened might as well be written on farts.


Which seems like a good thing they are strengthening body cam requirements.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His partner who failed to act was arrested and the police chief addressed it as "A despicable act."

I'd say that's a large improvement over calling other officers to the scene to join the assault and the police chief announcing that they investigated the incident and found no wrong-doing.
 
spottymax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let Officer Thumbie McPowertrip's pension fund pay for the settlement.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda like a Good Samaritan law for cops? Good luck with that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Mr Potato Head went hardcore into roids ever since Mrs Potato Head dumped him for a cucumber.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaddiel: SpectroBoy: Cops will adapt.

"He fell down the stairs"
"He was coming right at us"
"We both saw the knife"

Laws that require cops to be honest about what happened might as well be written on farts.

Which seems like a good thing they are strengthening body cam requirements.


Right.

And Trump will appear in front of the select committee when subpoenaed.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago - Hard habit to break
Youtube nTpoo4BLN7g
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's only a few bad apples, and a few more who stand around doing nothing about the bad apples, and then tens of thousands of bad apples asking the apple union to help the bad apples to continue to get away with shiat.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"We're disgusted. We're angry. This is not police work. We don't train this."

No you're not, no you're not, yes it is and yes you do.
 
Smidge204 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Haubert and Martinez were dispatched Friday afternoon to investigate a trespassing report. The officers encountered three people who had outstanding felony warrants and tried to arrest them. Two ran way, the documents say.


Apparently chasing down the two who ran was too much work. I mean, nobody who runs away from the police is suspicious or anything right? Clearly the guy who stayed and didn't resist is the most sus and deserved to be nearly summarily executed.

A police accountability law is fine and good, but they should lose their jobs at a minimum just as an internal procedural matter...
=Smidge=
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lnsseodjy.jpg
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wilson said she moved quickly to put the officers on leave and release the body camera footage to shed light on an incident she said is "anomaly"

I feel like if it was an anomaly you probably wouldn't need a law requiring police to stop other police from breaking the law.  It's not an anomaly.  It's normal.  That's the whole godamn point of having the law, is that bullshiat like this is normal for you assholes.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"This is not the Aurora police department," Wilson said.


Um.....yes, it is.
 
Greil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: "we don't train this."

Yes, yes you do. When you send rookies out with vets, the vets train this. When you squeeze out the guys who report it, you train this. When you rehire cops fired elsewhere, you train this. When you seize equipment and arrest people for filming you while your body cameras are off, you train this. When you teach people to kill for good sex, YOU FUGGIN TRAIN THIS.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aurora
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Haubert and Martinez were dispatched Friday afternoon to investigate a trespassing report. The officers encountered three people who had outstanding felony warrants and tried to arrest them. Two ran way, the documents say.


Apparently chasing down the two who ran was too much work.


"Everybody knows, if the police have to come and get you, they're bringing an ass kicking with them."
How not to get your ass kicked by the police - Chris Rock
Youtube tYmzbO0cUHo
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spottymax: Let Officer Thumbie McPowertrip's pension fund pay for the settlement.


That's a possibility since the same law that requires officers to intervene when other officers are abusing their authority also removed Qualified Immunity.
 
pyr8bwoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
this guy looks like a computer composite of a racist violent cop (sadly that feels redundant)
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Wilson said she moved quickly to put the officers on leave and release the body camera footage to shed light on an incident she said is "anomaly"

I feel like if it was an anomaly you probably wouldn't need a law requiring police to stop other police from breaking the law.  It's not an anomaly.  It's normal.  That's the whole godamn point of having the law, is that bullshiat like this is normal for you assholes.


But the fact that it seems the police Chief quickly took the correct steps seems like progress. Maybe it isn't an anomaly and she only wishes it was, but if this carries through and they keep responding like this to officer misconduct, it seems like things may actually improve. Not saying they will, but a step in the right direction is better than nothing.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Tchernobog: Wilson said she moved quickly to put the officers on leave and release the body camera footage to shed light on an incident she said is "anomaly"

I feel like if it was an anomaly you probably wouldn't need a law requiring police to stop other police from breaking the law.  It's not an anomaly.  It's normal.  That's the whole godamn point of having the law, is that bullshiat like this is normal for you assholes.

But the fact that it seems the police Chief quickly took the correct steps seems like progress. Maybe it isn't an anomaly and she only wishes it was, but if this carries through and they keep responding like this to officer misconduct, it seems like things may actually improve. Not saying they will, but a step in the right direction is better than nothing.


Seems to me more akin to Lucy totally swearing she won't pull the football away THIS time.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember, when one is induced into a seizure after being struck in the head, that's "resisting arrest with violence". When one reaches for ones wallet after being asked for ID, that's a "furtive movement towards a weapon". When one splashes blood on an officer while that officer is in the process of apprehending one, that's "felony assault on an Officer". When one questions why one was pulled over, that's "behaving in a defiant and evasive manner".

All of which are perfectly cromulent justifications for an officer to do his duty and execute one on the spot, by any means at their disposal.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who could've possibly guessed that this fine gentleman wasn't the epitome of upstanding law enforcement, with nothing but a deep love of fair, equal, and respectful service to the community? How could we have missed it??
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: "A Colorado police officer has been arrested on felony charges after a video showed him using his pistol to beat a man he was attempting to arrest, choking him and threatening to kill him, and a second officer was also arrested after authorities say she failed to stop her colleague as required by a new police accountability law. "

Well, it's a start. Better than nothing.
 
squidloe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cop's mugshot looks like an extra from American History X.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: [Fark user image 425x318]

Who could've possibly guessed that this fine gentleman wasn't the epitome of upstanding law enforcement, with nothing but a deep love of fair, equal, and respectful service to the community? How could we have missed it??


I'd hate to see what his wife's and kids faces or what their skull x-ray images might show.
 
squidloe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Smidge204: Haubert and Martinez were dispatched Friday afternoon to investigate a trespassing report. The officers encountered three people who had outstanding felony warrants and tried to arrest them. Two ran way, the documents say.


Apparently chasing down the two who ran was too much work.

"Everybody knows, if the police have to come and get you, they're bringing an ass kicking with them."
[YouTube video: How not to get your ass kicked by the police - Chris Rock]


Long time ago I worked with a retired MA State Trooper who said something along the lines of "back in the day, God help the asshole who made a trooper get their boots dirty."

He was a Statey in the 60s and early 70s.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

squidloe: Cop's mugshot looks like an extra from American History X.


Extras don't get speaking roles. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Who could've possibly guessed that this fine gentleman wasn't the epitome of upstanding law enforcement, with nothing but a deep love of fair, equal, and respectful service to the community? How could we have missed it??


Hey come on now to be fair how else is he going to get laid.

Got to get them badge bunnies
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spottymax: Let Officer Thumbie McPowertrip's pension fund pay for the settlement.


No, take it out of the entire department's pension fund.  When the whole rank and file allows this shiat to keep happening they can all pony up.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

squidloe: Cop's mugshot looks like an extra from American History X.


Close, he was in American History XXXL.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: [Fark user image 425x318]

Who could've possibly guessed that this fine gentleman wasn't the epitome of upstanding law enforcement, with nothing but a deep love of fair, equal, and respectful service to the community? How could we have missed it??


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


... only much more violent.
 
Greil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Tchernobog: Wilson said she moved quickly to put the officers on leave and release the body camera footage to shed light on an incident she said is "anomaly"

I feel like if it was an anomaly you probably wouldn't need a law requiring police to stop other police from breaking the law.  It's not an anomaly.  It's normal.  That's the whole godamn point of having the law, is that bullshiat like this is normal for you assholes.

But the fact that it seems the police Chief quickly took the correct steps seems like progress. Maybe it isn't an anomaly and she only wishes it was, but if this carries through and they keep responding like this to officer misconduct, it seems like things may actually improve. Not saying they will, but a step in the right direction is better than nothing.


She's a 23 year veteran of policing, not farking Dalton. These guys will be on the payroll for a year while the case settles and that's exactly how she wants it. She wants to prove to me and mine she's for real about cleaning up the place, take a bat to their shins and make them medically unemployable by the next department, too. Put them in a wheelchair for life. Then tell everyone they fell down the stairs or whatever the lie is.


Oh, and if the department has this much of a problem, they'll have an active complaints department. Listen to whats being said and fire them before it gets this bad.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

You give thumbs

a bad name.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: SpectroBoy: Cops will adapt.

"He fell down the stairs"
"He was coming right at us"
"We both saw the knife"

Laws that require cops to be honest about what happened might as well be written on farts.

Which seems like a good thing they are strengthening body cam requirements.



I hope they actually strengthen them. But, IMO, if cops can turn off their cameras they might as well not have them. They will get better at turning them off at the "right" times.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

squidloe: Cop's mugshot looks like an extra from American History X Horror Story : Cops.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sure is a Private Pyle looking motherfarker ain't he?
 
