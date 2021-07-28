 Skip to content
(Axios)   Is it possible to understand the mindset of the unvaccinated?
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can you understand them as an intellectual exercise? Sure. They're brainwashed into believing it's their identity:

it appears that their opposition to getting the vaccine is substantially ideological or has to do with their self-identity,

is it possible to sympathize or understand them to the point of feeling empathy? Less and less for me, approaching zero. Including the antivaxxer in my own family.

It would require deprogramming as if from cult indoctrination for a third of the population to fix this -or for their (dis)information outlets to change their tune. It's unclear which is less likely.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they are afraid?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Because they are afraid?


It's an absolutely completely irrational fear.   There is no sound logic behind it at all.  It's like picking Russian Roulette on game night because you're scared of playing Checkers.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
can you hug a fart?
describe the sound of red?
unlight a match?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes. Look at your toddler. That's the mindset. "I don' wanna." Never mind the 'reasoning,' because there is none. They've been told it's got the stingy stuff, so they don' wan' it.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't care. Get f*cking vaccinated.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Delta is putting children in the hospital.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not for everyone, no.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, here:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Yes. Look at your toddler. That's the mindset. "I don' wanna." Never mind the 'reasoning,' because there is none. They've been told it's got the stingy stuff, so they don' wan' it.


The big point is I can actually get Sprout to do what he needs regardless of his desires to the contrary, because he isn't being brainwashed by Fox and Canon and Republicans to identify with being evil.

Kids are trivial easy to goad into good behavior compared to almost any contemporary Republican, provided they aren't being brainwashed. Like Republicans.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Delta is putting children in the hospital.

[Fark user image image 425x237]


That looks like it tracks closely to Delta uptick in US generally, and not that Delta is more dangerous to children.

Can't tell from that data
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, just get a frontal lobotomy.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: make me some tea: Delta is putting children in the hospital.

[Fark user image image 425x237]

That looks like it tracks closely to Delta uptick in US generally, and not that Delta is more dangerous to children.

Can't tell from that data


I'm not very good with this stuff, but here's the data tool if you want to play around with it
https://healthdata.gov/Hospital/COVID​-​19-Reported-Patient-Impact-and-Hospita​l-Capa/g62h-syeh
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stigginit is a religion.

Just like any religion, logic, science, or caring about others, have no power over the faithful
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Sin'sHero: Because they are afraid?

It's an absolutely completely irrational fear.   There is no sound logic behind it at all.  It's like picking Russian Roulette on game night because you're scared of playing Checkers.


Yes, but blacks and hispanics have a pretty deep-rooted mistrust of the government, and that extends to vaccination.  Blacks in particular have been guinea pigs for medical experiments, so their historical mistrust is well-founded.  The US government has historically treated non-whites like utter shiat, so it's hard to blame them when they don't line up when the government tells them to.

But as for white Republicans who don't want to get vaccinated?  That's just conspiracy nuttery, arrogance, ignorance, and identity politics.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which one? White conservatives and far rights or people of color in America. Because they both have vastly different and incomparable reasons.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Full of fear and self righteousness and proud ignorance
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Which one? White conservatives and far rights or people of color in America. Because they both have vastly different and incomparable reasons.


The article is about white republicans
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: Full of fear and self righteousness and proud ignorance


THIS
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Driedsponge: Sin'sHero: Because they are afraid?

It's an absolutely completely irrational fear.   There is no sound logic behind it at all.  It's like picking Russian Roulette on game night because you're scared of playing Checkers.

Yes, but blacks and hispanics have a pretty deep-rooted mistrust of the government, and that extends to vaccination.  Blacks in particular have been guinea pigs for medical experiments, so their historical mistrust is well-founded.  The US government has historically treated non-whites like utter shiat, so it's hard to blame them when they don't line up when the government tells them to.

But as for white Republicans who don't want to get vaccinated?  That's just conspiracy nuttery, arrogance, ignorance, and identity politics.


"It's different when *they* do it!"

No more farking excuses. Get vaccinated.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the heart of liberal pansiness.

Lets all sit back and write dumb articles and try to "understand" these idiots instead of doing things to make them do what theyre supposed to do.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No, Axios, we are NOT GOING TO MURDER THE UNVACCINATED.  We're just going to let time take its course and the people who don't get the hint will die horribly on their own.  Stop telling us to do horrible things.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Science people tell us to take vaccine. Science people say they smart. They go to school. Lots of school. We not good in school. School confusing. School say change ideas when you learn new information. Makes no sense. Bible say thing, Constitution say thing, that thing always true and not change. How can it change?  Scientists not so smart. We is smart. We do what we want. Is freedom. We not want to feel dumb. We not do what scientists say. Now we smart. Not need vaccine. Take horse pill for worms instead. Take oleander extract. Not need vaccine. Vaccine complicated, horse pill simple. Scientists not so smart. We smart. We look for things. Things that make us GOP.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as it drives some more page clicks, who cares?
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Sin'sHero: Because they are afraid?

It's an absolutely completely irrational fear.   There is no sound logic behind it at all.  It's like picking Russian Roulette on game night because you're scared of playing Checkers.


I don't want to say it is completely irrational fear.  We live in a world of complexity and there are mistakes made with prescription drugs all the time.  Pharmaceutical companies don't exactly have an unblemished reputation when it comes to problems with their products.

And Covid is a strange virus because while it is unquestionably deadly for many, it isn't deadly for ALL.  I know, personally, of one person that died from exposure to Covid.  I know many who contracted it and recovered, pre-vaccination.  So if I was some rural yokel who has never interacted with anybody that had exposure to the disease, I might be skeptical about whether it is truly a threat.

The irrational part is the outsized influence that Fox, the GQP and right wing media has on these people.  They take that little kernel of reasonable fear, and exploit it for cynical political agendas.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mindset... requires a mind. So, no, no it is not possible.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We doing this hourly now?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It also stems from a fatal flaw in "rugged individualism".

They don't understand that their health decisions impact the health of others around them.

If I had a dollar for everytime I heard "why are you afraid of someone else's personal health decisions", I would be able to retire right now.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're Not The Boss Of Me syndrome.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Science people tell us to take vaccine. Science people say they smart. They go to school. Lots of school. We not good in school. School confusing. School say change ideas when you learn new information. Makes no sense. Bible say thing, Constitution say thing, that thing always true and not change. How can it change?  Scientists not so smart. We is smart. We do what we want. Is freedom. We not want to feel dumb. We not do what scientists say. Now we smart. Not need vaccine. Take horse pill for worms instead. Take oleander extract. Not need vaccine. Vaccine complicated, horse pill simple. Scientists not so smart. We smart. We look for things. Things that make us GOP.


letswatchstartrek.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Setting aside those who are unable to get a vaccine we should just treat all who refuse to get a vaccine as if they mentally challenged.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If this sucker were even slightly more deadly, we wouldn't have this issue. The fact that a lot of people can get it and have relatively minor symptoms is giving people a false sense of security. "Oh, my immune system can handle it".

I don't think beyond that it's some crazy new problem. A large chunk of Americans have always been self-centered assholes. That they don't get the whole civilization-level responsibility isn't surprising in the least.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LineNoise: We doing this hourly now?


As long as the clicks keep coming.
 
