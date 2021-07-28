 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   School lunch should always be free for children   (thehill.com)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that happens, then how will conservatives sleep at night?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They were 60 cents when I started grade school, and a dollar when I finished high school.

The free breakfasts we put out for hotel guests cost under a dollar, on average.

It's not that much money.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Free" lunches are exactly how the Government keeps poor people enslaved.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Looks like it's about $2.74 now per student on average.
~56.4m school children estimated in the US

~$154m to feed the entire student population in the US per day.
~$56b per year.

Not pocket change, but this is before factoring in the value feeding kids brings to education.  I don't see any reason why this wouldn't be a solid investment.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slight correction: ~$27.7b per year if you only feed the kids at school (180 days vs 365 days)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

And fat.  I would have eaten so much pizza and pudding pops.   Instead I had to eat PBJs and an apple.  Sucked.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like the French approach.  Lunch is how they teach a significant part of their cultural heritage: food.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's free for all, how will the kids be able to tell which kids to make fun of because they are poor and can't afford to pay?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
School meals should always be provided to students as economical "force multipliers" to advance curricula.

The Reagan Administration made school meal programs a highly public target in the 80s.  This led to a purported $1.5 billion in budget reductions, the classification of ketchup as  a vegetable, myriad reductions in quality and value of meals in the name of profits, and arguably was a proximate cause to the political emergence of the Mango Menace
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Medicine should also be free to minors. No questions asked.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if they teach AOC's BLM CRT?
I heard that is communism.
But free lunches?
I heard that is socialism
I can't figure out how much more stupid American people can get.
They give the boys bombing weddings in pooristan free lunches.
The drone police bombing funerals and orphanages get free lunch, but they are freedom fighters on the front lines of air conditioned trailers in undisclosed locations.
Keeping children malnourished and unable to know the truth is the only way to ensure free lunches for military contractors.
Thanks to our bipartisan approach to the forever war, you get 0 vote.
But thanks for playing.
Now, we need your stupid, starving kid to die for crying eagle gifs.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dark, but funny. You win a prize.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, they should be, but I'd probably argue that providing free breakfasts to families who need that program is even more important. Assuming one had to choose.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and the direct child tax credit, people will realize how good government can help a country not have poor starving children.

No wonder Republicans hate Biden.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

All of which will cease as soon as the GQP wins another election.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Treehouse of horror V: Nightmare Cafeteria part 2/2
Youtube -rfRMW7wFJk
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

And this completes the Lunch Lady Doris trifecta I believe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The ex president who paid no income taxes had a golden toilet.

Kids can eat free.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hopefully headless in a mass grave next to a memorial to the choppers where the guillotines were erected.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have no issue with that.  Just keep the federal funding dollars high enough that it is possible and don't saddle it on the local schools.  Because (shocker, I know) poor areas will have a harder time affording free lunch for all.

Just don't go completely overboard and ban students from bringing their own lunch.  That could go wrong very quickly.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

"If I wasn't chained to this free PB&J sammich, I wouldn't have to keep showing up for school and could be off pullin' myself up by my bootstraps in one of this country's many fine coal mines!" - Erica, 6
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Early in the pandemic, it was argued that kids need to be in school so they can eat.  People said this without stopping to ask why kids need to be in school to eat.

It's been said before, but it's like when I read a "heartwarming" story about a child who crowdfunded their own cancer treatment.  Everyone is so glad that the child was saved from the child smashing machine, but no one asks why the child smashing machine exists.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hungry children don't do as well in school which perpetuates generational poverty which is the whole point of denying them free lunches.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark the child tax credit.  That was complete and total garbage. (yes, I'm totally serious).

I don't want it monthly - just put it with the rest of my taxes.  The amount of hoops I had to jump through to decline the monthly payments was asinine.  One of the few government things that have really pissed me off in the last 20 years.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Conservatives hear that and wonder why you aren't more tolerant of the bullshiat they do that makes you so mean.

Just like how they can't sleep at night unless all the water stations people setup in the desert for people trying to sneak in the country are trashed. Only THEY get to wish for someone's death!
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about second breakfast?
 
metric
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TANSTAAFL
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It's definitely a better investment than a aircraft carrier or submarine or jet and literally the same amount of money
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

There are only 50.7 public school children.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Start with the premise "No child deserves hunger" and everything falls into place.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Million*
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, and none of this Malk crap either.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Agreed.

Can we move on to the next terse and obvious (at least to me) beneficial societal proclamation, please?  We've got a lot to fix and not that much time.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wasn't the child tax credit started by Newt and doubled under Trump?  Was Trump your idea of good government?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We'll more than make it back when fewer of them need social services or prison and more of them pay taxes. But none of that should matter because the richest nation on earth can afford to feed hungry kids.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is sooshulisms! We can't have that around here. It will destroy the country.


/S
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And make sure it is decent food FFS, I know the stuff they fed us in school was garbage but now it seems even worse.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

🙄
 
eagles95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unfortunately around 48% of the country gets their rocks off on poor kids not being able to get a meal at school
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The more stuff that's free the less a living wage is.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Because we're teaching those kids early on that they can get free food, which is basically communism. They need to be bootstrappy and figure out how to earn their own lunch. No handouts
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It IS free, you just have to pay for it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you want republicans to get on board with this you probably shouldnt use a picture of brown kids.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

John Kasich actually introduced the bill. You know, the guy who hated trump?

And since you don't know trump can't introduce bills, the expansion was introduced by little marco rubio.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I like the French approach.  Lunch is how they teach a significant part of their cultural heritage: food.


This is how you sell school lunches to the right, as a force of assimilation into the American way.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Many city schools offer lunch year round to needy kids.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I prefer it.  I don't have to go through the hassle of tax planning out my deductions to make it so I won't have a refund or a payment by April 15th (I usually get taxes done in February).  Now it's pretty obvious that I'll get a tiny refund.  Perfect.  I have money in my hand now.  I don't have to give the government a loan for the next 6 months.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cheez whiz for everybody!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: School children should always be free for lunch.
 
