 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Cops blame Jan 6 on Trump and Republicans, breathlessly reports Fox News   (foxnews.com) divider line
49
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

777 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 9:12 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe because that's who is to blame.
Whom?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sometimes I think Fox News twitches and remembers how pissed off Trump was about their Arizona results, and write some stuff before Hannity shows up.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Maybe because that's who is to blame.
Whom?


Don LeWhom is on CNN.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm.
Such concern
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Sometimes I think Fox News twitches and remembers how pissed off Trump was about their Arizona results, and write some stuff before Hannity shows up.


What is this? Empathy?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah they're right.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame it on the rain. Yeah. Yeah.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since Fox News blamed it on Trump and Republicans, I now truly believe Obama and all of the Hollywood commies were behind the 1/6 attack.  Thanks, Hollywood Obama.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


What they really meant is only blue bloods matter.

//Is that term too old for the young'uns to get?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


Only when they kill and control the black/brown population and "protect property values"... Obviously.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they'll consider defending the police now
 
WithinReason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow... the police have no loyalty.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not a coincidence that Fox chose a photo prominently showing a black officer. Obviously they are trying to imply that the cops are racist against Trump.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh man, this ought to be good! A mainpage political thread. We chased most of the rightwing trash out of the poltab and now they tend to hang around here, so I'm sure their contributions to this thread will be intelligent and well thought out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Wow... the police have no loyalty.


Loyalty to Trump doesn't exactly pay off too well.
It's possible some of them may have observed that.
Remember what happens to everything Trump touches.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Wow... the police have no loyalty.


"Yeah... we totally thought the well-armed, well-financed, paramilitary gang to which we regularly grovel would just roll over and eat shiat for us."  -- Smart Patriots 2021

Considering history, these people are getting off real light.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

40 degree day: It's not a coincidence that Fox chose a photo prominently showing a black officer. Obviously they are trying to imply that the cops are racist against Trump.


Carlson said "The Democrats bought hand picked officers."

Yeah, the ones who were almost killed who fought to protect the people inside.
 
metric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Allegedly" does a lot of work in that headline.

Somehow I am reminded of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.

Only when they kill and control the black/brown population and "protect property values"... Obviously.


Right?
Zimmerman killed a kid for supposedly looking in windows.
Meanwhile only one of these trespassers on government property got shot.
Clearly this country is systematically racist.
And I say racist in terms of giving the benefit of the doubt to tons of violent trespassers and yet giving no benefit out to a kid accused of literally a misdemeanor if that.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know, the Capitol Insurrection happens every 1/6. When will we learn to prepare for it properly?
 
metric
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA:  Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Ill.

How did a third Republican sneak onto the committee?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Zimmerman killed a kid for supposedly looking in windows.


That's gonna get some bites.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The "Law and Order" president incited his devoted followers to storm the capital, which lead to violent engagements with law enforcement. Hmmmmm, something doesn't quite follow ... I'm guessing Trump cared more about his own political posturing than upholding the law or supporting cops.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
January 6th didn't happen. What you thought you were watching live on television was, um, something else.

A deep state trick. Yes, that's it. It was faked by the libs.

Checkmate, liberalos!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flab: waxbeans: Zimmerman killed a kid for supposedly looking in windows.

That's gonna get some bites.


The thing is if you listen to Zimmerman 911 call he doesn't even accuse the kid of a serious crime.
He says that the kid looks suspicious and was looking in windows.
Which means if he had obeyed the operator the cops would have showed up question him in and not been able to do very much of anything especially considering he'd already gotten home.
Instead Zimmerman was still in the area running to the kid.
And according to Zimmerman's own words these guys always get away.
And by coincidence the kid didn't get away.
How anyone sincerely believes that was self-defense is beyond me.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


This is just their way of getting the dems to start backing the blue! Don't fall for it! Rabble rabble rabble!
 
Number 216
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From tourists to terrorists

Wonder if hannity and tucker will have their shows today claiming liberals have taken over Fox and have insulted their orange god
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

theflatline: 40 degree day: It's not a coincidence that Fox chose a photo prominently showing a black officer. Obviously they are trying to imply that the cops are racist against Trump.

Carlson said "The Democrats bought hand picked officers."

Yeah, the ones who were almost killed who fought to protect the people inside.


Technically correct: they had to pick specific people to testify.

(My hatred for fat f*cker Tucker burns like a thousand suns.)
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Flab: waxbeans: Zimmerman killed a kid for supposedly looking in windows.

That's gonna get some bites.

The thing is if you listen to Zimmerman 911 call he doesn't even accuse the kid of a serious crime.
He says that the kid looks suspicious and was looking in windows.
Which means if he had obeyed the operator the cops would have showed up question him in and not been able to do very much of anything especially considering he'd already gotten home.
Instead Zimmerman was still in the area running to the kid.
And according to Zimmerman's own words these guys always get away.
And by coincidence the kid didn't get away.
How anyone sincerely believes that was self-defense is beyond me.


I'm in total agreement that Zimmerman followed the kid for no reason other than prejudice based on age and skin color, but it's not like he shot Martin for looking at the window, like Ahmoud Arbery was shot for.

Zimmerman shot Martin after a couple other things happened.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Sometimes I think Fox News twitches and remembers how pissed off Trump was about their Arizona results, and write some stuff before Hannity shows up.


It depends on the timeslot.  I remember reading that Fox News was forced to disclose that they only broadcast what the FCC considers "news" 3-5 hours a day, with the rest is commentary and opinion.

I really wish I could find something better than the archived "State of Media" report from 2005, to reference, and all it said was that 68% percent of Fox News cable stories contained personal opinions.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

metric: TFA:  Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Ill.

How did a third Republican sneak onto the committee?


And he's not from Illinois either
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean they filmed it all and bragged about it, there's nobody else to blame. They really tried to get that "it was antifa in disguise" thing to work, but the imprisoned terrorists stubbornly insist that they really are trumpers and that they were asked to destroy the republic by trump himself.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

40 degree day: theflatline: 40 degree day: It's not a coincidence that Fox chose a photo prominently showing a black officer. Obviously they are trying to imply that the cops are racist against Trump.

Carlson said "The Democrats bought hand picked officers."

Yeah, the ones who were almost killed who fought to protect the people inside.

Technically correct: they had to pick specific people to testify.

(My hatred for fat f*cker Tucker burns like a thousand suns.)


Let add another thousand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: January 6th didn't happen. What you thought you were watching live on television was, um, something else.

A deep state trick. Yes, that's it. It was faked by the libs.

Checkmate, liberalos!


Oh, it gets MUCH better than that.

/Read the comments, Ray
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Flab: waxbeans: Zimmerman killed a kid for supposedly looking in windows.

That's gonna get some bites.

The thing is if you listen to Zimmerman 911 call he doesn't even accuse the kid of a serious crime.
He says that the kid looks suspicious and was looking in windows.
Which means if he had obeyed the operator the cops would have showed up question him in and not been able to do very much of anything especially considering he'd already gotten home.
Instead Zimmerman was still in the area running to the kid.
And according to Zimmerman's own words these guys always get away.
And by coincidence the kid didn't get away.
How anyone sincerely believes that was self-defense is beyond me.


Nobody actually believed it. Zimmerman was acquitted because: he was sort of "whitish", his daddy was a former judge who was on good terms with local law enforcement and Zimmerman himself was a friendly and known figure to them. They would have acquitted him if he'd shot Trey in the back with a deer rifle from 500 feet away.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


Republicans like only the idea of police, not the actual police. They're obsessed with some kind of Platonic ideal of police. They like the idea of the Tacticool-covered, gun toting strong (white) man who can stand up to the evil menace of the feral Negroes and invading Mexicans they imagine lurk everywhere. What they don't like are the parts where they have to pay taxes to fund the police, and the part where the police also protect minorities, and also the part where some police are Black, and then there's armed Black people telling white people they can't do things like speed or litter or abuse minorities.

Ultimately, no lives matter to Republicans. Only profit matters. White lives matter more than Black, obviously, but all that truly matters is that the Shareholders (praise be unto Them) keep making money, and if lives have to be lost for that to happen, then it's worth it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flab: Zimmerman shot Martin after a couple other things happened.


Yes but Zimmerman kicked it all into motion.
It's not like he was walking along the side  walk minding his own business and was assaulted spontaneously out of the blue.
JFC.
If Martin had been a white underage girl she'd have well been in her rights to suspect the Zimmerman was going to rape and kill her
.
Maybe. Ymmv
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Let's have trial by combat" much like "Jews will not replace us" could mean almost anything.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


They never did. Conservatives only support people who are doing exactly what they want, exactly how they want, until that changes, and they have always wanted that other thing. They can't admit that their world view isn't 100% correct, or they have to admit they're either openly or tacitly supporting the rise of fascism in America.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

metric: TFA:  Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Ill.

How did a third Republican sneak onto the committee?


A couple of them wanted to be on it. Chaney and Kinslinger are on it.

Schiff is retired though. He may have been on the original committee list, when it was supposed to be structured like the 9-11 commission.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


Blue lives matter least to those that promote Blue Lives Matter.  No other faction has less regard for the safety and well being of police officers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bu..Bu...Bu.... BACK THE BLUE!!!  LAW & ORDER!!!!
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.

They never did. Conservatives only support people who are doing exactly what they want, exactly how they want, until that changes, and they have always wanted that other thing. They can't admit that their world view isn't 100% correct, or they have to admit they're either openly or tacitly supporting the rise of fascism in America.


Republicans: "Do exactly what we say or you will be treated as an enemy."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flab: waxbeans: Flab: waxbeans: Zimmerman killed a kid for supposedly looking in windows.

That's gonna get some bites.

The thing is if you listen to Zimmerman 911 call he doesn't even accuse the kid of a serious crime.
He says that the kid looks suspicious and was looking in windows.
Which means if he had obeyed the operator the cops would have showed up question him in and not been able to do very much of anything especially considering he'd already gotten home.
Instead Zimmerman was still in the area running to the kid.
And according to Zimmerman's own words these guys always get away.
And by coincidence the kid didn't get away.
How anyone sincerely believes that was self-defense is beyond me.

I'm in total agreement that Zimmerman followed the kid for no reason other than prejudice based on age and skin color, but it's not like he shot Martin for looking at the window, like Ahmoud Arbery was shot for.

Zimmerman shot Martin after a couple other things happened.


Yeah, but there's pretty much no argument Martin would be alive if Zimmerman hadn't gotten out of the truck.

Unless the police shot him when they showed up, which, maybe.
 
saywhat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who was blocked from the committee by Pelosi, said the officers were not asked, "Why were they not prepared for Jan. 6 when there was intelligence... that told them something dangerous was going to happen."

Good question - Could it be that someone didn't want them to be prepared? Someone who was plotting an insurrection maybe?

I really don't think the Republicans will like the answer to this question.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


That's not true, there were cops on the Right side of the insurrection.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that Blue Lives don't matter.


Body Count - No Lives Matter (official video)
Youtube hlk7o5T56iw
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.