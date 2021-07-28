 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   After 5 hour mission in the strip club, the undercover Florida police officers got to know the dancers but came up with no new leads   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm packing my bags for Florida now ladies and gentlemen
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To go boldly where no one dollar bill has ever gone before!

/yeah right
//George Washington yells "I'm home" every time he gets to Ariel's g-string
///Watch out for Ariel's boyfriend.  He's the jealous type.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you go undercover, you go deep undercover.

It's life or death in there if they figure out you're a cop.

Death by snu snu.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What an oddly specific amount to have spent. I wonder how the $421 broke down.
 
